The PGA Tour has reached its penultimate event of the regular season with the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, which tees off on Thursday. Taking place at Detroit Golf Club, this tournament was first staged in 2019 and has seen a margin of victory as large as six strokes and as slim as a playoff. Cameron Davis is the defending champion, while Tony Finau will be looking for wins in back-to-back events following his 3M Open victory last week. The Rocket Mortgage Classic 2022 will award $1.512 to the winner along with 500 FedEx Cup points, which may be just as important for any golfers on the FedEx Cup playoff bubble.

Caesars Sportsbook has Finau at 12-1 to win his second straight event, and those Rocket Mortgage Classic 2022 odds only trail reigning FedEx Cup champion, Patrick Cantlay (10-1). Will Zalatoris is listed at 14-1, while another young golfer looking for his first PGA Tour victory, Cameron Young, comes in at 16-1. Before locking in your 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic picks, be sure to see the PGA Tour predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven golf model.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, the model is up nearly $10,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model included J.T. Poston in its best bets to win the 2022 John Deere Classic. That bet hit at +5500, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned almost $1,100. At the 2022 Masters, McClure's model was all over Scottie Scheffler's first career major championship victory heading into the weekend.

In addition, McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright at the 2021 Open Championship, even though he was listed as a massive 40-1 long shot. The model was also all over Jon Rahm's (10-1) first career major championship victory at the 2021 U.S. Open. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, but the model still projected him as the winner.

This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now that the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic field is locked, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising.

Top 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the Rocket Mortgage Classic 2022: Finau (12-1), a three-time PGA Tour winner and one of the top Vegas favorites, falls short of winning it all and doesn't even crack the top five. Finau's win last week didn't come as a surprise to many as he finished third at TPC Twin Cities in 2020. However, using that same logic, the model picking him to struggle this week at Detroit Golf Club has factored in that Finau finished 53rd when he last played this course, also in 2020. Even with his 3M Open victory, Finau has still missed more cuts (five) this season than he has top-10s (four).

And while he's above average in every meaningful ball-striking statistic, he struggles in, perhaps, the most important part of the game: putting. Finau ranks 142nd in strokes gained: putting (-.120), which is the worst mark of his career and among the bottom 30 percent on tour. A 2019 renovation of Detroit Golf Club sped up the greens and played a big factor in Finau's poor performance the next year. With that glaring flaw in his game, the model is less than bullish in using Finau for 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic bets.

Another surprise: Denny McCarthy, a 40-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

McCarthy has been on quite the run since June as he has top-10 finishes in three of his past four tournaments. That includes a seventh-place at the U.S. Open in which no one shot lower than his aggregate score in the third and fourth rounds.

McCarthy is the best putter in the field and ranks third on the PGA Tour in strokes gained: putting (.818). Having a steady putter has allowed him to convert the seventh-most birdies (324) and post the 14th-best scoring average (69.876). The Virginia alum's strengths are perfectly suited for Detroit Golf Club, so you can see why the model is high on McCarthy this week. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic picks

The model is targeting four other golfers with odds of 35-1 or longer who will make surprising runs.

So who will win the Rocket Mortgage Classic 2022? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic odds below

