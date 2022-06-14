Justin Rose nearly came within one shot of Jim Furyk's single-round record of 58 in the final round of the RBC Canadian Open on Sunday. On the 18th hole, he scrambled from the grandstand and just missed his chance at a 59 with a long putt to settle for a 60. However, the dramatic finish also positioned him to take his first top-five finish of the season and potentially set him up for a strong showing at this week's U.S. Open 2022. Caesars Sportsbook has Rose as a 55-1 long shot in its 2022 U.S. Open odds, but can he give U.S. Open contenders like Rory McIlroy (10-1), Justin Thomas (12-1) or Scottie Scheffler (12-1) a run for their money? Before locking in your 2022 U.S. Open picks or entering any PGA DFS tournaments on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, it's up over $9,500 on its best bets since that point, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model included Justin Thomas in its best bets to win the 2022 PGA Championship. That bet hit at +1600, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned almost $800. At the 2022 Masters, McClure's model was all over Scottie Scheffler's first career major championship victory heading into the weekend.

In addition, McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright at the 2021 Open Championship, even though he was a massive 40-1 long shot. The model was also all over Jon Rahm's (10-1) first career major championship victory at the 2021 U.S. Open. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, but the model still projected him as the winner.

This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now that the 2022 U.S. Open is approaching, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

Model's top 2022 U.S. Open predictions

One huge shocker the model is calling for at the U.S. Open 2022: Six-time major champion Phil Mickelson, one of the golfers who has defected the PGA Tour for LIV Golf, struggles mightily and finishes well outside the top 50. He's a risk to miss the cut, making him a poor value for in your 2022 U.S. Open bets at 150-1. He's also a golfer to consider fading in 2022 U.S. Open props and head-to-head matchups.

Mickelson is one of several golfers at the U.S. Open 2022 who took part in the debut of the LIV Golf Invitational last weekend. He did not fare well, finishing outside the top 30 of a small field, shooting 10-over-par. Now, Mickelson will be playing at the only major that he has yet to win during his career.

He has struggled at this event over the last decade, with his last top-25 coming in 2013. Mickelson has only played in five tournaments this season and finished outside the top 30 in four of them. His win at the 2021 PGA Championship is looking more and more like a fluke, so the model suggests fading him this week.

On the other hand, the model has also examined Rahm's chances to repeat as champion at the 2022 U.S. Open. The former World No. 1 only has one major win to his name, but it was last year's U.S. Open at Torrey Pines. Over his last five tournaments, Rahm has two top-10 finishes and a win at the Mexico Open.

Rahm is tied with 13 other golfers for the second-lowest single-round score in a tournament this season with 61 from his second place finish at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Outside of that, he has been consistently strong off the tee, with the fifth-best average driving distance (318.4 yards) and the top rate of greens hit in regulation (72.34 percent). Rahm enjoyed a much more successful run through golf's majors last year compared to his results this season, so he'll be eager to turn things around as he defends his U.S. Open title.

How to make 2022 U.S. Open picks

The model is targeting five golfers with odds of 22-1 or longer who will make surprising runs. He's also backing a triple-digit underdog in his best bets. Anyone who backs these long shots could hit it big. You can only see the model's 2022 U.S. Open picks here.

Who will win the 2022 U.S. Open, which long shots will stun the golfing world, and where will Jon Rahm finish? Check out the latest 2022 U.S. Open odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected U.S. Open 2022 leaderboard, all from the model that has nailed eight golf majors and is up over $9,500 since the restart.

2022 U.S. Open odds, field

Rory McIlroy 10-1

Justin Thomas 12-1

Scottie Scheffler 12-1

Jon Rahm 12-1

Cameron Smith 14-1

Jordan Spieth 20-1

Collin Morikawa 22-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 22-1

Patrick Cantlay 22-1

Xander Schauffele 22-1

Will Zalatoris 22-1

Shane Lowry 25-1

Viktor Hovland 25-1

Sam Burns 25-1

Joaquin Niemann 25-1

Tony Finau 30-1

Brooks Koepka 30-1

Hideki Matsuyama 35-1

Cameron Young 35-1

Billy Horschel 40-1

Daniel Berger 40-1

Max Homa 40-1

Dustin Johnson 40-1

Sungjae Im 40-1

Tommy Fleetwood 40-1

Corey Conners 50-1

Mito Pereira 50-1

Davis Riley 50-1

Justin Rose 60-1

Abraham Ancer 60-1

Louis Oosthuizen 65-1

Tyrrell Hatton 65-1

Webb Simpson 70-1

Keegan Bradley 70-1

Talor Gooch 80-1

Aaron Wise 80-1

Harold Varner 80-1

Patrick Reed 80-1

Bryson DeChambeau 80-1

Gary Woodland 80-1

Adam Scott 100-1

Sergio Garcia 100-1

Seamus Power 100-1

Jason Kokrak 100-1

Si-Woo Kim 100-1

Marc Leishman 125-1

Russell Henley 125-1

Sebastian Munoz 125-1

Tom Hoge 125-1

Brian Harman 150-1

Phil Mickelson 150-1

Kevin Na 150-1

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 150-1

Francesco Molinari 150-1

Thomas Pieters 150-1

Alex Noren 150-1

Luke List 150-1

Stewart Cink 150-1

Sam Horsfield 200-1

Lucas Herbert 200-1

Cameron Tringale 200-1

Lanto Griffin 200-1

Min Woo Lee 200-1

Erik Van Rooyen 200-1

Scott Stallings 200-1

Joel Dahmen 200-1

Patrick Rodgers 200-1

Sepp Straka 200-1

Kevin Kisner 200-1

Adri Arnaus 200-1

Victor Perez 200-1

Harris English 200-1

Ryan Fox 200-1

Mackenzie Hughes 200-1

Denny McCarthy 200-1

Branden Grace 200-1

Wyndham Clark 200-1

Guido Migliozzi 200-1

Matthew Nesmith 250-1

Kurt Kitayama 250-1

Troy Merritt 250-1

Beau Hossler 250-1

Joohyung Kim 250-1

Kalle Samooja 250-1

Shaun Norris 300-1

Sean Crocker 300-1

Joseph Bramlett 300-1

Wil Besseling 300-1

Danny Lee 300-1

Thorbjorn Olesen 300-1

Nick Taylor 300-1

Kevin Chappell 300-1

M.J. Daffue 300-1

Andrew Putnam 400-1

Richard Mansell 400-1

Jinichiro Kozuma 400-1

Adam Schenk 400-1

Richard Bland 400-1

Tomoyasu Sugiyama 400-1

Taylor Montgomery 400-1

Yannik Paul 400-1

Rikuya Hoshino 400-1

Keita Nakajima 400-1

Marcel Schneider 400-1

Erik Barnes 400-1

Andrew Novak 400-1

Harry Hall 500-1

Bo Hoag 500-1

Jonas Blixt 500-1

Roger Sloan 500-1

Ben Silverman 500-1

Grayson Murray 500-1

Sam Bennett 500-1

Sebastian Soderberg 500-1

Brian Stuard 500-1

Hayden Buckley 500-1

David Lingmerth 500-1

Jim Furyk 500-1

Satoshi Kodaira 500-1

Callum Tarren 500-1

Travis Vick 500-1

Sam Stevens 500-1

Todd Sinnott 750-1

Chan Kim 750-1

Stewart Hagestad 750-1

Jediah Morgan 750-1

Austin Greaser 750-1

Chase Seiffert 750-1

Michael Thorbjornsen 750-1

Sean Jacklin 750-1

Fred Biondi 750-1

Davis Shore 750-1

William Mouw 750-1

Daijiro Izumida 750-1

James Piot 750-1

Adrien Dumont de Cahssart 750-1

Keith Greene 1000-1

Isaiah Salinda 1000-1

Jesse Mueller 1000-1

Chris Gotterup 1000-1

Ryan Gerard 1000-1

Ben Lorenz 1000-1

Luke Gannon 1000-1

Brady Calkins 1000-1

Nick Dunlap 1000-1

Maxwell Moldovan 1000-1

Chris Naegel 1000-1

Charles Reiter 1000-1

Matt Mccarty 1000-1

Laird Shepherd 1000-1

Andrew Beckler 1000-1

Fran Quinn 1000-1

Brandon Matthews 1000-1

Caleb Manuel 1000-1