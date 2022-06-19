Money talks -- as always in the world of golf -- and the USGA had plenty of talking to do this week when CEO Mike Whan announced Wednesday a significant increase to the 2022 U.S. Open purse. Growing by $5 million year over year, the U.S. Open will now pay out $17.5 million to those who made the weekend cut. That's officially the largest purse in major championship history.

For reference, the Masters and PGA Championship each shelled out a $15 million this year with $2.7 million awarded to respective champions Scottie Scheffler and Justin Thomas. The winner of the U.S. Open will receive $3.15 million, up from the $2.25 million Jon Rahm took home last year. The first-place prize will not be the biggest paid out this year, however, as Cameron Smith already took home a record $3.6 million for his victory at The Players Championship in March.

Not only is the increased U.S. Open prize money welcomed news for those contending for the national championship, but even those sneaking into the top 20 by week's end will receive a significant sum. All top 20 finishers will receive north of $200,000 for their troubles tackling The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.

Let's take a look at how much the payouts for the 2022 U.S. Open will be divided among the top 60 players who make their way through to the weekend at The Country Club.

2022 U.S. Open purse, prize money

1st (Winner): $3,150,000

2nd: $1,890,000

3rd: $1,225,374

4th: $859,032

5th: $715,491

6th: $634,415

7th: $571,950

8th: $512,249

9th: $463,604

10th: $425,830

11th: $388,609

12th: $359,311

13th: $334,805

14th: $309,008

15th: $286,896

16th: $268,470

17th: $253,729

18th: $238,988

19th: $224,247

20th: $209,506

21st: $196,792

22nd: $184,078

23rd: $171,732

24th: $160,308

25th: $150,358

26th: $141,882

27th: $135,432

28th: $129,720

29th: $124,192

30th: $118,665

31st: $113,137

32nd: $107,609

33rd: $102,081

34th: $97,106

35th: $93,052

36th: $88,998

37th: $85,129

38th: $81,444

39th: $77,758

40th: $74,073

41st: $70,388

42nd: $66,703

43rd: $63,017

44th: $59,332

45th: $55,647

46th: $52,330

47th: $49,013

48th: $45,881

49th: $44,038

50th: $42,196

51st: $41,090

52nd: $40,169

53rd: $39,432

54th: $39,063

55th: $38,695

56th: $38,326

57th: $37,958

58th: $37,589

59th: $37,221

60th: $36,852

When golfers tie for a position, their share of the purse is an average of what those competitors would be paid if they were positioned in order.