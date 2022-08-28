A record-setting year on the PGA Tour will end in record fashion as the largest prize pool in league history will be up for grabs Sunday at the 2022 Tour Championship. Between deferral payments and bonuses, a total of $75 million is at stake for the best players on the PGA Tour, $500,000 of which is reserved for Will Zalatoris after he withdrew from the Tour Championship on Tuesday.

To put into perspective the size of this prize pool, it is just slightly less than that of the Players Championship, Masters, PGA Championship, U.S. Open and The Open ... combined. Not only is the entirety of the purse enough to weigh on players' minds, but the grand prize alone stands at $18 million, surpassing every prize pool this season apart from the Players Championship.

Two of those championship checks were deposited into the bank account of Cameron Smith, who began the week six strokes behind FedEx Cup No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. The Masters champion has earned roughly $4 million more than the Australian throughout the 2021-22 season and has the potential to surpass $30 million total with a victory. Meanwhile, BMW Championship winner Patrick Cantlay was attempting to replicate last season's run to the FedEx Cup title where he collected $15 million for his troubles.

Instead, it is Scheffler who is far out in front of the pack with a six-stroke lead entering the final 18 holes. While Scheffler never gave up his advantage this week, he did see it grow from two strokes to five only to find himself even with Xander Schauffele at one point. Scheffler was dominant while completing his third round Sunday morning, scoring birdies on four of his last six holes to increase his advantage to a tournament-high six shots as he looks to bring it home and claim the top prize.

Let's look at how the payouts for the 2022 Tour Championships will be divided among those who compete this week at East Lake.

2022 Tour Championship purse, prize money

Total purse: $75 million (FedEx Cup bonus)

1st -- $18,000,000

2nd -- $6,500,000

3rd -- $5,000,000

4th -- $4,000,000

5th -- $3,000,000

6th -- $2,500,000

7th -- $2,000,000

8th -- $1,500,000

9th -- $1,250,000

10th -- $1,000,000

11th -- $950,000

12th -- $900,000

13th -- $850,000

14th -- $800,000

15th -- $760,000

16th -- $720,000

17th -- $700,000

18th -- $680,000

19th -- $660,000

20th -- $640,000

21st -- $620,000

22nd -- $600,000

23rd -- $580,000

24th -- $565,000

25th -- $550,000

26th -- $540,000

27th -- $530,000

28th -- $520,000

29th -- $510,000

30th -- $500,000

Due to his withdrawal from the Tour Championship, Zalatoris was awarded the 30th-place prize. Golfers who finished between 31st and 150th in the FedEx Cup received between $85,000 and $250,000 in deferred money following the St. Jude Classic and BMW Championship.