Fresh off an electric Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow Club, the PGA Tour returned to Jackson, Mississippi, for the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship. Mackenzie Hughes and Thomas Detry share the lead after Round 2 at at 10-under 134, one shot ahead of Sepp Straka (66).

Defending champion and Presidents Cup participant Sam Burns headlines the field as he looks to get his 2022-23 campaign off on the right foot after notching three victories a season ago.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, a member of the international team, will also make the short trip from Charlotte to Jackson. The South African should be brimming with confidence as he searches for his first victory on the PGA Tour after garnering a 1-0-1 record at the Presidents Cup. The Country Club of Jackson, which has been kind to first-time winners in recent history, could be an ideal landing spot. Six of the last eight champions at the Sanderson Farms Championship have been first timers, with Sebastian Munoz being the last in 2019.

This is welcomed news not only for Bezuidenhout, but also for the stable of recent Korn Ferry Tour graduates looking to make a splash on the PGA Tour. Taylor Montgomery, Davis Thompson and Ben An are coming off of top-10 finishes at the 2022 Foritnet Championship and primed to improve on their efforts in Napa.

Round 3 - Saturday

Round starts: 8 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

TV coverage: 4-7 p.m. on Golf Channel

Radio: 2-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday

Round starts: 8 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

TV coverage: 4-7 p.m. on Golf Channel

Radio: 2-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio