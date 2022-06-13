One of the strongest fields of the year at the 2022 U.S. Open features an expanded odds board with only five players finding themselves at 20-1 or lower, according to Caesars Sportsbook. Those players are led by four-time major champion and recent RBC Canadian Open winner Rory McIlroy, who surpassed world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler as the favorite with his victory at St. George's Golf & Country Club.

Scheffler has topped the betting board every time he has teed it up for the better part of three months, but this should come as no surprise given the quality of play McIlroy has been displaying recently. The Texan is hot on his heels as is PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas. Defending U.S. Open champion Jon Rahm checks in behind that group.

With so much talent at the top of the men's game, it will be difficult for an unassuming victor to come through at The Country Club. However, despite the demanding conditions of the U.S. Open, it has been conducive for major breakthroughs over the last decade or so as 10 of the last 13 champions have in fact been first-timers.

This list of winners range from Lucas Glover at Bethpage Black to former world No. 1 Rahm, who went off as the favorite at Torrey Pines. With Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka sprinkled in during this span, the U.S. Open should once again crown a worthy champion.

Let's take a look at the entire oddsboard via Caesars Sportsbook.

2022 U.S. Open odds

Favorites

Rory McIlroy: 10-1

Scottie Scheffler: 12-1

Justin Thomas: 12-1

Jon Rahm: 14-1

Cameron Smith: 20-1

Collin Morikawa: 22-1

Jordan Spieth: 22-1

Matt FItzpatrick: 22-1

Patrick Cantlay: 22-1

Xander Schauffele: 22-1

Will Zalatoris: 25-1

Shane Lowry: 25-1

Viktor Hovland: 25-1

Sam Burns: 25-1

Normally, it is hard to nit pick the top of the board, but a couple of these players have been experiencing a lull in their play. Two-time major champion Morikawa has struggled in 2022 and Smith's waywardness off the tee may not be conducive for the U.S. Open examination. The Country Club, like most U.S. Open venues, will demand excellence off the tee. McIlroy and Rahm are two of the best in the world with driver in hand.

Contenders

Joaquin Niemann: 35-1

Tony Finau: 35-1

Brooks Koepka: 35-1

Hideki Matsuyama: 35-1

Cameron Young: 40-1

Billy Horschel: 40-1

Daniel Berger: 40-1

Max Homa: 40-1

Dustin Johnson: 40-1

Sungjae Im: 45-1

Tommy Fleetwood: 50-1

Corey Conners: 50-1

Mito Pereira: 50-1

Love, love, love the names featured here. It is not out of the realm of possibilities that this week's winner comes from this group of players. Niemann, Young, Berger, Finau, Horschel, Fleetwood, Homa, Im, Conners and Pereira are all extremely capable of contending and claiming their maiden major title. Former U.S. Open champions Koepka and Johnson are the two big question marks; they could either run flat or be serious factors.

Sleepers

Davis Riley: 60-1

Justin Rose: 60-1

Abraham Ancer: 65-1

Louis Oosthuizen: 65-1

Tyrrell Hatton: 70-1

Webb Simpson: 70-1

Keegan Bradley: 80-1

Talor Gooch: 80-1

Aaron Wise: 80-1

Harold Varner III: 80-1

Patrick Reed: 80-1

Bryson DeChambeau: 80-1

Gary Woodland: 100-1

Adam Scott: 100-1

Sergio Garcia: 100-1

Seamus Power: 100-1

Jason Kokrak: 100-1

There are nine major champions listed above four of which are U.S. Open winners. Rose's price has experienced plenty of steam as he impressed at the RBC Canadian Open with a final-round 60, while the uncertainty around DeChambeau has caused him to drift significantly down the board.

Everyone else

Si Woo Kim: 125-1

Marc Leishman: 125-1

Russell Henley: 125-1

Sebastian Muñoz: 125-1

Tom Hoge: 150-1

Brian Harman: 150-1

Phil Mickelson: 150-1

Kevin Na: 150-1

K.H. Lee: 150-1

Francesco Molinari: 150-1

Thomas Pieters: 150-1

Alex Noren: 150-1

Luke List: 150-1

A surprisingly high number of players over 100-1 were serious threats in last year's U.S. Open. Richard Bland was the 36-hole leader, while Henley and Hughes were two of the 54-hole leaders at Torrey Pines. English and Migliozzi captured top-five finishes, so there could be a few diamonds in the rough here. If I had to choose, McCarthy, Noren and Perez are the three most capable of playing themselves onto the first or second page of the leaderboard.

Stewart Cink: 200-1

Sam Horsfield: 200-1

Lucas Herbert: 200-1

Cameron Tringale: 200-1

Lanto Griffin: 200-1

Min Woo Lee: 200-1

Erik Van Rooyen: 200-1

Scott Stallings: 200-1

Joel Dahmen: 200-1

Patrick Rodgers: 200-1

Sepp Straka: 200-1

Kevin Kisner: 200-1

Adri Arnaus: 200-1

Victor Perez: 200-1

Harris English: 200-1

Ryan Fox: 200-1

Mackenzie Hughes: 200-1

Denny McCarthy: 200-1

Branden Grace: 200-1

Wyndham Clark: 250-1

Guido Migliozzi: 250-1

Matthew NeSmith: 250-1

Kurt Kitayama: 250-1

Troy Merritt: 250-1

Beau Hossler: 250-1

Joohyung Kim: 250-1

