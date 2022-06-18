A peculiar leaderboard has developed at the 36-hole mark of the 2022 U.S. Open. The perfect encapsulation of this are the two names tied at the top as young superstar Collin Morikawa sits at 5 under alongside relative journeyman Joel Dahmen. While Dahmen has won on the PGA Tour, when stacked against the 25-year-old, his resume simply falls short.

It is to no fault of his own, of course, as Morikawa is a transcendent talent. The same can be said about defending champion Jon Rahm and four-time major winner Rory McIlroy, who each sit one stroke behind the leading duo. Also at the 4 under number are the likes of Hayden Buckley, Aaron Wise and Beau Hossler -- names likely unfamiliar to the casual golf fan.

The same rings true for those at 3 under as world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler headlines the group two strokes adrift while Nick Hardy, Patrick Rodgers and Matthew NeSmith will all look to shock the world. All in all, this leaderboard has a perfect blend of Cinderella stories trying to make history and premier players hoping to add to their legacies.

Here is a look at every group starting in the third round of the 2022 U.S. Open. All times Eastern.

2022 U.S. Open tee times, Round 3 pairings

No. 1

9:49 a.m. -- Joseph Bramlett, Stewart Hagestad (a)

10:00 a.m. -- Sebastian Munoz, Patrick Cantlay

10:11 a.m. -- Sam Bennett (a), Denny McCarthy

10:22 a.m. -- Sam Stevens, K.H. Lee

10:33 a.m. -- Min Woo Lee, Tyrrell Hatton

10:44 a.m. -- Chris Naegel, Chris Gotterup

10:55 a.m. -- Guido Migliozzi, Grayson Murray

11:06 a.m. -- Max Homa, Adam Scott

11:22 a.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Wil Besseling

11:33 a.m. -- Todd Sinnott, Richard Bland

11:44 a.m. -- Harris English, Bryson DeChambeau

11:55 a.m. -- Gary Woodland, Austin Greaser (a)

12:06 p.m. -- Cameron Tringale, Mackenzie Hughes

12:17 p.m. -- Joaquin Niemann, Marc Leishman

12:28 p.m. -- Sebastian Soderberg, Patrick Reed

12:39 p.m. -- Justin Rose, Dustin Johnson

12:55 p.m. -- Seamus Power, Justin Thomas

1:06 p.m. -- Adam Schenk, Hideki Matsuyama

1:17 p.m. -- Andrew Putnam, Brandon Matthews

1:28 p.m. -- Joohyung Kim, Brooks Koepka

1:39 p.m. -- Thomas Pieters, Will Zalatoris

1:50 p.m. -- Keegan Bradley, Xander Schauffele

2:01 p.m. -- Davis Riley, David Lingmerth

2:12 p.m. -- Travis Vick (a), Callum Tarren

2:28 p.m. -- M.J. Daffue, Adam Hadwin

2:39 p.m. -- Matt Fitzpatrick, Sam Burns

2:50 p.m. -- Brian Harman, Patrick Rodgers

3:01 p.m. -- Matthew NeSmith, Scottie Scheffler

3:12 p.m. -- Nick Hardy, Beau Hossler

3:23 p.m. -- Aaron Wise, Rory McIlroy

3:34 p.m. -- Jon Rahm, Hayden Buckley

3:45 p.m. -- Joel Dahmen, Collin Morikawa