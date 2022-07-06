Before players turn their attention to the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews, they will first head to North Berwick, Scotland, for the 2022 Scottish Open. Serving as a precursor for the year's final major championship, the Scottish Open marks the first co-sanctioned event between the DP World Tour and PGA Tour outside of the World Golf Championships.

As such, a stout field has taken shape with 14 of the top-15 players in the Official World Golf Rankings choosing to tee it up at The Renaissance Club. The lone name missing from this list is that of world No. 2 Rory McIlroy, who culminated four straight weeks of competition at the Travelers Championship. The Northern Irishman is readying for the Open on his own, and given the fact he has finished inside the top 10 of all three major championships this season, should probably not be questioned.

In his absence, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will look to reenter the winner's circle for the first time since his Masters triumph. Twice a runner-up since, the Texan is joined by premier players such as Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas and Sam Burns, all of whom finished inside the top 20 of last year's Scottish Open.

While players will hope to peak next week, the strength of the competition at the Scottish Open is high, and with it will come a quality of golf typically reserved for major championships.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 1 - Thursday

Round starts: 2:15 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 2:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

TV coverage: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Radio: 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 2 - Friday

Round starts: 2:15 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 2:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

TV coverage: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Radio: 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 - Saturday

Round starts: 4:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 4:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 12-3 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 12-3 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday

Round starts: 4:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 4:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 12-3 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 12-3 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio