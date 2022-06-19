With major championship golf back at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, for the first time since 1988, the U.S. Open intensified on Moving Day and is now set for a thunderous conclusion. The first 54 holes have seen a number of stars rocket up the leaderboard with Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy all in pursuit of the leaders.

Those leaders? Two men who were in contention late just one month ago at the PGA Championship. Will Zalatoris and Matthew Fitzpatrick hold a one-stroke lead on the field after three rounds, and Zalatoris is looking to accomplish Sunday what he was unable to do at the PGA Championship: close out his first career major. Fitzpatrick, who won an amateur crown at The Country Club, is hoping that familarity will give him enough momentum to pick up his first major.

Meanwhile, Rahm -- the defending champion -- is one shot off the lead and aiming to go back-to-back. Scheffler is efforting to join rarified status as one of just over a handful of men to win the Masters and U.S. Open in the same year. As for McIlroy, well, he's playing his best golf in years and is trying to win his first major since 2014.

Even beyond those golfers, there is so much to follow Sunday that it can be overwhelming at times. No worries: We have you covered. CBS Sports is offering live coverage of the 2022 U.S. Open from start to finish Sunday, so be sure to follow Round 4 with us all day. Beyond that, hit the links below to follow live on action both on television and streaming online.

All times Eastern

Round 4 -- Sunday, June 19

Round 4 start time: 9 a.m.

U.S. Open live stream: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Round 4 coverage -- 9-10 a.m. on Peacock

Featured Groups -- 10 a.m. on USOpen.com, U.S. Open mobile app

Featured Holes (11-13) -- 11 a.m. on USOpen.com, U.S. Open mobile app

Early TV coverage: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on USA Network, fuboTV (Try for free)

TV coverage: 12-7 p.m. on NBC, fuboTV (Try for free)