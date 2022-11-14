Tony Finau will try to continue his recent dominance when he tees off Thursday in the 2022 RSM Classic at Sea Island Resort in Georgia. Finau comes into St. Simons Island fresh off a four-stroke victory at last week's Houston Open, his third win in his past seven events. Finau will be trying to win consecutive tournaments for the second time in four months and will face a slightly subpar field that features six of the world's top 40 players. Seven players made it to last year's Tour Championship – Finau, Sepp Straka, Tom Hoge, Brian Harman, J.T. Poston, Sahith Theegala and Scott Stallings. Four of the past six RSM Classics have gone to a playoff, though Talor Gooch won last year by three strokes, going 22 under par. This is the final official PGA Tour event of the calendar year, with the Sentry Tournament of Champions next up Jan. 5-8.

The latest 2022 RSM Classic odds list Finau as the 9-1 favorite, followed by Harman (18-1), Hoge (20-1) and Jason Day (22-1) . Power (25-1), Taylor Montgomery (25-1), Keith Mitchell (30-1) and Matthew NeSmith (30-1) also are expected to be RSM Classic top contenders. Before you make any 2022 RSM Classic picks or bets, you really need to see the PGA Tour predictions, best bets and sleepers from SportsLine golf insider Patrick McDonald.

After spending time at FanSided and NBC Sports EDGE, McDonald joined CBS Sports as a golf writer in the spring of 2022. Now covering the sport from a broader perspective, McDonald still likes to dip his toes into the betting pools on a weekly basis on the PGA Tour.

He takes a measured approach to his outright selections and finished the 2021-22 season up 42 units on those plays, having hit Cameron Smith (22-1) at the Tournament of Champions, Hudson Swafford (250-1) at The American Express, Joaquin Niemann (70-1) at the Genesis Invitational and Justin Thomas (66-1) live at the PGA Championship.

McDonald also nailed last week's Houston Open. backing Finau at 25-1. "I was surprised to see Finau's name below the likes of (Aaron) Wise and (Maverick) McNealy given his recent form," the expert said, "but we will take it and ask questions later." The 33-year-old simply went out and shot 65-62 in the first two rounds and ran away with his fifth tour victory.

McDonald also has been on the money on his matchup plays, hitting eight of his past 15, and he is up more than 13 units on those picks this season. McDonald also hit a first-round leader at the Zozo Championship, backing 80-1 Brendan Steele. Anyone who followed McDonald's advice cashed in huge.

Top 2022 RSM Classic expert picks

One shocking pick from McDonald this week: The expert is fading Montgomery even though the 27-year-old has finished in the top 10 in three of his six events this season. The problem is, the Sea Island layouts are short by tour standards, and Montgomery's advantage is off the tee. He also was red-hot with the putter and ranks 11th in strokes gained putting, but he tied for 57th in Houston last week as the flat stick cooled off. Montgomery is 144th in strokes gained approach and 103rd tee to green, so McDonald says "Sea Island is a less-than-stellar statistical fit."

On the other hand, the expert knows Finau should continue to roll after he backed him last week despite him coming in off a missed cut. The 33-year-old is in the top five in every strokes gained category except around the green (55th) and is firing on all cylinders. Finau was top-15 off the tee, on approach and tee-to–green last season, when he was in the top 15 in six of his final nine events (including his back-to-back victories). He led the field in driving accuracy and greens in regulation in Houston and "has ascended into one of the best players in the world," McDonald says. See who else to pick at The RSM Classic here.

