Tiger Woods will not play in the 2022 U.S. Open after saying his "body needs more time to get stronger for major championship golf." Woods has won the U.S. Open three times in his career, most recently a dramatic 2008 victory over Rocco Mediate at Torrey Pines. Despite not having the 15-time major champion in the 2022 U.S. Open field, the U.S. Open 2022 will still feature the world's top players competing at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass. The 2022 U.S. Open date is Thursday, June 16.

With a victory at the U.S. Open 2022, Jon Rahm will become the eighth golfer to successfully defend his U.S. Open title. The latest 2022 U.S. Open odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Rahm at 12-1, while Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1-ranked player in the world, is the 11-1 favorite. Other 2022 U.S. Open contenders include Justin Thomas (14-1), Rory McIlroy (14-1) and Collin Morikawa (14-1). Before locking in your 2022 U.S. Open picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, it's up over $9,500 on its best bets since that point, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model included Justin Thomas in its best bets to win the 2022 PGA Championship. That bet hit at +1600, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned almost $800. At the 2022 Masters, McClure's model was all over Scottie Scheffler's first career major championship victory heading into the weekend.

In addition, McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright at the 2021 Open Championship, even though he was a massive 40-1 long shot. The model was also all over Jon Rahm's (10-1) first career major championship victory at the 2021 U.S. Open. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, but the model still projected him as the winner.

This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now that the 2022 U.S. Open is approaching, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

Model's top 2022 U.S. Open predictions

One huge shocker the model is calling for at the U.S. Open 2022: Six-time major champion Phil Mickelson, one of the golfers who has defected the PGA Tour for LIV Golf, struggles mightily and finishes well outside the top 50. He's a risk to miss the cut, making him a poor value for in your 2022 U.S. Open bets at 80-1. He's also a golfer to consider fading in 2022 U.S. Open props and head-to-head matchups.

Mickelson has been one of the most-discussed golfers in the sport this spring since he's been embroiled in controversy surrounding LIV Golf. Mickelson teed it up at the first LIV event and was subsequently suspended by the PGA Tour, but the U.S. Open is allowing LIV players to participate, so Mickelson could be in the field at Brookline. He's only played in three PGA events this year and missed the cut in his last two. Not only does the model see him as a poor value in outright bets, but he's also a golfer to consider fading in other 2022 U.S. Open bets.

On the other hand, the model has also examined Rahm's chances to repeat as champion at the 2022 U.S. Open. Rahm has one win and six top-10 finishes this season and has cemented himself as one of the best iron players on tour. In fact, the 27-year-old Spaniard enters the 2022 U.S. Open golf tournament ranked first in greens in regulation percentage (72.34). He also ranks first in strokes gained off-the-tee and fourth in strokes gained tee-to-green (1.598). If he's draining putts at The Country Club, Rahm will have a legitimate shot to add another U.S. Open title to his resume.

How to make 2022 U.S. Open picks

The model is targeting four golfers with odds of 18-1 or longer who will make surprising runs. Anyone who backs these long shots could hit it big. You can only see the model's 2022 U.S. Open picks here.

Who will win the 2022 U.S. Open, which long shots will stun the golfing world, and where will Jon Rahm finish? Check out the latest 2022 U.S. Open odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected U.S. Open 2022 leaderboard, all from the model that has nailed eight golf majors and is up over $9,500 since the restart.

2022 U.S. Open odds, field

Scottie Scheffler 11-1

Jon Rahm 12-1

Rory McIlroy 14-1

Justin Thomas 14-1

Collin Morikawa 14-1

Dustin Johnson 16-1

Cameron Smith 18-1

Xander Schauffele 18-1

Brooks Koepka 18-1

Patrick Cantlay 20-1

Viktor Hovland 20-1

Jordan Spieth 22-1

Shane Lowry 25-1

Will Zalatoris 28-1

Bryson DeChambeau 28-1

Hideki Matsuyama 30-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 35-1

Daniel Berger 35-1

Tony Finau 35-1

Joaquin Niemann 40-1

Paul Casey 40-1

Louis Oosthuizen 40-1

Tyrrell Hatton 40-1

Sam Burns 40-1

Webb Simpson 40-1

Tommy Fleetwood 50-1

Corey Conners 50-1

Justin Rose 50-1

Abraham Ancer 60-1

Harris English 60-1

Gary Woodland 65-1

Matthew Wolff 65-1

Marc Leishman 65-1

Patrick Reed 65-1

Jason Kokrak 65-1

Sungjae Im 65-1

Garrick Higgo 65-1

Jason Day 70-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 80-1

Phil Mickelson 80-1

Billy Horschel 80-1

Adam Scott 80-1

Max Homa 80-1

Sergio Garcia 80-1

Brian Harman 100-1

Russell Henley 100-1

Charley Hoffman 100-1

Lee Westwood 100-1

Branden Grace 100-1

Guido Migliozzi 125-1

Si-Woo Kim 125-1

Francesco Molinari 125-1

Bubba Watson 125-1

Thomas Pieters 125-1

Matt Wallace 125-1

Cameron Champ 125-1

Stewart Cink 150-1

Martin Kaymer 150-1

Ryan Palmer 150-1

Robert Macintyre 150-1

Carlos Ortiz 150-1

Kevin Kisner 150-1

Ian Poulter 150-1

Matt Kuchar 150-1

Kevin Streelman 150-1

Hudson Swafford 200-1