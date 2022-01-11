The PGA Tour will wrap up its two-week voyage to Hawaii this Thursday as the 2022 Sony Open tees off from Waialae Country Club. After the Sentry Tournament of Champions a week ago, which only featured winners from the previous season, the Sony Open 2022 will be the first full-field event of the year. Kevin Na won this event last year and he's aiming to become the fifth golfer to win the tournament in back-to-back years.

But at 30-1, Na is a long shot in the latest 2022 Sony Open odds per Caesars Sportsbook. Cameron Smith (11-1), Webb Simpson (16-1), Sungjae Im (16-1) and reigning Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama (20-1) are among the Sony Open 2022 favorites. Who are the best values for PGA bets this week? Before locking in your 2022 Sony Open picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, it's up almost $10,000 on its best bets since that point, nailing tournament after tournament.

Earlier this season at the 2021 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, the model was all over Viktor Hovland (18-1) winning his third PGA Tour title.

At the 2021 Open Championship, McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright even though he was listed as a massive 40-1 long shot. He was also all over Daniel Berger (+220) and Emiliano Grillo (+700) finishing inside the top-20. McClure's best bets netted over $2,200 at the 2021 Open Championship.

In addition, McClure's model was all over Jon Rahm's (10-1) first career major championship victory at the 2021 U.S. Open. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, but the model still projected him as the winner. And at the 2021 Masters, McClure nailed Rahm's (+250) top-five finish in his best bets, as well as Corey Conners' (+550) top-10 showing.



This same model has also nailed a whopping seven majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now that the 2022 Sony Open field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected 2022 Sony Open leaderboard.

The model's top 2022 Sony Open predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2022 Sony Open: Matsuyama, a seven-time PGA Tour champion and one of the top favorites, stumbles and doesn't even crack the top five. The 29-year-old has already been victorious this season, finishing on top of the leaderboard at the Zozo Championship in October. He's also coming off a strong showing last week at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, finishing T-13.

However, Matsuyama has struggled mightily with his putter this season, ranking 205th in strokes gained: putting (-2.05), 174th in total putting (284.8) and 156h in one-putt percentage (37.78). In addition, Matsuyama hasn't had success at Waialae Country Club, finishing T-27 or worse in three of his last four starts at the coastal venue, which doesn't bode well for his chances to win this week. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the Sony Open 2022 field.

Another surprise: Talor Gooch, a big 35-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Gooch began 2021 as the 85th ranked player in the world but has risen to No. 32 thanks to a strong run as of late. He won the RSM Classic in November, which was part of three top-five finishes over a six-tournament span. He just missed the top 10 in two of those other appearances as he also has a pair of 11th-place finishes amongst his last six events.

Because of his play during the 2021-22 season, Gooch currently tops the FedEx Cup standings. He's achieved this ranking thanks to exceptional work with the irons as he ranks in the top 15 in both strokes gained: approaching-the-green (.902) and strokes gained: around-the-green (.607). With a 69.633 scoring average that ranks fourth on the PGA Tour, he's a strong choice for your 2022 Sony Open bets.

How to make 2022 Sony Open picks

The model is also targeting three other golfers with odds of 30-1 or higher who will make surprising runs. Anyone who backs these long shots could hit it big. You can only see them here.

So who will win the Sony Open 2022? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected 2022 Sony Open leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed seven golf majors and is up almost $10,000 since the restart.

2022 Sony Open odds

Cameron Smith 11-1

Webb Simpson 16-1

Sungjae Im 16-1

Hideki Matsuyama 20-1

Marc Leishman 22-1

Corey Conners 28-1

Kevin Na 30-1

Russell Henley 33-1

Harris English 35-1

Abraham Ancer 35-1

Kevin Kisner 35-1

Talor Gooch 35-1

Seamus Power 40-1

Matt Jones 40-1

Billy Horschel 40-1

Jason Kokrak 40-1

Cam Davis 50-1

Si-Woo Kim 50-1

Joel Dahmen 50-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 50-1

Maverick McNealy 50-1

Charles Howell 55-1

Brendan Steele 60-1

Brendon Todd 60-1

Denny McCarthy 66-1

Ryan Palmer 66-1

Chris Kirk 66-1

Brian Harman 66-1

Matt Kuchar 66-1

Keith Mitchell 66-1

Erik Van Rooyen 66-1

Keegan Bradley 70-1

Aaron Rai 80-1

Branden Grace 80-1

Takumi Kanaya 80-1

Patton Kizzire 80-1

Tom Hoge 80-1

Lucas Herbert 80-1

Stewart Cink 80-1

Chez Reavie 80-1

Emiliano Grillo 80-1

Adam Long 90-1

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 90-1

Henrik Norlander 100-1

Brian Stuard 100-1

Zach Johnson 100-1

Robert Streb 100-1

Taylor Pendrith 125-1

Alex Smalley 125-1

Lucas Glover 125-1

Chad Ramey 125-1

Stephan Jaeger 125-1

Hayden Buckley 125-1

Hudson Swafford 125-1

Russell Knox 125-1

John Huh 125-1

Brandt Snedeker 150-1

Hank Lebioda 150-1

Tyler Duncan 150-1

Greyson Sigg 150-1

Adam Schenk 150-1

Rory Sabbatini 150-1

Pat Perez 150-1

J.J. Spaun 150-1

Vincent Whaley 150-1

Michael Thompson 150-1

Cameron Young 150-1

Harry Higgs 150-1

Scott Piercy 150-1

Kramer Hickok 150-1

Max McGreevy 150-1

Kyle Stanley 175-1

Jim Furyk 175-1

Mark Hubbard 175-1

Rikuya Hoshino 200-1

Chan Kim 200-1

Andrew Putnam 200-1

Graeme McDowell 200-1

Ryan Moore 200-1

Kevin Tway 200-1

Keita Nakajima 200-1

Ryan Armour 200-1

Nick Hardy 200-1

Camilo Villegas 200-1

Jim Herman 200-1

Davis Riley 200-1

Andrew Novak 200-1

Sepp Straka 200-1

Sahith Theegala 200-1