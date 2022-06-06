The 2022 U.S. Open is the year's third major, and just three golfers were able to secure top-10 finishes in each of the first two. PGA champion Justin Thomas is one, as are Will Zalatoris and Rory McIlroy. Getting so close only to fall short at a major championship can hurt more than even missing the cut, but McIlroy and Zalatoris will have a couple of more chances to finish at the top of the leaderboard. Their next opportunities will come on Thursday, June 16 when the U.S. Open 2022 tees off.

The Country Club in Brookline, Mass., will host the event, marking the 10th time this tournament will take place in the Boston metro. Caesars Sportsbook lists Scottie Scheffler as the 11-1 favorite, followed by Jon Rahm at 12-1. Other favorites in the latest 2022 U.S. Open odds include McIlroy (14-1), Thomas (14-1), Dustin Johnson (16-1) and Brooks Koepka (18-1). Before making any 2022 U.S. Open picks, be sure to see the PGA Tour predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven golf model.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, it's up over $9,500 on its best bets since that point, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model included Justin Thomas in its best bets to win the 2022 PGA Championship. That bet hit at +1600, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned almost $800. At the 2022 Masters, McClure's model was all over Scottie Scheffler's first career major championship victory heading into the weekend.

In addition, McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright at the 2021 Open Championship, even though he was a massive 40-1 long shot. The model was also all over Jon Rahm's (10-1) first career major championship victory at the 2021 U.S. Open. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, but the model still projected him as the winner.

This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now that the 2022 U.S. Open golf tournament is approaching, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising.

Top 2022 U.S. Open predictions

One huge shocker the model is calling for at the U.S. Open 2022: Scheffler, the world's No. 1 player and the tournament favorite, stumbles and barely cracks the top five. Scheffler has been on fire this season, producing four wins and seven top-10 finishes, highlighted by his victory at Augusta. But he's cooled a bit the last few weeks.

He's finished 15th or worse in his last three events and missed the cut at the PGA Championship. He also hasn't found much success at the U.S. Open, missing the cut twice in four tries. The model doesn't like him at these premium odds, making him a golfer to fade in your 2022 U.S. Open bets.

Another surprise: Cameron Smith, an 18-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. With a third-place finish at the Masters and finishing 13th at the PGA Championship, Smith has proven his mettle in the majors. He's now ranked second in FedEx Cup rankings and third in Official World Golf Rankings.

The Country Club is known as one of the most difficult courses in the Northeast and birdies will be hard to come by. Thus, a golfer like Smith carries immense value as no one on tour breaks par at a higher percentage than him (29.32 percent). The Australian is as well-rounded as any player as he ranks in the top 15 in the strokes gained categories of approach the green (1.078), tee-to-green (1.268) and putting (.681). Smith is on the shortlist of best players who haven't won a major but he has a great opportunity at the U.S. Open 2022.

How to make 2022 U.S. Open picks

The model is targeting three other golfers with odds of 18-1 or longer who will make surprising runs.

So who will win the U.S. Open 2022? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the 2022 U.S. Open odds below.

2022 U.S. Open odds, field

Scottie Scheffler 11-1

Jon Rahm 12-1

Rory McIlroy 14-1

Justin Thomas 14-1

Collin Morikawa 14-1

Dustin Johnson 16-1

Cameron Smith 18-1

Xander Schauffele 18-1

Brooks Koepka 18-1

Patrick Cantlay 20-1

Viktor Hovland 20-1

Jordan Spieth 22-1

Shane Lowry 25-1

Will Zalatoris 28-1

Bryson DeChambeau 28-1

Hideki Matsuyama 30-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 35-1

Daniel Berger 35-1

Tony Finau 35-1

Joaquin Niemann 40-1

Paul Casey 40-1

Louis Oosthuizen 40-1

Tyrrell Hatton 40-1

Sam Burns 40-1

Webb Simpson 40-1

Tiger Woods 50-1

Tommy Fleetwood 50-1

Corey Conners 50-1

Justin Rose 50-1

Abraham Ancer 60-1

Harris English 60-1

Gary Woodland 65-1

Matthew Wolff 65-1

Marc Leishman 65-1

Patrick Reed 65-1

Jason Kokrak 65-1

Sungjae Im 65-1

Garrick Higgo 65-1

Jason Day 70-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 80-1

Phil Mickelson 80-1

Billy Horschel 80-1

Adam Scott 80-1

Max Homa 80-1

Sergio Garcia 80-1

Brian Harman 100-1

Russell Henley 100-1

Charley Hoffman 100-1

Lee Westwood 100-1

Branden Grace 100-1

Guido Migliozzi 125-1

Si-Woo Kim 125-1

Francesco Molinari 125-1

Bubba Watson 125-1

Thomas Pieters 125-1

Matt Wallace 125-1

Cameron Champ 125-1

Stewart Cink 150-1

Martin Kaymer 150-1

Ryan Palmer 150-1

Robert Macintyre 150-1

Carlos Ortiz 150-1

Kevin Kisner 150-1

Ian Poulter 150-1

Matt Kuchar 150-1

Kevin Streelman 150-1

Hudson Swafford 200-1