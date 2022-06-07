For players such as Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, the 2022 U.S. Open is about adding another major championship to their illustrious resumes. But for players like Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, this event is about finding the career-defining major victory that has eluded them. Cantlay enters the third major of the year full of confidence, having finished T-3 or better in three of his last four starts. Schauffele, meanwhile, has finished inside the top-10 in each of his last five starts at the U.S. Open.

The 2022 U.S. Open gets underway on Thursday, June 16, from The Country Club in Brookline, Mass. The 2022 U.S. Open odds from Caesars Sportsbook lists Scottie Scheffler as the 11-1 favorite, with Rahm (12-1), McIlroy (14-1), Thomas (14-1) and Collin Morikawa (14-1) next in line. Should your 2022 U.S. Open picks include Cantlay or Scheffler, or should you look elsewhere for value on the PGA odds board? Before locking in your 2022 U.S. Open picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Model's top 2022 U.S. Open predictions

One huge shocker the model is calling for at the U.S. Open 2022: Collin Morikawa, a two-time major champion and one of the top favorites, stumbles at The Country Club and barely cracks the top 10. Morikawa opened the 2021-22 season on an absolute tear, finishing T-7 or better in each of his first five starts.

However, Morikawa has dramatically cooled off in recent weeks, finishing outside the top-25 in five straight starts. In addition, Morikawa has failed to break 70 in 11 consecutive rounds on the PGA Tour. His inability to shoot low scores can be directly attributed to his ineffectiveness on the greens. Morikawa enters the U.S. Open ranked 111th in one-putt percentage and 162nd in total putting, which doesn't bode well for his chances to claim his third major championship. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the U.S. Open 2022 field.

The model also expects Will Zalatoris (28-1) to have another strong showing at the 2022 U.S. Open. Zalatoris has yet to win on the PGA Tour, but he's been sensational at major championships in his young career. The 25-year-old secured a runner-up finish at the PGA Championship in May, and he's finished T-8 or better in five of his last seven starts at a major championship. He's also coming off a T-5 showing at the Memorial Tournament, which makes him a strong value pick for your 2022 U.S. Open bets.

On the other hand, the model has also examined Rahm's chances to repeat as champion at the 2022 U.S. Open. Rahm finished on top of the leaderboard at the U.S. Open in 2021, winning his first major championship. The 27-year-old Spaniard also recorded a victory at the Mexico Open in May, his seventh win on the PGA Tour. Rahm will enter the third major of the year ranked first in greens in regulation percentage (72.34), first in strokes gained: off-the-tee (1.194), fourth in strokes gained: tee-to-green (1.598) and 13th in scoring average (69.976), so it's easy to see why the model has pinpointed value in Rahm at the U.S. Open.

How to make 2022 U.S. Open picks

2022 U.S. Open odds, field

Scottie Scheffler 11-1

Jon Rahm 12-1

Rory McIlroy 14-1

Justin Thomas 14-1

Collin Morikawa 14-1

Dustin Johnson 16-1

Cameron Smith 18-1

Xander Schauffele 18-1

Brooks Koepka 18-1

Patrick Cantlay 20-1

Viktor Hovland 20-1

Jordan Spieth 22-1

Shane Lowry 25-1

Will Zalatoris 28-1

Bryson DeChambeau 28-1

Hideki Matsuyama 30-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 35-1

Daniel Berger 35-1

Tony Finau 35-1

Joaquin Niemann 40-1

Paul Casey 40-1

Louis Oosthuizen 40-1

Tyrrell Hatton 40-1

Sam Burns 40-1

Webb Simpson 40-1

Tommy Fleetwood 50-1

Corey Conners 50-1

Justin Rose 50-1

Abraham Ancer 60-1

Harris English 60-1

Gary Woodland 65-1

Matthew Wolff 65-1

Marc Leishman 65-1

Patrick Reed 65-1

Jason Kokrak 65-1

Sungjae Im 65-1

Garrick Higgo 65-1

Jason Day 70-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 80-1

Phil Mickelson 80-1

Billy Horschel 80-1

Adam Scott 80-1

Max Homa 80-1

Sergio Garcia 80-1

Brian Harman 100-1

Russell Henley 100-1

Charley Hoffman 100-1

Lee Westwood 100-1

Branden Grace 100-1

Guido Migliozzi 125-1

Si-Woo Kim 125-1

Francesco Molinari 125-1

Bubba Watson 125-1

Thomas Pieters 125-1

Matt Wallace 125-1

Cameron Champ 125-1

Stewart Cink 150-1

Martin Kaymer 150-1

Ryan Palmer 150-1

Robert Macintyre 150-1

Carlos Ortiz 150-1

Kevin Kisner 150-1

Ian Poulter 150-1

Matt Kuchar 150-1

Kevin Streelman 150-1

Hudson Swafford 200-1