2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic odds, field

Patrick Cantlay 10-1

Tony Finau 12-1

Will Zalatoris 14-1

Cameron Young 16-1

Max Homa 22-1

Cam Davis 28-1

Adam Scott 35-1

Maverick McNealy 35-1

Kevin Kisner 35-1

Davis Riley 35-1

Adam Hadwin 35-1

Keegan Bradley 40-1

Webb Simpson 40-1

Cameron Tringale 40-1

Sahith Theegala 40-1

Si-Woo Kim 40-1

Denny McCarthy 40-1

Emiliano Grillo 45-1

Mark Hubbard 45-1

Kevin Streelman 45-1

Scott Stallings 50-1

Russell Henley 50-1

Gary Woodland 50-1

Joohyung Kim 50-1

Chris Kirk 55-1

Brendan Steele 60-1

Troy Merritt 65-1

Cameron Champ 65-1

Nick Hardy 65-1

Jason Day 65-1

Adam Svensson 65-1

Matt Kuchar 65-1

Chris Gotterup 70-1

Greyson Sigg 70-1

Jhonattan Vegas 70-1

Alex Smalley 70-1

Ryan Palmer 80-1

Doug Ghim 80-1

Mackenzie Hughes 80-1

Harris English 80-1

Scott Piercy 80-1

Wyndham Clark 80-1

C.T. Pan 80-1

Trey Mullinax 80-1

Rickie Fowler 80-1

Michael Thorbjornsen 80-1

Taylor Pendrith 80-1

Danny Willett 80-1

James Hahn 100-1

Patton Kizzire 100-1

Austin Smotherman 100-1

Patrick Rodgers 100-1

Hank Lebioda 100-1

Callum Tarren 100-1

Luke List 100-1

Stewart Cink 100-1

Michael Gligic 100-1

Kurt Kitayama 100-1

Brandon Wu 100-1

Joel Dahmen 100-1

Russell Knox 125-1

Lee Hodges 125-1

Nate Lashley 125-1

Tyler Duncan 125-1

Dylan Frittelli 125-1

Chesson Hadley 125-1

Brice Garnett 125-1

Michael Thompson 125-1

Nick Taylor 125-1

Matt Wallace 125-1

Adam Schenk 125-1

Matthias Schwab 125-1

Peter Malnati 150-1

Stephan Jaeger 150-1

David Lipsky 150-1

J.J. Spaun 150-1

Sepp Straka 150-1

Taylor Moore 150-1

Hayden Buckley 150-1

Beau Hossler 150-1

Kelly Kraft 150-1

Lucas Glover 150-1

Danny Lee 150-1

John Huh 150-1

Sam Ryder 175-1

Vince Whaley 175-1

Justin Lower 175-1

Robert Streb 175-1

Ryan Armour 200-1

Rory Sabbatini 200-1

Zach Johnson 200-1

Joseph Bramlett 200-1

Charley Hoffman 200-1

Brandon Hagy 200-1

Garrick Higgo 200-1

Ryan Moore 200-1

Kramer Hickok 200-1

Chad Ramey 200-1

Cameron Percy 250-1

Andrew Novak 250-1

Kevin Tway 250-1

Doc Redman 250-1

Harry Higgs 250-1

Scott Gutschewski 250-1

Chase Seiffert 250-1

Bill Haas 300-1

Satoshi Kodaira 300-1

Dylan Wu 300-1

Sean O'Hair 300-1

Ben Kohles 300-1

Camilo Villegas 300-1

Cole Hammer 300-1

Jonathan Byrd 300-1

Bo Hoag 300-1

Henrik Norlander 300-1

Austin Cook 300-1

Brandon Matthews 300-1

Kevin Chappell 300-1

Roger Sloan 300-1

William McGirt 400-1

Aaron Baddeley 400-1

Luke Donald 400-1

Ben Martin 400-1

Vaughn Taylor 400-1

Paul Barjon 400-1

Richy Werenski 400-1

Brian Stuard 400-1

Seung-Yul Noh 400-1

Max McGreevy 500-1

Wesley Bryan 500-1

Jim Knous 500-1

Jared Wolfe 500-1

Morgan Hoffmann 500-1

Seth Reeves 500-1

Bo Van Pelt 500-1

Sung Kang 500-1

Andrew Landry 500-1

Ryan Brehm 500-1

Joshua Creel 500-1

David Skinns 500-1

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 500-1

Martin Trainer 750-1

Curtis Thompson 750-1

Brett Drewitt 1000-1

Geoff Ogilvy 1000-1

Brian Gay 1000-1

Tommy Gainey 1000-1

Nick Watney 1000-1

Wyatt Worthington 1000-1

Davis Love 1000-1

Dawie Van Der Walt 1000-1

Ben Cook 1500-1