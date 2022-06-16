The third major of the 2022 golf season has arrived with controversy swirling behind the scenes. However, the USGA is ensuring as little wind as possible is taken out of the sails of its premier event as 2022 U.S. Open contenders take on The Country Club. It will be the first time since 1988 that a national champion will be crowned in Brookline, Massachusetts, and some of the top contenders are entering with momentum playing their best golf of the season as of late.

This year's affair is set with a loaded field featuring most of the best golfers in the world. Masters champion Scottie Scheffler and PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas are both looking to double up. Scheffler is aiming to become the sixth golfer to win the Masters and U.S. Open in the same season, while Thomas seeks to become the seventh in history to capture titles at the PGA and U.S. Open consecutively.

Neither is the favorite at Brookline, though. That honor belongs to Rory McIlroy, who has more momentum than anyone else in the field after defending his title at the RBC Canadian Open. McIlroy has three other top 10 finishes in his four prior starts and is one of just four golfers to finish in the top 10 at three (or more) of the last five U.S. Opens.

The man making the most headlines this week, though, has been Phil Mickelson, who missed the first two majors of the year amid fallout from controversial comments. Mickelson returned to action last week and enters The Country Club still seeking a U.S. Open to round out his career grand slam. Unlike 2021, when he stepped into the U.S. Open fresh off a major championship victory, Lefty this year has played just three rounds of competitive golf over the last four-and-a-half months. There should be no doubt that his six career second-place finishes at the U.S. Open continue to haunt him, and his 10 top 10s at this event since 1995 show that he's in the thick of it for more often than not.

While attending the U.S. Open can be a ton of fun, simply being able to watch golf on the game's grandest stages is an incredible treat each year.

Here's how you can watch as much U.S. Open as possible during the week.

All times Eastern

Round 1 -- Thursday, June 16

Round 1 start time: 6:43 a.m. [Tee times]

U.S. Open live stream: 6:43 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Round 1 coverage -- 6:43-9:30 a.m., 7-8 p.m. on Peacock

Featured Groups -- 7:25 a.m. on USOpen.com, U.S. Open mobile app

Featured Holes (11-13) -- 9 a.m. on USOpen.com, U.S. Open mobile app

Early TV coverage: 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on USA Network, fuboTV (Try for free)

Afternoon TV coverage: 2-5 p.m. on NBC, fuboTV (Try for free)

Evening TV coverage: 5-7 p.m. on USA Network, fuboTV (Try for free)

Round 2 -- Friday, June 17

Round 2 start time: 6:43 a.m.

U.S. Open live stream: 6:43 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Round 2 coverage -- 6:43-9:30 a.m., 7-8 p.m. on Peacock

Featured Groups -- 7:25 a.m. on USOpen.com, U.S. Open mobile app

Featured Holes (11-13) -- 9 a.m. on USOpen.com, U.S. Open mobile app

Early TV coverage: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on USA Network, fuboTV (Try for free)

Evening TV coverage: 4-7 p.m. on NBC, fuboTV (Try for free)

Round 3 -- Saturday, June 18

Round 3 start time: 10 a.m.

U.S. Open live stream: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Round 3 coverage -- 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Peacock

Featured Groups -- 11 a.m. on USOpen.com, U.S. Open mobile app

Featured Holes (11-13) -- 12 p.m. on USOpen.com, U.S. Open mobile app

TV coverage: 12-8 p.m. on NBC, fuboTV (Try for free)

Round 4 -- Sunday, June 19

Round 4 start time: 9 a.m.

U.S. Open live stream: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Round 4 coverage -- 9-10 a.m. on Peacock

Featured Groups -- 10 a.m. on USOpen.com, U.S. Open mobile app

Featured Holes (11-13) -- 11 a.m. on USOpen.com, U.S. Open mobile app

Early TV coverage: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on USA Network, fuboTV (Try for free)

TV coverage: 12-7 p.m. on NBC, fuboTV (Try for free)