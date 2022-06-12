Golf may be the easiest thing Mickelson does this week, as his first press conference in the U.S. since playing an influential role in the launch of LIV Golf will be pure chaos. The only way to top it would be completing the career grand slam the week of his 52nd birthday. Six times a runner-up in the U.S. Open, the six-time major champion has an opportunity to shed that gray cloud -- at least for a week -- that has been following him around for most of 2022. Given the history, the player and the current light in which many are viewing Mickelson, a victory at The Country Club, while highly unlikely, would be poetic in the context of his career and make for the sports story of the year. Odds: 150-1

It is time for another player to enter into the career grand slam conversation, and with a win this week, Morikawa would join the party. A triumph at The Country Club would give the 25-year-old three of the major championships and in need of only the Masters green jacket. All of this would occur in 11 major appearances, mind you, as he would outpace his current counterparts in the discussion: Jordan Spieth (19) and Rory McIlroy (24). If disarray and bedlam are not your cup of tea (i.e. Mickelson), Morikawa is the polar opposite, as I am pretty sure he has never even accidentally stepped on an ant. Odds: 20-1

Remember him? The world-beater from 2017-19 has since taken a dip in form, but this championship is his baby. The second of his U.S. Open titles made Koepka only the third player in the 2000s to capture this crown twice -- Tiger Woods and Retief Goosen being the other two. If he is to grab his third at The Country Club, the 32-year-old would rank second all-time alongside Woods and Hale Irwin and behind only Willie Anderson, Bobby Jones, Ben Hogan and Jack Nicklaus, all of whom have earned four U.S. Open victories. Not only that, but this would mark Koepka's fifth major, the same number with which Byron Nelson, Seve Ballesteros and Peter Thomson ended their careers. Odds: 28-1

McIlroy's statistical profile is beginning to mirror that of 2014 when he captured two major championships in the span of four weeks. After his PGA Championship victory at Valhalla, Nicklaus projected the Northern Irishman would win upwards of 20 major titles. McIlroy has remained shutout since. Last year's U.S. Open marked his best chance to break this dry spell since the 2018 Open Championship as he entered the final round only two strokes off the pace. He has been stuck on No. 4 a bit longer than Koepka, and would join the illustrious company mentioned above with a win. Odds: 12-1

Since 2009, 10 of the 13 winners of the U.S. Open have been first-timers. If we were to go down this route, I am unsure there would be a more popular champion than Homa. The self-belief king has finally come to the realization that he is one of the premier players in the game, and The Country Club could be ripe for his major breakthrough. A taste of contention at the PGA Championship was encouraging given his previous record in majors, and may be enough to push him past the finish line. In 2017, Homa made only two cuts on the PGA Tour. Five years later, he could be a major champion. Odds: 50-1

Raising the Wanamaker Trophy for the second time at Southern Hills felt more than overdue for a player of Thomas' caliber. Next on his agenda will be lifting a different major championship trophy, and the U.S. Open is the likeliest candidate based on his previous success. He was in contention at Torrey Pines last year before a poor tee shot on the back nine in the final round and fired an unforgettable 63 in the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills. I never understood his sports fandom, but the Red Sox are his baseball team of choice, and a win in Boston would surely grant him an invitation back to Fenway Park to throw out a first pitch. Odds: 14-1

The nation of Chile experienced major championship heartbreak at the PGA Championship with Mito Pereira's 72nd hole collapse. Also in the spotlight during that moment was his good friend and confidant Niemann, who was visibly ill after watching what had transpired. The 23-year-old is in the midst of his best season on the PGA Tour, and has become a fan-favorite to watch. He possesses effortless power, a violent head-dipping motion and all the sauce from around the green. A major championship win for Niemann would mark not only his first but the first for his homeland. Odds: 35-1

Zalatoris did nothing wrong in his playoff loss at the PGA Championship; Thomas just played flawless golf for three holes. Not meant to be, Zalatoris must have looked back on his final-round performance as a whole, and specifically the three putt on the 70th hole from 20 feet, as the cause of his shortcomings. Still, he remains the best player on the PGA Tour without a victory, and in each of his five weekend appearances in major championships he has contended, boasting two runners-up and three additional top-10 finishes. Odds: 25-1