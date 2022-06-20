Harris English can rewrite the history books this week with a victory at the 2022 Travelers Championship, which gets underway from TPC River Highlands on Thursday, June 23. With a victory this week, English, the defending champion of this event, will become the first golfer to successfully defend his title at the Travelers Championship since Phil Mickelson (2001-02). English is part of a loaded Travelers Championship 2022 field, which also includes major champions like Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy.

McIlroy, the No. 2 ranked player in the world, enters this week's event as the 10-1 favorite according to the latest 2022 Travelers Championship odds from Caesars Sportsbook. He's followed by Scheffler (11-1), Thomas (12-1), Patrick Cantlay (16-1) and Sam Burns (18-1) on the PGA odds board. Before locking in your 2022 Travelers Championship picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, it's up over $9,600 on its best bets since that point, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model included Justin Thomas in its best bets to win the 2022 PGA Championship. That bet hit at +1600, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned almost $800. At the 2022 Masters, McClure's model was all over Scottie Scheffler's first career major championship victory heading into the weekend.

In addition, McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright at the 2021 Open Championship, even though he was listed as a massive 40-1 long shot. The model was also all over Jon Rahm's (10-1) first career major championship victory at the 2021 U.S. Open. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, but the model still projected him as the winner.

This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now that the Travelers Championship 2022 (see tickets at StubHub) field is locked, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

Top 2022 Travelers Championship predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2022 Travelers Championship: Patrick Cantlay, a seven-time PGA Tour champion and one of the top Vegas favorites, stumbles this week and fails to crack the top-five. Cantlay has been red-hot in recent weeks, finishing T-3 or better in three of his last five starts, which includes a victory at the Zurich Classic.

However, Cantlay hasn't fared well at the Travelers Championship in his career, finishing outside the top 10 in each of his last four starts at this event. In addition, Cantlay enters this week's event ranked 87th in one-putt percentage (39.58%) and 69th in greens in regulation percentage (66.67), which doesn't bode well for his chances to win. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the Travelers Championship 2022 field.

Another surprise: Jordan Spieth, a 25-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. Spieth has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Spieth certainly has the game to finish near the top of the leaderboard this week. The 28-year-old has finished T-7 or better in three of his last six starts on the PGA Tour, which includes a victory at the RBC Heritage. He's been able to secure those positive results thanks to his improving short game. In fact, Spieth currently ranks 18th in overall putting average (1.474) and 19th in strokes gained: around-the-green (.368), which makes him a strong value pick for your 2022 Travelers Championship bets this week.

How to make 2022 Travelers Championship picks

The model is also targeting three other golfers with odds of 25-1 or longer who will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these long shots could hit it big. You can only see the model's 2022 Travelers Championship picks here.

So who will win the Travelers Championship 2022? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the 2022 Travelers Championship odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected 2022 Travelers Championship leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed eight golf majors, including this year's Masters.

2022 Travelers Championship odds, field

Rory McIlroy +1000

Scottie Scheffler +1100

Justin Thomas +1200

Patrick Cantlay +1600

Sam Burns +1800

Xander Schauffele +2000

Jordan Spieth +2500

Tony Finau +2800

Joaquin Niemann +3000

Davis Riley +3500

Sungjae Im +3500

Keegan Bradley +3500

Tommy Fleetwood +4000

Seamus Power +4000

Brooks Koepka +4000

Aaron Wise +4000

Brian Harman +4500

Mito Pereira +5000

Marc Leishman +5000

Harold Varner +5000

Webb Simpson +5500

Denny McCarthy +5500

Russell Henley +6000

Jason Day +6000

Keith Mitchell +6500

Brendan Steele +6500

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +6500

Jason Kokrak +6500

Maverick McNealy +7000

Aaron Rai +8000

Si-Woo Kim +8000

Kevin Kisner +8000

Brendon Todd +8000

Cameron Tringale +8000

Kyoung-Hoon Lee +9000

Joel Dahmen +9000

Mackenzie Hughes +9000

C.T. Pan +9000

Harris English +10000

Adam Long +10000

Sahith Theegala +10000

Wyndham Clark +10000

Nick Hardy +10000

Erik Van Rooyen +10000

Rickie Fowler +10000

Scott Stallings +10000

Kevin Streelman +10000

Matthew NeSmith +10000

Cameron Champ +12500

Lanto Griffin +12500

Charles Howell +12500

Jhonattan Vegas +12500

Patrick Rodgers +12500

Luke List +12500

Cam Davis +12500

Doug Ghim +12500

Emiliano Grillo +12500

David Lipsky +15000

Anirban Lahiri +15000

Stephan Jaeger +15000

Chez Reavie +15000

Stewart Cink +15000

Matt Wallace +15000

Troy Merritt +15000

Alex Smalley +15000

J.J. Spaun +15000

Sepp Straka +15000

Ryan Palmer +15000

Russell Knox +15000

Lucas Glover +15000

Tom Hoge +15000

Kramer Hickok +17500

Dylan Frittelli +17500

Andrew Putnam +20000

Patton Kizzire +20000

Callum Tarren +20000

James Hahn +20000

Matthew Wolff +20000

Austin Smotherman +20000

Matthias Schwab +20000

Chad Ramey +20000

Scott Piercy +20000

John Huh +20000

Martin Laird +20000

Adam Svensson +20000

Hank Lebioda +20000

Danny Lee +20000

Tyler Duncan +25000

Peter Malnati +25000

Brice Garnett +25000

Vince Whaley +25000

Charley Hoffman +25000

Brandon Wu +25000

Nate Lashley +25000

Rory Sabbatini +25000

Garrick Higgo +25000

Zach Johnson +25000

Joseph Bramlett +25000

Danny Willett +25000

Adam Schenk +25000

Doc Redman +25000

J.T. Poston +25000