How to make 2022 RSM Classic golf picks

2022 RSM Classic odds, field, top contenders

Tony Finau +900

Brian Harman +1800

Tom Hoge +2000

Jason Day +2200

Taylor Montgomery +2500

Seamus Power +2500

Keith Mitchell +3000

Matthew NeSmith +3000

Sahith Theegala +3000

J.J. Spaun +3500

Denny McCarthy +3500

Joel Dahmen +4000

Andrew Putnam +4000

Taylor Moore +4500

Patrick Rodgers +4500

Taylor Pendrith +4500

Matt Kuchar +4500

Kevin Kisner +4500

Justin Rose +4500

Webb Simpson +5000

Wyndham Clark +5000

Scott Stallings +5000

Mackenzie Hughes +5000

Davis Riley +5000

Will Gordon +6000

Nick Hardy +6000

Brendon Todd +6000

Alex Smalley +6000

Aaron Rai +6000

Harris English +6500

Chris Kirk +6500

Trey Mullinax +8000

Troy Merritt +8000

Stephan Jaeger +8000

Justin Lower +8000

Hayden Buckley +8000

J.T. Poston +8000

Greyson Sigg +8000

Dean Burmester +8000

David Lipsky +8000

Robby Shelton +10000

S.H. Kim +10000

Russell Knox +10000

Sepp Straka +10000

Lee Hodges +10000

Francesco Molinari +10000

Davis Thompson +10000

Brandon Wu +10000

Ben Griffin +10000

Beau Hossler +10000

Adam Svensson +10000

Mark Hubbard +13000

Scott Piercy +13000

John Huh +13000

Luke List +13000

Justin Suh +13000

Danny Willett +13000

Cameron Percy +13000

Cameron Champ +13000

Ben Taylor +13000

Adam Long +13000

Zach Johnson +15000

Sam Ryder +15000

Patton Kizzire +15000

Kevin Streelman +15000

Kevin Yu +15000

Carl Yuan +15000

Austin Smotherman +15000

Austin Cook +15000

Adam Schenk +15000

Ryan Armour +18000

Matthew Wallace +18000

Ryan Moore +18000

Michael Thompson +18000

Christopher Gotterup +18000

Chesson Hadley +18000

Callum Tarren +18000

Zecheng Dou +20000

Robert Streb +20000

Matthias Schwab +20000

Stewart Cink +20000

Henrik Norlander +20000

Harry Hall +20000

Dylan Frittelli +20000

David Lingmerth +20000

Byeong Hun An +20000

Tyson Alexander +25000

Tyler Duncan +25000

MJ Daffue +25000

Rory Sabbatini +25000

Sean O'Hair +25000

Nate Lashley +25000

Michael Gligic +25000

Kelly Kraft +25000

Joseph Bramlett +25000

Garrick Higgo +25000

Eric Cole +25000

Charley Hoffman +25000

Andrew Novak +25000

Trevor Cone +30000

Vaughn Taylor +30000

Vincent Norrman +30000

Philip Knowles +30000

Peter Malnati +30000

Nick Watney +30000

Max McGreevy +30000

Paul Haley +30000

Sam Stevens +30000

Matti Schmid +30000

Harry Higgs +30000

Harrison Endycott +30000

Hank Lebioda +30000

Brice Garnett +30000

Brian Stuard +30000

Zac Blair +40000

Richy Werenski +40000

Spencer Ralston +40000

Michael Kim +40000

Kyle Westmoreland +40000

Kevin Roy +40000

Kevin Tway +40000

Nico Echavarria +40000

Jonathan Byrd +40000

Dylan Wu +40000

Erik Barnes +40000

Doc Redman +40000

Cole Hammer +40000

Chad Ramey +40000

Carson Young +40000

Camilo Villegas +40000

Brian Gay +40000

Ben Martin +40000

Augusto Nunez +40000

Andrew Landry +40000

Anders Albertson +40000

Aaron Baddeley +40000

Trevor Werbylo +50000

Tano Goya +50000

Scott Harrington +50000

Palmer Jackson +50000

Tim Weinhart +50000

Ryan Brehm +50000

Martin Trainer +50000

Jason Dufner +50000

Jacob Bridgeman +50000

Jim Herman +50000

Davis Love III +50000

Danny Lee +50000

Chris Stroud +50000

Brent Grant +50000

Bill Haas +50000

Brandon Matthews +50000