World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will start the weekend at East Lake Golf Club in the same manner in which he he began it -- with a two-stroke lead at the 2022 Tour Championship. Signing for rounds of 65-66, Scheffler has ascended to 19 under, finding himself just clear of his closest challenger, Xander Schauffele.

While his nearest pursuer has changed, the task at hand remains the same as Scheffler will attempt to fend off some of the best players in the game over the course of the next 36 holes. Schauffele enjoyed a strong back-nine 29 on Friday to flip this championship on its head as Scheffler was in the midst of cruising to the FedEx Cup crown. Having played his final three holes in a 4-under fashion, the 2017 Tour Championship winner has once again positioned himself to raise a trophy at East Lake.

The two Americans have separated themselves from the field, but the man in third is not one with whom to be trifled. Jon Rahm put together a stunning 7-under 63 to get within six of Scheffler and will be in the penultimate group Saturday at 2:49 p.m. ET alongside the man he battled a year ago -- and the man who started this year's tournament in second place -- Patrick Cantlay.

Here is a look at every starting group for the third round of the 2022 Tour Championship at East Lake. All times Eastern.

2022 Tour Championship tee times, Round 3 pairings

12:26 p.m. -- Sahith Theegala

12:37 p.m. -- K.H. Lee, Scott Stallings

12:48 p.m. -- Sam Burns, Corey Conners

12:59 p.m. -- Billy Horschel, Adam Scott

1:10 p.m. -- Viktor Hovland, Brian Harman

1:21 p.m. -- J.T. Poston, Cameron Smith

1:32 p.m. -- Collin Morikawa, Jordan Spieth

1:43 p.m. -- Tony Finau, Hideki Matsuyama

1:54 p.m. -- Justin Thomas, Matt Fitzpatrick

2:05 p.m. -- Aaron Wise, Sepp Straka

2:16 p.m. -- Tom Hoge, Cameron Young

2:27 p.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Max Homa

2:38 p.m. -- Sungjae Im, Joaquin Niemann

2:49 p.m. -- Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay

3:00 p.m. -- Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele