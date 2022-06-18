The first two rounds of the 2022 U.S. Open are officially in the books. It's an extremely crowded leaderboard as the third round is set to get underway from The Country Club in Brookline, Mass., on Saturday morning. Collin Morikawa and Joel Dahmen currently sit atop the 2022 U.S. Open leaderboard at 5-under par, while Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy and three others are just one shot off the lead. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler enters the weekend two shots behind the leaders.

Meanwhile, major champions like Brooks Koepka (E), Hideki Matsuyama (E) and Justin Thomas (+1) are still within striking distance. Caesars Sportsbook lists McIlroy and Morikawa as the 4-1 favorites in the latest 2022 U.S. Open odds, with Rahm (9-2), Scheffler (7-1), Aaron Wise (16-1) and Sam Burns (16-1) next in line. With so many experienced players atop the U.S. Open 2022 leaderboard, you'll want to check out the PGA Tour predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model before locking in your 2022 U.S. Open picks.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, it's up over $9,500 on its best bets since that point, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model included Justin Thomas in its best bets to win the 2022 PGA Championship. That bet hit at +1600, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned almost $800. At the 2022 Masters, McClure's model was all over Scottie Scheffler's first career major championship victory heading into the weekend.

In addition, McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright at the 2021 Open Championship, even though he was a massive 40-1 long shot. The model was also all over Jon Rahm's (10-1) first career major championship victory at the 2021 U.S. Open. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, but the model still projected him as the winner.

This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Top 2022 U.S. Open predictions

One huge shocker the model is calling for at the U.S. Open 2022: Morikawa, a two-time major champion and the co-leader, stumbles and barely cracks the top five. The 25-year-old fired a 66 on Friday, the best round of the day.

However, Morikawa has consistently struggled on the green this season, which the model has taken into consideration. In fact, Morikawa is ranked 127th in strokes gained: putting (-0.60), 163rd in total putting (282.7), and 107th in one-putt percentage (40.14%). He's also averaging 27.89 putts in the third round of tournaments this season, which ranks 40th on tour. McClure's model has identified several other golfers with better value in the U.S. Open weekend odds.

Another surprise: Matthew Fitzpatrick, a 20-1 long shot, makes a surprising run into contention. He has a better chance to win than his odds imply, making him a great U.S. Open weekend sleeper pick. The 27-year old enters the third round three strokes off the lead after shooting a 70 in the second round.

Fitzpatrick has been playing spectacular golf in recent weeks, finishing inside the top-10 in three of his last four starts, which includes a top-five showing at the PGA Championship. He's been one of the PGA Tour's most consistent players this season, ranking inside the top-10 in scoring average (69.331), strokes gained: tee-to-green (1.569) and scrambling (69.26%). That can help him pick up strokes quickly, so confidently back him in your 2022 U.S. Open weekend bets.

2022 U.S. Open weekend odds, field

Rory McIlroy +400

Collin Morikawa +400

Jon Rahm +450

Scottie Scheffler +700

Aaron Wise +1600

Sam Burns +1600

Joel Dahmen +2000

Matthew Fitzpatrick +2000

Xander Schauffele +2500

Brian Harman +3000

Beau Hossler +3500

Will Zalatoris +4000

Justin Thomas +4000

Hayden Buckley +4000

Brooks Koepka +4000

Matthew Nesmith +5000

Davis Riley +5000

Patrick Rodgers +5000

Keegan Bradley +6500

Nick Hardy +6500

Adam Hadwin +6500

Dustin Johnson +6500

Hideki Matsuyama +6500

Joaquin Niemann +10000

Justin Rose +10000

Jordan Spieth +12500

M.J. Daffue +20000

Marc Leishman +20000

Thomas Pieters +20000

Max Homa +20000

Patrick Reed +20000

Seamus Power +20000

Callum Tarren +20000

Adam Schenk +25000

David Lingmerth +25000

Patrick Cantlay +25000

Bryson DeChambeau +25000

Wyndham Clark +30000

Andrew Putnam +30000

Adam Scott +30000

Mackenzie Hughes +30000

Gary Woodland +40000

Tyrrell Hatton +40000

Harris English +40000

Joohyung Kim +40000

Travis Vick +40000

Sam Stevens +50000

Cameron Tringale +50000

Grayson Murray +50000

Richard Bland +50000

Sebastian Soderberg +50000

Corey Conners +50000

Shane Lowry +50000

Wil Besseling +50000

Sebastian Munoz +50000

Sungjae Im +50000

Guido Migliozzi +75000

Cameron Young +75000

Joseph Bramlett +75000

Sergio Garcia +75000

Brandon Matthews +75000

Stewart Cink +100000

Todd Sinnott +100000

Min Woo Lee +100000

Billy Horschel +100000

Kyoung-Hoon Lee +100000

Sam Bennett +100000

Kevin Kisner +100000

Austin Greaser +100000

Jason Kokrak +100000

Denny McCarthy +100000

Webb Simpson +100000

Erik Barnes +100000

Mito Pereira +100000

Stewart Hagestad +150000

Jim Furyk +150000