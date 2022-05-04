Because the 2022 Presidents Cup will be played at Quail Hollow Club later on this year, this week's Wells Fargo Championship has a new home in TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm outside of Washington D.C.

While it might be unfamiliar to some, it has in recent years hosted both this event, as well as the Quicken Loans National. If you go back further, you'll find that this course was home to the old Kemper Open (turned Booz Allen Classic in the early 2000s). It is not an unfamiliar spot for the PGA Tour, and now some of the best will tee it up once again for one of the bigger events between April's Masters and the PGA Championship in two weeks.

Rory McIlroy is the headliner, and he should be. He's won this event three times -- albeit all three when it was played at Quail Hollow -- and is the defending champion. He's also coming in off a 64 in the final round of the 2022 Masters, where he lost by three to eventual champion Scottie Scheffler.

With how much hype there is around him for the PGA at Southern Hills in a few weeks, every movement will be dissected. He'll be joined by Tony Finau, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Corey Conners, Webb Simpson and Abraham Ancer in what should be a competitive weekend. Throw in Brandon Matthews, who is maybe the longest good player in the world, and this weekend's festivities should be a great show -- especially if McIlroy is in the hunt to back up last year's win. Here's how you can tune in all four days.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 1 – Thursday

Round starts: 6:45 a.m.

PGA Tour Live (four streams): 6:45 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 2-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and GolfChannel.com

Radio: 12-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 2 – Friday

Round starts: 6:45 a.m.

PGA Tour Live (four streams): 6:45 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 2-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and GolfChannel.com

Radio: 12-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 – Saturday



Round starts: 7 a.m.

PGA Tour Live (four streams): 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 – Sunday



Round starts: 7 a.m.

PGA Tour Live (four streams): 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio