The PGA Tour heads to Potomac, Maryland this week for the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship. The tournament, played at the TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, features a field headlined by world No. 7 Rory McIlroy, who is the defending Wells Fargo champion. McIlroy is the heavy betting favorite at 7-1 in the latest Wells Fargo Championship odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Other Wells Fargo top contenders include Corey Conners (20-1), Matt Fitzpatrick (20-1), Tony Finau (22-1), Tyrell Hatton (28-1), and Abraham Ancer (30-1).

2022 Wells Fargo Championship prop bets

McClure is high on Spanish star Sergio Garcia to finish in the top 20 at +250 odds. Garcia is coming off two strong performances at The Players (T26) and The Masters (T23), and is capable of getting hot and winning any tournament he enters.

Garcia ranks fourth on the PGA Tour in strokes gained off-the-tee (0.793), 26th in strokes gained putting (0.456), and 44th in total strokes gained (0.676). McClure firmly believes the 42-year-old has the skillset to contend this week at TPC Potomac.

2022 Wells Fargo Championship head-to-head matchup picks

McClure's 2022 Wells Fargo prop picks also include Matt Fitzpatrick (-110) over Russell Henley in a head-to-head matchup. Fitzpatrick has been scorching hot in 2022 with four top-10 and six top-20 finishes in eight starts, while Henley's play has been trending downwards dating back to the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in March.

McClure is predicting another high finish for Fitzpatrick this week at the Wells Fargo.

2022 Wells Fargo Championship one-and-done picks

McClure's 2022 Wells Fargo one and done picks feature 30-year-old Corey Conners, who has long been considered one of the most talented golfers on the PGA Tour. Conners ranks third on the PGA Tour in Greens in Regulation percentage (71.63%), sixth in strokes gained off the tee (0.671), 13th in strokes gained tee-to-green (1.129), and 21st in total strokes gained (1.191), and is coming off a T6 finish at The Masters and a T12 finish at the RBC Heritage. In the wide open Wells Fargo field, Conners is easily one of the most skilled players that will be teeing it up at TPC Potomac. It's easy to see why McClure is including the Canadian star in his 2022 Wells Fargo one and done picks.

2022 Wells Fargo Championship odds, field, top contenders

Rory McIlroy +700

Corey Conners +2000

Matt Fitzpatrick +2000

Tony Finau +2200

Tyrrell Hatton +2800

Abraham Ancer +3000

Russell Henley +3500

Patrick Reed +3500

Paul Casey +3500

Marc Leishman +3500

Gary Woodland +3500

Keegan Bradley +3500

Max Homa +4000

Si-Woo Kim +4000

Seamus Power +4000

Sergio Garcia +4000

Webb Simpson +4000

Cameron Young +4000

Jason Day +4500

Matt Kuchar +5000

Jhonattan Vegas +5000

Aaron Rai +5000

Brian Harman +5500

Keith Mitchell +5000

Kevin Streelman +6000

Davis Riley +6000

Matt Jones +6000

Sepp Straka +6000

Doug Ghim +6500

Brendan Steele +6500

Troy Merritt +6500

Matthew NeSmith +6500

C.T. Pan +7000

Brandon Wu +7000

Mark Hubbard +8000

Rickie Fowler +8000

Dylan Frittelli +8000

Francesco Molinari +8000

David Lipsky +8000

Denny McCarthy +8000

Alex Smalley +8000

Taylor Moore +8000

Russell Knox +8000

Lanto Griffin +8000

Adam Long +8000

Anirban Lahiri +8000

Matthias Schwab +8000

Joel Dahmen +6500

Luke List +9000

Cam Davis +9000

Lucas Glover +9000

Nate Lashley +9000

Kurt Kitayama +9000

Beau Hossler +10000

J.T. Poston +10000

Branden Grace +10000

Scott Piercy +10000

Martin Laird +10000

Stewart Cink +10000

Matthew Wolff +10000

Chad Ramey +10000

Tyler Duncan +12500

Sam Ryder +12500

Doc Redman +12500

Kyoung-Hoon Lee +12500

Sung Kang +12500

Adam Svensson +12500

Chez Reavie +12500

Brian Stuard +12500

Mackenzie Hughes +12500

Hank Lebioda +12500

Zach Johnson +12500

Austin Smotherman +12500

Greyson Sigg +12500

Pat Perez +12500

Stephan Jaeger +12500

Rory Sabbatini +15000

Joseph Bramlett +15000

Matt Wallace +15000

Ryan Armour +15000

Harry Higgs +15000

Danny Lee +15000

Brice Garnett +15000

Kiradech Aphibarnrat +15000

Charl Schwartzel +15000

Nick Taylor +15000

Andrew Putnam +15000

Kramer Hickok +15000

Lee Hodges +15000

Andrew Novak +15000

Peter Malnati +15000

Chase Seiffert +17500

Peter Uihlein +17500

John Huh +17500

Michael Thompson +17500

Justin Lower +20000

Charley Hoffman +20000

Hayden Buckley +20000

Vince Whaley +20000

Satoshi Kodaira +20000

Trey Mullinax +20000

Roger Sloan +20000

Cameron Percy +20000

Luke Donald +20000

Kevin Chappell +20000

Dylan Wu +20000

Adam Schenk +20000

Ben Martin +20000