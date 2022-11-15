The final official PGA Tour event of the calendar year brings a slightly subpar field, and it took a big hit on Tuesday when favorite Tony Finau withdrew from the 2022 RSM Classic. The tournament tees off Thursday at Sea Island Resort in St. Simons Island, Ga., and five of the top 40 players in the world and eight major champions are set to tee off. Brian Harman is the highest-ranked player in the RSM Classic 2022 field at 26th, followed by Sepp Straka (28th) and Seamus Power (30th). Past major winners include Webb Simpson, Jason Day and Justin Rose, and six past RSM Classic winners are scheduled to tee up this week. They include two-time winner Robert Streb (2014, 2020) and MacKenzie Hughes, who won in 2016 and was the runner-up last year. The tournament has gone to a playoff four of the seven years it has been played on the Seaside and Plantation courses, and the average winning score over that span is 20 under par.

The latest 2022 RSM Classic odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Harman as the 16-1 favorite, followed by Power (20-1), Tom Hoge (20-1) and Day (22-1).Taylor Montgomery (25-1) and Denny McCarthy (25-1) also are expected to be top contenders in the RSM Classic 2022 field, while Hughes is priced at 30-1 and Straka (65-1) and Streb (100-1) are longshots. Before you make any 2022 RSM Classic picks or bets, you really need to see the PGA Tour predictions, best bets and sleepers from SportsLine golf insider Patrick McDonald.

After spending time at FanSided and NBC Sports EDGE, McDonald joined CBS Sports as a golf writer in the spring of 2022. Now covering the sport from a broader perspective, McDonald still likes to dip his toes into the betting pools on a weekly basis on the PGA Tour.

He takes a measured approach to his outright selections and finished the 2021-22 season up 42 units on those plays, having hit Cameron Smith (22-1) at the Tournament of Champions, Hudson Swafford (250-1) at The American Express, Joaquin Niemann (70-1) at the Genesis Invitational and Justin Thomas (66-1) live at the PGA Championship.

McDonald also nailed last week's Houston Open. backing Finau at 25-1. "I was surprised to see Finau's name below the likes of (Aaron) Wise and (Maverick) McNealy given his recent form," the expert said, "but we will take it and ask questions later." The 33-year-old simply went out and shot 65-62 in the first two rounds and ran away with his fifth tour victory.

McDonald also has been on the money on his matchup plays, hitting eight of his past 15, and he is up more than 13 units on those picks this season. McDonald also hit a first-round leader at the Zozo Championship, backing 80-1 Brendan Steele. Anyone who followed McDonald's advice cashed in huge.

Top 2022 RSM Classic expert picks

One surprising prediction from McDonald: Montgomery will struggle on a course that is "a less-than-stellar statistical fit," so the expert is fading him. The 27-year-old ran off 10 consecutive top-15 finishes dating back to his time on the Korn Ferry Tour. He led that tour in scoring average (68.36) last season, but the rookie comes in off a tie for 57th at last week's Houston Open. Montgomery is an excellent putter, ranking 11th in strokes gained, but he wasn't on last week, and now he heads to a course where his power off the tee will be neutralized.

On the other hand, Montgomery loves what he sees from Matt Kuchar, who is priced at 50-1 and could get a boost from playing at home. The 44-year-old is a longtime resident of St. Simons Island, and he has nine career PGA Tour victories. He has been playing well, going 27 under par over his three tournaments this season. He hasn't finished lower than T-29 and is 13th in strokes gained approach and 17th tee to green. McDonald says Kuchar is striking the ball well, and "the return to Sea Island should hopefully bring his short game along." See who else to pick at The RSM Classic here.

How to make 2022 RSM Classic golf picks

2022 RSM Classic odds, field, top contenders

Brian Harman +1600

Tom Hoge +2000

Jason Day +2200

Taylor Montgomery +2500

Seamus Power +2500

Keith Mitchell +3000

Matthew NeSmith +3000

Sahith Theegala +3000

J.J. Spaun +3500

Denny McCarthy +3500

Joel Dahmen +4000

Andrew Putnam +4000

Taylor Moore +4500

Patrick Rodgers +4500

Taylor Pendrith +4500

Matt Kuchar +4500

Kevin Kisner +4500

Justin Rose +4500

Webb Simpson +5000

Wyndham Clark +5000

Scott Stallings +5000

Mackenzie Hughes +5000

Davis Riley +5000

Will Gordon +6000

Nick Hardy +6000

Brendon Todd +6000

Alex Smalley +6000

Aaron Rai +6000

Harris English +6500

Chris Kirk +6500

Trey Mullinax +8000

Troy Merritt +8000

Stephan Jaeger +8000

Justin Lower +8000

Hayden Buckley +8000

J.T. Poston +8000

Greyson Sigg +8000

Dean Burmester +8000

David Lipsky +8000

Robby Shelton +10000

S.H. Kim +10000

Russell Knox +10000

Sepp Straka +10000

Lee Hodges +10000

Francesco Molinari +10000

Davis Thompson +10000

Brandon Wu +10000

Ben Griffin +10000

Beau Hossler +10000

Adam Svensson +10000

Mark Hubbard +13000

Scott Piercy +13000

John Huh +13000

Luke List +13000

Justin Suh +13000

Danny Willett +13000

Cameron Percy +13000

Cameron Champ +13000

Ben Taylor +13000

Adam Long +13000

Zach Johnson +15000

Sam Ryder +15000

Patton Kizzire +15000

Kevin Streelman +15000

Kevin Yu +15000

Carl Yuan +15000

Austin Smotherman +15000

Austin Cook +15000

Adam Schenk +15000

Ryan Armour +18000

Matthew Wallace +18000

Ryan Moore +18000

Michael Thompson +18000

Christopher Gotterup +18000

Chesson Hadley +18000

Callum Tarren +18000

Zecheng Dou +20000

Robert Streb +20000

Matthias Schwab +20000

Stewart Cink +20000

Henrik Norlander +20000

Harry Hall +20000

Dylan Frittelli +20000

David Lingmerth +20000

Byeong Hun An +20000

Tyson Alexander +25000

Tyler Duncan +25000

MJ Daffue +25000

Rory Sabbatini +25000

Sean O'Hair +25000

Nate Lashley +25000

Michael Gligic +25000

Kelly Kraft +25000

Joseph Bramlett +25000

Garrick Higgo +25000

Eric Cole +25000

Charley Hoffman +25000

Andrew Novak +25000

Trevor Cone +30000

Vaughn Taylor +30000

Vincent Norrman +30000

Philip Knowles +30000

Peter Malnati +30000

Nick Watney +30000

Max McGreevy +30000

Paul Haley +30000

Sam Stevens +30000

Matti Schmid +30000

Harry Higgs +30000

Harrison Endycott +30000

Hank Lebioda +30000

Brice Garnett +30000

Brian Stuard +30000

Zac Blair +40000

Richy Werenski +40000

Spencer Ralston +40000

Michael Kim +40000

Kyle Westmoreland +40000

Kevin Roy +40000

Kevin Tway +40000

Nico Echavarria +40000

Jonathan Byrd +40000

Dylan Wu +40000

Erik Barnes +40000

Doc Redman +40000

Cole Hammer +40000

Chad Ramey +40000

Carson Young +40000

Camilo Villegas +40000

Brian Gay +40000

Ben Martin +40000

Augusto Nunez +40000

Andrew Landry +40000

Anders Albertson +40000

Aaron Baddeley +40000

Trevor Werbylo +50000

Tano Goya +50000

Scott Harrington +50000

Palmer Jackson +50000

Tim Weinhart +50000

Ryan Brehm +50000

Martin Trainer +50000

Jason Dufner +50000

Jacob Bridgeman +50000

Jim Herman +50000

Davis Love III +50000

Danny Lee +50000

Chris Stroud +50000

Brent Grant +50000

Bill Haas +50000

Brandon Matthews +50000