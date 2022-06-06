The 2022 U.S. Open is set to get underway on Thursday, June 16, and a number of players will enter the third major of the year confident they can win. Scottie Scheffler, the No.1 ranked player in the world, secured his first major championship win at the Masters in April, his fourth victory this season. Scheffler has also finished inside the top-10 eight times this season, and he recorded a T-7 finish at the U.S. Open in 2021.

Should Scheffler be included in your 2022 U.S. Open picks? Or should you back a long shot like Tiger Woods, a 15-time major champion? The latest 2022 U.S. Open odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Scheffler as the 11-1 favorite, while Woods is a 50-1 long shot on the PGA odds board.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, it's up over $9,500 on its best bets since that point, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model included Justin Thomas in its best bets to win the 2022 PGA Championship. That bet hit at +1600, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned almost $800. At the 2022 Masters, McClure's model was all over Scottie Scheffler's first career major championship victory heading into the weekend.

In addition, McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright at the 2021 Open Championship, even though he was a massive 40-1 long shot. The model was also all over Jon Rahm's (10-1) first career major championship victory at the 2021 U.S. Open. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, but the model still projected him as the winner.

This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now that the 2022 U.S. Open is approaching, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising.

Model's top 2022 U.S. Open predictions

One huge shocker the model is calling for at the U.S. Open 2022: Collin Morikawa, a two-time major champion and one of the top favorites, stumbles at The Country Club and barely cracks the top 10. Morikawa has had tremendous success in golf's biggest tournaments, finishing T-8 or better in four of his last five starts at a major championship.

However, Morikawa has struggled mightily in recent weeks, finishing T-26 or worse in five consecutive starts. Morikawa's recent struggles can be directly attributed to his putter. In fact, Morikawa currently ranks 124th in strokes gained: putting (-.060), 162nd in total putting (281.2) and 111th in one-putt percentage (40.14), which doesn't bode well for his chances to finish on top of the U.S. Open leaderboard. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the U.S. Open 2022 field.

The model has also revealed where Tiger Woods will finish in the 2022 U.S. Open. Woods put on a valiant effort at Augusta National, making the cut and finishing 47th just 14 months after suffering a serious leg injury during a single car crash.

He also made the cut at the PGA Championship before withdrawing after shooting a nine-over par 79 in the third round at Southern Hills. Woods has won 82 events on the PGA Tour in his career, which is tied with Sam Snead for the most ever. He's finished on top of the leaderboard three times at the U.S. Open, and the model just locked in its Tiger Woods U.S. Open picks here.

How to make 2022 U.S. Open picks

The model is targeting four golfers with odds of 18-1 or longer who will make surprising runs.

Who will win the 2022 U.S. Open, which long shots will stun the golfing world, and where will Tiger Woods finish? Check out the latest 2022 U.S. Open odds below.

2022 U.S. Open odds, field

Scottie Scheffler 11-1

Jon Rahm 12-1

Rory McIlroy 14-1

Justin Thomas 14-1

Collin Morikawa 14-1

Dustin Johnson 16-1

Cameron Smith 18-1

Xander Schauffele 18-1

Brooks Koepka 18-1

Patrick Cantlay 20-1

Viktor Hovland 20-1

Jordan Spieth 22-1

Shane Lowry 25-1

Will Zalatoris 28-1

Bryson DeChambeau 28-1

Hideki Matsuyama 30-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 35-1

Daniel Berger 35-1

Tony Finau 35-1

Joaquin Niemann 40-1

Paul Casey 40-1

Louis Oosthuizen 40-1

Tyrrell Hatton 40-1

Sam Burns 40-1

Webb Simpson 40-1

Tiger Woods 50-1

Tommy Fleetwood 50-1

Corey Conners 50-1

Justin Rose 50-1

Abraham Ancer 60-1

Harris English 60-1

Gary Woodland 65-1

Matthew Wolff 65-1

Marc Leishman 65-1

Patrick Reed 65-1

Jason Kokrak 65-1

Sungjae Im 65-1

Garrick Higgo 65-1

Jason Day 70-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 80-1

Phil Mickelson 80-1

Billy Horschel 80-1

Adam Scott 80-1

Max Homa 80-1

Sergio Garcia 80-1

Brian Harman 100-1

Russell Henley 100-1

Charley Hoffman 100-1

Lee Westwood 100-1

Branden Grace 100-1

Guido Migliozzi 125-1

Si-Woo Kim 125-1

Francesco Molinari 125-1

Bubba Watson 125-1

Thomas Pieters 125-1

Matt Wallace 125-1

Cameron Champ 125-1

Stewart Cink 150-1

Martin Kaymer 150-1

Ryan Palmer 150-1

Robert Macintyre 150-1

Carlos Ortiz 150-1

Kevin Kisner 150-1

Ian Poulter 150-1

Matt Kuchar 150-1

Kevin Streelman 150-1

Hudson Swafford 200-1