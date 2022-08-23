Rory McIlroy is expected to be among the top daily Fantasy golf picks this week for the 2022 Tour Championship. With a win at East Lake, McIlroy will become the first golfer to ever win the FedEx Cup three times. The 33-year-old has finished T-8 or better in four of his last six starts on the PGA Tour, which includes a victory at the RBC Canadian Open. However, daily Fantasy golf players will have to decide if he can be trusted when setting their PGA DFS strategy for the 2022 Tour Championship, which gets underway on Thursday, August 25.

McIlroy is among the highest priced golfers in the PGA DFS player pool on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, so he'll need a strong showing to provide value. Should the 21-time PGA Tour champion be included in your PGA DFS lineups at the Tour Championship 2022? Or is it time to fade him in favor of players with a significantly lower price tag? Before you lock in your PGA DFS picks for the 2022 Tour Championship, you'll want to see the top PGA DFS picks and daily Fantasy golf advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS pro with over $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA Tour picks this season. McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every tournament 10,000 times, taking factors like statistical trends, past results and current form into account.

In addition, McClure's model is up over $9,500 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament. This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

2022 Tour Championship PGA DFS picks

One of McClure's top PGA DFS picks for the Tour Championship 2022 is Jordan Spieth at $7,800 on DraftKings and $9,300 on FanDuel.

Spieth certainly has the game to finish near the top of the leaderboard this week. The 29-year-old has finished T-10 or better in two of his last four starts, and he enters this week's event ranked inside the top-20 in a number of important statistical categories, including strokes gained: tee-to-green (1.053) and strokes gained: around-the-green (.342). Spieth is a complete steal at this price point, so confidently lock him in your PGA DFS lineups.

McClure's optimal PGA DFS strategy also includes rostering Justin Thomas at $9,400 on DraftKings and $10,700 on FanDuel. Thomas will begin the 2022 Tour Championship 7 strokes off the lead, so he'll need a strong showing to have a legitimate shot at winning the season-long title. And despite finishing T-37 or worse in four of his last five starts on the PGA Tour, he'll enter this week's event with confidence.

That's because Thomas has finished 4th or better in each of his last three starts at East Lake. In addition, the 2-time major champion is ranked 3rd in birdie average (4.53), 7th in scoring average (69.543) and 8th in one-putt percentage (42.67%). Lock him in your PGA DFS lineups and look for a big return this week at the 2022 Tour Championship.

How to set 2022 Tour Championship DFS lineups

