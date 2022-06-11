Matthew Fitzpatrick has fond memories of Brookline, where the PGA Tour's top golfers will battle in the 2022 U.S. Open at The Country Club. The year's third major is set to tee off Thursday, June 16 at the historic course in Brookline, Mass., and the 2013 U.S. Amateur there featured several of the top names on today's PGA Tour. Fitzpatrick won that event and Corey Conners was a semifinalist, while prominent players like Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas and Will Zalatoris had varying degrees of success. Now, Scheffler is the world's top-ranked player and a Masters champion, and he will clash with the likes of defending U.S. Open champion Jon Rahm. Who can you trust in your 2022 U.S. Open fantasy golf rankings?

Caesars Sportsbook lists Rahm and Scheffler as the 12-1 co-favorites in its 2022 U.S. Open odds, followed closely by McIlroy and Thomas at 14-1. Are Rahm and Scheffler worthy as anchors for your 2022 U.S. Open fantasy golf picks? Could Fitzpatrick (28-1) or Conners (65-1) find more Brookline magic and give you massive value as fantasy golf sleepers? Before locking in any Fantasy golf picks or making any 2022 U.S. Open bets, be sure you check out the Fantasy golf rankings and projections from SportsLine fantasy expert Riley Gates.

Gates is a writer for 247Sports and has covered a range of sports for nearly five years. He has followed golf closely for much longer and has a profound knowledge of the sport. He also knows what it takes to win, on the course and in fantasy sports.

At the Memorial Tournament, five of Gates' nine picks finished in the top 15, including Will Zalatoris, who tied for fifth. His biggest sleeper pick of the week, Brendan Steele -- priced at just $6,600 at DraftKings -- posted a top-10 finish!.

And at the Charles Schwab Challenge, three of Gates' top six picks finished in the top four on the final leaderboard, including winner Burns and runner-up Scheffler. Before the PGA, Gates had both winner Thomas and 30-1 shot Zalatoris, who lost to Thomas in a playoff, among his top five picks.

Gates has been on a serious roll all season. Before the Wells Fargo Championship, four of his top six players finished in the top five. That included winner Max Homa, a 40-1 long shot, and runners-up Keegan Bradley (35-1) and Matt Fitzpatrick (22-1). Anyone who has followed Gates is way up.

Now, Gates has ranked his top golfers for the 2022 U.S. Open.

Gates is strongly backing Scheffler, who lost in a playoff loss to Sam Burns at the Charles Schwab. That came right after he missed the cut at the PGA Championship, and his strong showing at Colonial wasn't enough to erase that sting. Gates knows the world No. 1 and Masters champion wants another major and knows he will bounce back. "I have no doubt about that," the expert told SportsLine.

On the flip side, the expert wants nothing to do with Koepka. The 32-year-old has had many health issues and played only twice since the end of March. Those were the two major championships, and he missed the cut at the Masters and tied for 55th at the PGA. He has three times as many missed cuts (six) as top-10 finishes (two). One of those top-10s was in February, and the other was at the WGC Match Play. He is 111th in scoring average (71.2) and 152nd in greens in regulation (63.9 percent).

How to set your 2022 U.S. Open fantasy golf rankings

For the season's third major championship, Gates is backing a long shot who has been racking up strong finishes all season and is brimming with confidence.

Who wins the 2022 U.S. Open at Brookline? Who are the top PGA Tour players to target for your fantasy golf picks?