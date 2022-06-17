Money talks -- as always in the world of golf -- and the USGA had plenty of talking to do this week when CEO Mike Whan announced Wednesday that there would be a significant increase to the 2022 U.S. Open purse. Growing by $5 million year over year, the U.S. Open will now pay out $17.5 million, the largest purse in major championship history.

For reference, the Masters and PGA Championship each shelled out a $15 million this year with $2.7 million being rewarded to respective champions Scottie Scheffler and Justin Thomas. The winner of the U.S. Open will receive $3.15 million, up from the $2.25 million Jon Rahm won last year. The first-place prize will not be the biggest paid out this year, however, as Cameron Smith took home a record $3.6 million for his victory at The Players Championship in March.

Not only is the increased U.S. Open prize money welcomed news for those contending for the national championship, but even those sneaking into the top 20 by week's end will receive a significant sum. All top 20 finishers will receive north of $200,000 for their troubles tackling The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.

Let's take a look at how much the payouts for the 2022 U.S. Open will be divided among the top 60 players who make their way through to the weekend at The Country Club.

2022 U.S. Open purse, prize money

1st (Winner): $3,150,000

2nd: $1,890,000

3rd: $1,206,040

4th: $845,464

5th: $704,190

6th: $624,396

7th: $562,916

8th: $504,158

9th: $456,282

10th: $419,104

11th: $382,472

12th: $353,636

13th: $329,517

14th: $304,128

15th: $282,365

16th: $264,229

17th: $249,721

18th: $235,213

19th: $220,704

20th: $206,196

21st: $193,683

22nd: $181,170

23rd: $169,019

24th: $157,776

25th: $147,983

26th: $139,640

27th: $133,293

28th: $127,672

29th: $122,231

30th: $116,791

31st: $111,349

32nd: $105,909

33rd: $100,468

34th: $95,572

35th: $91,582

36th: $87,592

37th: $83,784

38th: $80,157

39th: $76,530

40th: $72,904

41st: $69,276

42nd: $65,649

43rd: $62,021

44th: $58,395

45th: $54,768

46th: $51,503

47th: $48,238

48th: $45,156

49th: $43,343

50th: $41,530

51st: $40,440

52nd: $39,535

53rd: $38,808

54th: $38,445

55th: $38,083

56th: $37,720

57th: $37,358

58th: $36,995

59th: $36,632

60th: $36,270

When golfers tie for a position, their share of the purse is an average of what those competitors would be paid if they were positioned in order.