A record-setting year on the PGA Tour will end in record fashion as the largest prize pool in league history will be up for grabs this week at the 2022 Tour Championship. Between deferral payments and bonuses, a total of $75 million is at stake for the best players on the PGA Tour, $500,000 of which is reserved for Will Zalatoris after he withdrew from the Tour Championship on Tuesday.
To put into perspective the size of this prize pool, it is just slightly less than that of the Players Championship, Masters, PGA Championship, U.S. Open and The Open ... combined. Not only is the entirety of the purse enough to weigh on players' minds, but the grand prize alone stands at $18 million, surpassing every prize pool this season apart from the Players Championship.
Two of those championship checks were deposited into the bank account of Cameron Smith, who began the week six strokes behind FedEx Cup No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. The Masters champion has earned roughly $4 million more than the Australian throughout the 2021-22 season and has the potential to surpass $30 million total with a victory. Meanwhile, BMW Championship winner Patrick Cantlay will attempt to replicate last season's run to the FedEx Cup title where he collected $15 million for his troubles.
Let's look at how the payouts for the 2022 Tour Championships will be divided among those who compete this week at East Lake.
2022 Tour Championship purse, prize money
Total purse: $75 million (FedEx Cup bonus)
1st -- $18,000,000
2nd -- $6,500,000
3rd -- $5,000,000
4th -- $4,000,000
5th -- $3,000,000
6th -- $2,500,000
7th -- $2,000,000
8th -- $1,500,000
9th -- $1,250,000
10th -- $1,000,000
11th -- $950,000
12th -- $900,000
13th -- $850,000
14th -- $800,000
15th -- $760,000
16th -- $720,000
17th -- $700,000
18th -- $680,000
19th -- $660,000
20th -- $640,000
21st -- $620,000
22nd -- $600,000
23rd -- $580,000
24th -- $565,000
25th -- $550,000
26th -- $540,000
27th -- $530,000
28th -- $520,000
29th -- $510,000
30th -- $500,000
Due to his withdrawal from the Tour Championship, Zalatoris was awarded the 30th-place prize. Golfers who finished between 31st and 150th in the FedEx Cup received between $85,000 and $250,000 in deferred money following the St. Jude Classic and BMW Championship.