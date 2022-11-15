The final official PGA Tour event of the calendar year brings a slightly subpar field, and it took a big hit on Tuesday when favorite Tony Finau withdrew from the 2022 RSM Classic. The tournament tees off Thursday at Sea Island Resort in St. Simons Island, Ga., and five of the top 40 players in the world and eight major champions are set to tee off. Brian Harman is the highest-ranked player in the RSM Classic 2022 field at 26th, followed by Sepp Straka (28th) and Seamus Power (30th). Past major winners include Webb Simpson, Jason Day and Justin Rose, and six past RSM Classic winners are scheduled to tee up this week. They include two-time winner Robert Streb (2014, 2020) and MacKenzie Hughes, who won in 2016 and was the runner-up last year. The tournament has gone to a playoff four of the seven years it has been played on the Seaside and Plantation courses, and the average winning score over that span is 20 under par.
The latest 2022 RSM Classic odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Harman as the 16-1 favorite, followed by Power (20-1), Tom Hoge (20-1) and Day (22-1).Taylor Montgomery (25-1) and Denny McCarthy (25-1) also are expected to be top contenders in the RSM Classic 2022 field, while Hughes is priced at 30-1 and Straka (65-1) and Streb (100-1) are longshots. Before you make any 2022 RSM Classic picks or bets, you really need to see the PGA Tour predictions, best bets and sleepers from SportsLine golf insider Patrick McDonald.
After spending time at FanSided and NBC Sports EDGE, McDonald joined CBS Sports as a golf writer in the spring of 2022. Now covering the sport from a broader perspective, McDonald still likes to dip his toes into the betting pools on a weekly basis on the PGA Tour.
He takes a measured approach to his outright selections and finished the 2021-22 season up 42 units on those plays, having hit Cameron Smith (22-1) at the Tournament of Champions, Hudson Swafford (250-1) at The American Express, Joaquin Niemann (70-1) at the Genesis Invitational and Justin Thomas (66-1) live at the PGA Championship.
McDonald also nailed last week's Houston Open. backing Finau at 25-1. "I was surprised to see Finau's name below the likes of (Aaron) Wise and (Maverick) McNealy given his recent form," the expert said, "but we will take it and ask questions later." The 33-year-old simply went out and shot 65-62 in the first two rounds and ran away with his fifth tour victory.
McDonald also has been on the money on his matchup plays, hitting eight of his past 15, and he is up more than 13 units on those picks this season. McDonald also hit a first-round leader at the Zozo Championship, backing 80-1 Brendan Steele. Anyone who followed McDonald's advice cashed in huge.
Top 2022 RSM Classic expert picks
One surprising prediction from McDonald: Montgomery will struggle on a course that is "a less-than-stellar statistical fit," so the expert is fading him. The 27-year-old ran off 10 consecutive top-15 finishes dating back to his time on the Korn Ferry Tour. He led that tour in scoring average (68.36) last season, but the rookie comes in off a tie for 57th at last week's Houston Open. Montgomery is an excellent putter, ranking 11th in strokes gained, but he wasn't on last week, and now he heads to a course where his power off the tee will be neutralized.
On the other hand, Montgomery loves what he sees from Matt Kuchar, who is priced at 50-1 and could get a boost from playing at home. The 44-year-old is a longtime resident of St. Simons Island, and he has nine career PGA Tour victories. He has been playing well, going 27 under par over his three tournaments this season. He hasn't finished lower than T-29 and is 13th in strokes gained approach and 17th tee to green. McDonald says Kuchar is striking the ball well, and "the return to Sea Island should hopefully bring his short game along." See who else to pick at The RSM Classic here.
How to make 2022 RSM Classic golf picks
2022 RSM Classic odds, field, top contenders
Brian Harman +1600
Tom Hoge +2000
Jason Day +2200
Taylor Montgomery +2500
Seamus Power +2500
Keith Mitchell +3000
Matthew NeSmith +3000
Sahith Theegala +3000
J.J. Spaun +3500
Denny McCarthy +3500
Joel Dahmen +4000
Andrew Putnam +4000
Taylor Moore +4500
Patrick Rodgers +4500
Taylor Pendrith +4500
Matt Kuchar +4500
Kevin Kisner +4500
Justin Rose +4500
Webb Simpson +5000
Wyndham Clark +5000
Scott Stallings +5000
Mackenzie Hughes +5000
Davis Riley +5000
Will Gordon +6000
Nick Hardy +6000
Brendon Todd +6000
Alex Smalley +6000
Aaron Rai +6000
Harris English +6500
Chris Kirk +6500
Trey Mullinax +8000
Troy Merritt +8000
Stephan Jaeger +8000
Justin Lower +8000
Hayden Buckley +8000
J.T. Poston +8000
Greyson Sigg +8000
Dean Burmester +8000
David Lipsky +8000
Robby Shelton +10000
S.H. Kim +10000
Russell Knox +10000
Sepp Straka +10000
Lee Hodges +10000
Francesco Molinari +10000
Davis Thompson +10000
Brandon Wu +10000
Ben Griffin +10000
Beau Hossler +10000
Adam Svensson +10000
Mark Hubbard +13000
Scott Piercy +13000
John Huh +13000
Luke List +13000
Justin Suh +13000
Danny Willett +13000
Cameron Percy +13000
Cameron Champ +13000
Ben Taylor +13000
Adam Long +13000
Zach Johnson +15000
Sam Ryder +15000
Patton Kizzire +15000
Kevin Streelman +15000
Kevin Yu +15000
Carl Yuan +15000
Austin Smotherman +15000
Austin Cook +15000
Adam Schenk +15000
Ryan Armour +18000
Matthew Wallace +18000
Ryan Moore +18000
Michael Thompson +18000
Christopher Gotterup +18000
Chesson Hadley +18000
Callum Tarren +18000
Zecheng Dou +20000
Robert Streb +20000
Matthias Schwab +20000
Stewart Cink +20000
Henrik Norlander +20000
Harry Hall +20000
Dylan Frittelli +20000
David Lingmerth +20000
Byeong Hun An +20000
Tyson Alexander +25000
Tyler Duncan +25000
MJ Daffue +25000
Rory Sabbatini +25000
Sean O'Hair +25000
Nate Lashley +25000
Michael Gligic +25000
Kelly Kraft +25000
Joseph Bramlett +25000
Garrick Higgo +25000
Eric Cole +25000
Charley Hoffman +25000
Andrew Novak +25000
Trevor Cone +30000
Vaughn Taylor +30000
Vincent Norrman +30000
Philip Knowles +30000
Peter Malnati +30000
Nick Watney +30000
Max McGreevy +30000
Paul Haley +30000
Sam Stevens +30000
Matti Schmid +30000
Harry Higgs +30000
Harrison Endycott +30000
Hank Lebioda +30000
Brice Garnett +30000
Brian Stuard +30000
Zac Blair +40000
Richy Werenski +40000
Spencer Ralston +40000
Michael Kim +40000
Kyle Westmoreland +40000
Kevin Roy +40000
Kevin Tway +40000
Nico Echavarria +40000
Jonathan Byrd +40000
Dylan Wu +40000
Erik Barnes +40000
Doc Redman +40000
Cole Hammer +40000
Chad Ramey +40000
Carson Young +40000
Camilo Villegas +40000
Brian Gay +40000
Ben Martin +40000
Augusto Nunez +40000
Andrew Landry +40000
Anders Albertson +40000
Aaron Baddeley +40000
Trevor Werbylo +50000
Tano Goya +50000
Scott Harrington +50000
Palmer Jackson +50000
Tim Weinhart +50000
Ryan Brehm +50000
Martin Trainer +50000
Jason Dufner +50000
Jacob Bridgeman +50000
Jim Herman +50000
Davis Love III +50000
Danny Lee +50000
Chris Stroud +50000
Brent Grant +50000
Bill Haas +50000
Brandon Matthews +50000