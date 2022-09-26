The 2022-23 PGA Tour schedule rolls on this week as the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship tees off from Jackson Country Club on Thursday, Sept. 29. The Sanderson Farms Championship 2022 features a great mix of proven champions and budding superstars eager to make their mark on the PGA Tour. Sam Burns, who's riding high after making his debut for Team USA at the Presidents Cup, is the defending champion and he's expected to be in the mix again this week.

Burns is listed as the 11-1 favorite to repeat according to the latest 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship odds. He's followed by J.T. Poston (16-1), Denny McCarthy (18-1), Sahith Theegala (20-1) and Russell Henley (22-1) on the PGA odds board. Before locking in your 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship picks, be sure to see the PGA Tour predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven golf model.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, the model is up over $9,500 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model included J.T. Poston in its best bets to win the 2022 John Deere Classic. That bet hit at +5500, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned almost $1,100. At the 2022 Masters, McClure's model was all over Scottie Scheffler's first career major championship victory heading into the weekend.

In addition, McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright at the 2021 Open Championship, even though he was listed as a massive 40-1 long shot. The model was also all over Jon Rahm's (10-1) first career major championship victory at the 2021 U.S. Open. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, but the model still projected him as the winner.

This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now that the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship field is locked, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

Top 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship: Denny McCarthy, one of the top favorites at 18-1, stumbles this week and doesn't even crack the top-five. McCarthy is coming off an impressive season on the PGA Tour, recording five top-10 finishes, which includes a T-7 showing at the U.S. Open in June. However, the 29-year-old struggled down the stretch, missing the cut in three of his last six events.

In addition, McCarthy was extremely inconsistent with his approach shots last season, ranking 131st in greens in regulation percentage (65.33%) and strokes gained: approach the green (-.059), which doesn't bode well for his chances to win this week. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the Sanderson Farms Championship 2022 field.

Another surprise: Keegan Bradley, a 35-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. Bradley has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Bradley certainly has the game to finish near the top of the leaderboard this week. The 36-year-old veteran has four career victories on the PGA Tour and he secured six top-10 finishes last season, which included a fifth-place showing at the Players Championship.

In addition, Bradley finished last season ranked inside the top-25 in a number of important statistical categories, including strokes gained: off-the-tee (.433), strokes gained: tee-to-green (.986) and strokes gained: total (1.053). If he's striking the ball well this week, he'll have a great shot at finishing on top of the leaderboard at the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship picks

The model is targeting four other golfers with odds of 35-1 or longer who will make surprising runs. Anyone who backs these long shots could hit it big. You can only see the model's picks here.

So who will win the Sanderson Farms Championship 2022? And which longshots stun the golfing world? Check out the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed eight golf majors, including this year's Masters.

2022 Sanderson Farms Championship odds, field

See full Sanderson Farms Championship 2022 picks, best bets, and predictions here.

Sam Burns 11-1

J.T. Poston 16-1

Denny McCarthy 18-1

Sahith Theegala 20-1

Russell Henley 22-1

Sebastian Munoz 25-1

Christian Bezuidenhout 28-1

Scott Stallings 30-1

Taylor Montgomery 35-1

Keegan Bradley 35-1

Emiliano Grillo 40-1

Thomas Detry 40-1

Davis Riley 40-1

Seamus Power 40-1

Taylor Moore 45-1

Chris Kirk 45-1

Andrew Putnam 45-1

Harris English 50-1

Sepp Straka 50-1

Adam Hadwin 50-1

Trey Mullinax 50-1

Gary Woodland 60-1

Alex Smalley 60-1

Dean Burmester 65-1

Brendan Steele 65-1

Wyndham Clark 65-1

Aaron Rai 65-1

Nick Taylor 80-1

Stephen Jaeger 80-1

Mark Hubbard 80-1

Byeong-Hun An 80-1

Brendon Todd 80-1

Kevin Streelman 80-1

Justin Lower 80-1

Adam Svensson 80-1

Justin Suh 80-1

Adam Long 80-1

Russell Knox 80-1

Robby Shelton 100-1

Patrick Rodgers 100-1

Nick Hardy 100-1

David Lipsky 100-1

Chez Reavie 100-1

Stewart Cink 100-1

C.T. Pan 100-1

Adam Schenk 100-1

Henrik Norlander 100-1

Hayden Buckley 130-1

Peter Malnati 130-1

Paul Haney 130-1

Greyson Sigg 130-1

Davis Thompson 130-1

Michael Thompson 130-1

Michael Gligic 130-1

Carl Yuan 130-1

Martin Laird 130-1

Matthew NeSmith 130-1

Mackenzie Hughes 130-1

Chesson Hadley 130-1

Luke List 130-1

Callum Tarren 130-1

M.J. Daffue 130-1

Lee Hodges 130-1

Brandon Wu 130-1

Ben Taylor 130-1

Austin Smotherman 130-1

Zecheng Dou 130-1

Zac Blair 130-1

Will Gordon 130-1

Tyler Duncan 130-1

John Huh 130-1

Rory Sabbatini 130-1

Nick Lindheim 150-1

Dylan Frittelli 150-1

Nate Lashley 150-1

Brian Stuard 150-1

Seong-Hyeon Kim 150-1

Austin Eckroat 150-1

Vince Whaley 150-1

Joseph Bramlett 150-1

Robert Streb 200-1

Philip Knowles 200-1