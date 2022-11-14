tony-finau-usatsi-pga.jpg
Tony Finau will try to continue his recent dominance when he tees off Thursday in the 2022 RSM Classic at Sea Island Resort in Georgia. Finau comes into St. Simons Island fresh off a four-stroke victory at last week's Houston Open, his third win in his past seven events. Finau will be trying to win consecutive tournaments for the second time in four months and will face a slightly subpar field that features six of the world's top 40 players. Seven players made it to last year's Tour Championship – Finau, Sepp Straka, Tom Hoge, Brian Harman, J.T. Poston, Sahith Theegala and Scott Stallings. Four of the past six RSM Classics have gone to a playoff, though Talor Gooch won last year by three strokes, going 22 under par. This is the final official PGA Tour event of the calendar year, with the Sentry Tournament of Champions next up Jan. 5-8.  

The latest 2022 RSM Classic odds list Finau as the 9-1 favorite, followed by Harman (18-1), Hoge (20-1) and Jason Day (22-1) . Power (25-1), Taylor Montgomery (25-1), Keith Mitchell (30-1) and Matthew NeSmith (30-1) also are expected to be RSM Classic top contenders. Before you make any 2022 RSM Classic picks or bets, you really need to see the PGA Tour predictions, best bets and sleepers from SportsLine golf insider Patrick McDonald.

After spending time at FanSided and NBC Sports EDGE, McDonald joined CBS Sports as a golf writer in the spring of 2022. Now covering the sport from a broader perspective, McDonald still likes to dip his toes into the betting pools on a weekly basis on the PGA Tour. 

He takes a measured approach to his outright selections and finished the 2021-22 season up 42 units on those plays, having hit Cameron Smith (22-1) at the Tournament of Champions, Hudson Swafford (250-1) at The American Express, Joaquin Niemann (70-1) at the Genesis Invitational and Justin Thomas (66-1) live at the PGA Championship.

McDonald also nailed last week's Houston Open. backing Finau at 25-1. "I was surprised to see Finau's name below the likes of (Aaron) Wise and (Maverick) McNealy given his recent form," the expert said, "but we will take it and ask questions later." The 33-year-old simply went out and shot 65-62 in the first two rounds and ran away with his fifth tour victory.  

McDonald also has been on the money on his matchup plays, hitting eight of his past 15, and he is up more than 13 units on those picks this season. McDonald also hit a first-round leader at the Zozo Championship, backing 80-1 Brendan Steele. Anyone who followed McDonald's advice cashed in huge.

One shocking pick from McDonald this week: The expert is fading Montgomery even though the 27-year-old has finished in the top 10 in three of his six events this season. The problem is, the Sea Island layouts are short by tour standards, and Montgomery's advantage is off the tee. He also was red-hot with the putter and ranks 11th in strokes gained putting, but he tied for 57th in Houston last week as the flat stick cooled off. Montgomery is 144th in strokes gained approach and 103rd tee to green, so McDonald says "Sea Island is a less-than-stellar statistical fit."     

On the other hand, the expert knows Finau should continue to roll after he backed him last week despite him coming in off a missed cut. The 33-year-old is in the top five in every strokes gained category except around the green (55th) and is firing on all cylinders. Finau was top-15 off the tee, on approach and tee-to–green last season, when he was in the top 15 in six of his final nine events (including his back-to-back victories). He led the field in driving accuracy and greens in regulation in Houston and "has ascended into one of the best players in the world," McDonald says. See who else to pick at The RSM Classic here.

Tony Finau +900 
Brian Harman +1800 
Tom Hoge +2000 
Jason Day +2200 
Taylor Montgomery +2500 
Seamus Power +2500 
Keith Mitchell +3000 
Matthew NeSmith +3000 
Sahith Theegala +3000 
J.J. Spaun +3500 
Denny McCarthy +3500 
Joel Dahmen +4000 
Andrew Putnam +4000 
Taylor Moore +4500 
Patrick Rodgers +4500 
Taylor Pendrith +4500 
Matt Kuchar +4500 
Kevin Kisner +4500 
Justin Rose +4500 
Webb Simpson +5000 
Wyndham Clark +5000 
Scott Stallings +5000 
Mackenzie Hughes +5000 
Davis Riley +5000 
Will Gordon +6000 
Nick Hardy +6000 
Brendon Todd +6000 
Alex Smalley +6000 
Aaron Rai +6000 
Harris English +6500 
Chris Kirk +6500 
Trey Mullinax +8000 
Troy Merritt +8000 
Stephan Jaeger +8000 
Justin Lower +8000 
Hayden Buckley +8000 
J.T. Poston +8000 
Greyson Sigg +8000 
Dean Burmester +8000 
David Lipsky +8000 
Robby Shelton +10000 
S.H. Kim +10000 
Russell Knox +10000 
Sepp Straka +10000 
Lee Hodges +10000 
Francesco Molinari +10000 
Davis Thompson +10000 
Brandon Wu +10000 
Ben Griffin +10000 
Beau Hossler +10000 
Adam Svensson +10000 
Mark Hubbard +13000 
Scott Piercy +13000 
John Huh +13000 
Luke List +13000 
Justin Suh +13000 
Danny Willett +13000 
Cameron Percy +13000 
Cameron Champ +13000 
Ben Taylor +13000 
Adam Long +13000 
Zach Johnson +15000 
Sam Ryder +15000 
Patton Kizzire +15000 
Kevin Streelman +15000 
Kevin Yu +15000 
Carl Yuan +15000 
Austin Smotherman +15000 
Austin Cook +15000 
Adam Schenk +15000 
Ryan Armour +18000 
Matthew Wallace +18000 
Ryan Moore +18000 
Michael Thompson +18000 
Christopher Gotterup +18000 
Chesson Hadley +18000 
Callum Tarren +18000 
Zecheng Dou +20000 
Robert Streb +20000 
Matthias Schwab +20000 
Stewart Cink +20000 
Henrik Norlander +20000 
Harry Hall +20000 
Dylan Frittelli +20000 
David Lingmerth +20000 
Byeong Hun An +20000 
Tyson Alexander +25000 
Tyler Duncan +25000 
MJ Daffue +25000 
Rory Sabbatini +25000 
Sean O'Hair +25000 
Nate Lashley +25000 
Michael Gligic +25000 
Kelly Kraft +25000 
Joseph Bramlett +25000 
Garrick Higgo +25000 
Eric Cole +25000 
Charley Hoffman +25000 
Andrew Novak +25000 
Trevor Cone +30000 
Vaughn Taylor +30000 
Vincent Norrman +30000 
Philip Knowles +30000 
Peter Malnati +30000 
Nick Watney +30000 
Max McGreevy +30000 
Paul Haley +30000 
Sam Stevens +30000 
Matti Schmid +30000 
Harry Higgs +30000 
Harrison Endycott +30000 
Hank Lebioda +30000 
Brice Garnett +30000 
Brian Stuard +30000 
Zac Blair +40000 
Richy Werenski +40000 
Spencer Ralston +40000 
Michael Kim +40000 
Kyle Westmoreland +40000 
Kevin Roy +40000 
Kevin Tway +40000 
Nico Echavarria +40000 
Jonathan Byrd +40000 
Dylan Wu +40000 
Erik Barnes +40000 
Doc Redman +40000 
Cole Hammer +40000 
Chad Ramey +40000 
Carson Young +40000 
Camilo Villegas +40000 
Brian Gay +40000  
Ben Martin +40000 
Augusto Nunez +40000 
Andrew Landry +40000 
Anders Albertson +40000 
Aaron Baddeley +40000 
Trevor Werbylo +50000 
Tano Goya +50000 
Scott Harrington +50000 
Palmer Jackson +50000 
Tim Weinhart +50000 
Ryan Brehm +50000 
Martin Trainer +50000 
Jason Dufner +50000 
Jacob Bridgeman +50000 
Jim Herman +50000 
Davis Love III +50000 
Danny Lee +50000 
Chris Stroud +50000 
Brent Grant +50000 
Bill Haas +50000 
Brandon Matthews +50000