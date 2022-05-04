The PGA Tour heads to Potomac, Maryland this week for the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship. The tournament, played at the TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, features a field headlined by world No. 7 Rory McIlroy, who is the defending Wells Fargo champion. McIlroy is the heavy betting favorite at 7-1 in the latest Wells Fargo Championship odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Other Wells Fargo top contenders include Corey Conners (20-1), Matt Fitzpatrick (20-1), Tony Finau (22-1), Tyrell Hatton (28-1), and Abraham Ancer (30-1).
2022 Wells Fargo Championship prop bets
McClure is high on Spanish star Sergio Garcia to finish in the top 20 at +250 odds. Garcia is coming off two strong performances at The Players (T26) and The Masters (T23), and is capable of getting hot and winning any tournament he enters.
Garcia ranks fourth on the PGA Tour in strokes gained off-the-tee (0.793), 26th in strokes gained putting (0.456), and 44th in total strokes gained (0.676). McClure firmly believes the 42-year-old has the skillset to contend this week at TPC Potomac.
2022 Wells Fargo Championship head-to-head matchup picks
McClure's 2022 Wells Fargo prop picks also include Matt Fitzpatrick (-110) over Russell Henley in a head-to-head matchup. Fitzpatrick has been scorching hot in 2022 with four top-10 and six top-20 finishes in eight starts, while Henley's play has been trending downwards dating back to the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in March.
McClure is predicting another high finish for Fitzpatrick this week at the Wells Fargo.
2022 Wells Fargo Championship one-and-done picks
McClure's 2022 Wells Fargo one and done picks feature 30-year-old Corey Conners, who has long been considered one of the most talented golfers on the PGA Tour. Conners ranks third on the PGA Tour in Greens in Regulation percentage (71.63%), sixth in strokes gained off the tee (0.671), 13th in strokes gained tee-to-green (1.129), and 21st in total strokes gained (1.191), and is coming off a T6 finish at The Masters and a T12 finish at the RBC Heritage. In the wide open Wells Fargo field, Conners is easily one of the most skilled players that will be teeing it up at TPC Potomac. It's easy to see why McClure is including the Canadian star in his 2022 Wells Fargo one and done picks.
2022 Wells Fargo Championship odds, field, top contenders
Rory McIlroy +700
Corey Conners +2000
Matt Fitzpatrick +2000
Tony Finau +2200
Tyrrell Hatton +2800
Abraham Ancer +3000
Russell Henley +3500
Patrick Reed +3500
Paul Casey +3500
Marc Leishman +3500
Gary Woodland +3500
Keegan Bradley +3500
Max Homa +4000
Si-Woo Kim +4000
Seamus Power +4000
Sergio Garcia +4000
Webb Simpson +4000
Cameron Young +4000
Jason Day +4500
Matt Kuchar +5000
Jhonattan Vegas +5000
Aaron Rai +5000
Brian Harman +5500
Keith Mitchell +5000
Kevin Streelman +6000
Davis Riley +6000
Matt Jones +6000
Sepp Straka +6000
Doug Ghim +6500
Brendan Steele +6500
Troy Merritt +6500
Matthew NeSmith +6500
C.T. Pan +7000
Brandon Wu +7000
Mark Hubbard +8000
Rickie Fowler +8000
Dylan Frittelli +8000
Francesco Molinari +8000
David Lipsky +8000
Denny McCarthy +8000
Alex Smalley +8000
Taylor Moore +8000
Russell Knox +8000
Lanto Griffin +8000
Adam Long +8000
Anirban Lahiri +8000
Matthias Schwab +8000
Joel Dahmen +6500
Luke List +9000
Cam Davis +9000
Lucas Glover +9000
Nate Lashley +9000
Kurt Kitayama +9000
Beau Hossler +10000
J.T. Poston +10000
Branden Grace +10000
Scott Piercy +10000
Martin Laird +10000
Stewart Cink +10000
Matthew Wolff +10000
Chad Ramey +10000
Tyler Duncan +12500
Sam Ryder +12500
Doc Redman +12500
Kyoung-Hoon Lee +12500
Sung Kang +12500
Adam Svensson +12500
Chez Reavie +12500
Brian Stuard +12500
Mackenzie Hughes +12500
Hank Lebioda +12500
Zach Johnson +12500
Austin Smotherman +12500
Greyson Sigg +12500
Pat Perez +12500
Stephan Jaeger +12500
Rory Sabbatini +15000
Joseph Bramlett +15000
Matt Wallace +15000
Ryan Armour +15000
Harry Higgs +15000
Danny Lee +15000
Brice Garnett +15000
Kiradech Aphibarnrat +15000
Charl Schwartzel +15000
Nick Taylor +15000
Andrew Putnam +15000
Kramer Hickok +15000
Lee Hodges +15000
Andrew Novak +15000
Peter Malnati +15000
Chase Seiffert +17500
Peter Uihlein +17500
John Huh +17500
Michael Thompson +17500
Justin Lower +20000
Charley Hoffman +20000
Hayden Buckley +20000
Vince Whaley +20000
Satoshi Kodaira +20000
Trey Mullinax +20000
Roger Sloan +20000
Cameron Percy +20000
Luke Donald +20000
Kevin Chappell +20000
Dylan Wu +20000
Adam Schenk +20000
Ben Martin +20000