Money talks -- as always in the world of golf -- and the USGA had plenty of talking to do this week when CEO Mike Whan announced Wednesday that there would be a significant increase to the 2022 U.S. Open purse. Growing by $5 million year over year, the U.S. Open will now pay out $17.5 million, the largest purse in major championship history.
For reference, the Masters and PGA Championship each shelled out a $15 million this year with $2.7 million being rewarded to respective champions Scottie Scheffler and Justin Thomas. The winner of the U.S. Open will receive $3.15 million, up from the $2.25 million Jon Rahm won last year. The first-place prize will not be the biggest paid out this year, however, as Cameron Smith took home a record $3.6 million for his victory at The Players Championship in March.
Not only is the increased U.S. Open prize money welcomed news for those contending for the national championship, but even those sneaking into the top 20 by week's end will receive a significant sum. All top 20 finishers will receive north of $200,000 for their troubles tackling The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.
Let's take a look at how much the payouts for the 2022 U.S. Open will be divided among the top 60 players who make their way through to the weekend at The Country Club.
2022 U.S. Open purse, prize money
1st (Winner): $3,150,000
2nd: $1,890,000
3rd: $1,206,040
4th: $845,464
5th: $704,190
6th: $624,396
7th: $562,916
8th: $504,158
9th: $456,282
10th: $419,104
11th: $382,472
12th: $353,636
13th: $329,517
14th: $304,128
15th: $282,365
16th: $264,229
17th: $249,721
18th: $235,213
19th: $220,704
20th: $206,196
21st: $193,683
22nd: $181,170
23rd: $169,019
24th: $157,776
25th: $147,983
26th: $139,640
27th: $133,293
28th: $127,672
29th: $122,231
30th: $116,791
31st: $111,349
32nd: $105,909
33rd: $100,468
34th: $95,572
35th: $91,582
36th: $87,592
37th: $83,784
38th: $80,157
39th: $76,530
40th: $72,904
41st: $69,276
42nd: $65,649
43rd: $62,021
44th: $58,395
45th: $54,768
46th: $51,503
47th: $48,238
48th: $45,156
49th: $43,343
50th: $41,530
51st: $40,440
52nd: $39,535
53rd: $38,808
54th: $38,445
55th: $38,083
56th: $37,720
57th: $37,358
58th: $36,995
59th: $36,632
60th: $36,270
When golfers tie for a position, their share of the purse is an average of what those competitors would be paid if they were positioned in order.