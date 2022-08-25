Major season may have come and gone, but the FedEx Cup Playoffs will wrap up with a bang this week as the 2022 Tour Championship is set to distribute an $18 million grand prize and plenty of other riches to the top golfers on the PGA Tour. Beyond the money at stake are an immense amount of storylines during a key time in the sport.

Scottie Scheffler is looking to become the first golfer to win five times on the PGA Tour since Justin Thomas in 2017, and he's aiming to do so by completing the richest season in the history of golf. Meanwhile, Patrick Cantlay aims to double up after winning the BMW Championship last week by capturing consecutive FedEx Cup trophies. Both will seek to accomplish their respective goals while dealing with one of the sport's most loaded fields as 29 of the top 30 players will be competing. Notably absent is Will Zalatoris, who injured his back in the third round of the BMW and was forced to withdraw from the final five rounds of the playoffs.

While attending the FedEx Cup Playoffs can fun and memorable, simply being able to watch high-stakes golf is an incredible treat. CBSSports.com is thrilled to bring you wall-to-wall coverage of the Tour Championship all week beginning with Round 1. Check out Thursday's Round 1 tee times.

Enough talking about it. Here's how you can watch as much of the Tour Championship as possible between now and Sunday. Be sure to stick with CBS Sports for live coverage throughout the final event of the 2021-22 season.

All times Eastern

2022 Tour Championship TV schedule

Round 1 -- Thursday, August 25

Round 1 start time: 1:30 a.m. [Tee times]

Live stream: 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on ESPN+

Featured Groups -- 11:45 a.m., 1:15 p.m.

Featured Holes 2 & 15 -- 12 p.m.



Featured Holes 9 & 17 -- 1:15 p.m.

TV coverage: 1-6 p.m. on Golf Channel, fuboTV (Try for free)

Round 2 -- Friday, August 26

Round 2 start time: 11:30 a.m.

Live stream: 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on ESPN+

Featured Groups -- TBA

Featured Holes 2 & 15 -- 12 p.m.



Featured Holes 9 & 17 -- 1:15 p.m.

TV coverage: 1-6 p.m. on Golf Channel, fuboTV (Try for free)

Round 3 -- Saturday, August 27

Round 3 start time: 1 p.m.

Live stream: 1-7 p.m. on ESPN+

Featured Groups -- TBA

Featured Holes 2 & 15 -- TBA



Featured Holes 9 & 17 -- TBA

Early TV coverage: 1-2:30 p.m. on Golf Channel, fuboTV (Try for free)

Late TV coverage: 2:30-7 p.m. on NBC, fuboTV (Try for free)

Round 4 -- Sunday, August 28

Round 4 start time: 12 p.m.

Live stream: 12-6 p.m. on ESPN+

Featured Groups -- TBA

Featured Holes 2 & 15 -- TBA



Featured Holes 9 & 17 -- TBA

Early TV coverage: 12-1:30 p.m. on Golf Channel, fuboTV (Try for free)

Late TV coverage: 1:30-6 p.m. on NBC, fuboTV (Try for free)