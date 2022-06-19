Money talks -- as always in the world of golf -- and the USGA had plenty of talking to do this week when CEO Mike Whan announced Wednesday a significant increase to the 2022 U.S. Open purse. Growing by $5 million year over year, the U.S. Open will now pay out $17.5 million to those who made the weekend cut. That's officially the largest purse in major championship history.
For reference, the Masters and PGA Championship each shelled out a $15 million this year with $2.7 million awarded to respective champions Scottie Scheffler and Justin Thomas. The winner of the U.S. Open will receive $3.15 million, up from the $2.25 million Jon Rahm took home last year. The first-place prize will not be the biggest paid out this year, however, as Cameron Smith already took home a record $3.6 million for his victory at The Players Championship in March.
Not only is the increased U.S. Open prize money welcomed news for those contending for the national championship, but even those sneaking into the top 20 by week's end will receive a significant sum. All top 20 finishers will receive north of $200,000 for their troubles tackling The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.
Let's take a look at how much the payouts for the 2022 U.S. Open will be divided among the top 60 players who make their way through to the weekend at The Country Club. Don't miss CBS Sports' coverage with our full U.S. Open TV schedule and coverage guide so you catch all the action Sunday.
2022 U.S. Open purse, prize money
1st (Winner): $3,150,000
2nd: $1,890,000
3rd: $1,225,374
4th: $859,032
5th: $715,491
6th: $634,415
7th: $571,950
8th: $512,249
9th: $463,604
10th: $425,830
11th: $388,609
12th: $359,311
13th: $334,805
14th: $309,008
15th: $286,896
16th: $268,470
17th: $253,729
18th: $238,988
19th: $224,247
20th: $209,506
21st: $196,792
22nd: $184,078
23rd: $171,732
24th: $160,308
25th: $150,358
26th: $141,882
27th: $135,432
28th: $129,720
29th: $124,192
30th: $118,665
31st: $113,137
32nd: $107,609
33rd: $102,081
34th: $97,106
35th: $93,052
36th: $88,998
37th: $85,129
38th: $81,444
39th: $77,758
40th: $74,073
41st: $70,388
42nd: $66,703
43rd: $63,017
44th: $59,332
45th: $55,647
46th: $52,330
47th: $49,013
48th: $45,881
49th: $44,038
50th: $42,196
51st: $41,090
52nd: $40,169
53rd: $39,432
54th: $39,063
55th: $38,695
56th: $38,326
57th: $37,958
58th: $37,589
59th: $37,221
60th: $36,852
When golfers tie for a position, their share of the purse is an average of what those competitors would be paid if they were positioned in order.