The Presidents Cup will be played at Quail Hollow in September, which means the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship is taking place at TPC Potomac this week. Defending champion Rory McIlroy is facing a tougher field than Jon Rahm did in his win at the Mexico Open last week, but it is still a weakened field as the second major of the season rapidly approaches. Caesars Sportsbook has McIlroy priced as the 7-1 favorite in the latest 2022 Wells Fargo Championship odds. Corey Conners and Matt Fizpatrick are next in line at 20-1, while Tony Finau is 22-1.

Finau finished as a co-runner up during the Mexico Open, where he was listed at 20-1. Should Finau be one of your 2022 Wells Fargo Championship bets this weekend? Before locking in your 2022 Wells Fargo Championship picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, it's up almost $7,500 on its best bets since that point, nailing tournament after tournament.

At the 2022 Masters, McClure's model was all over Scottie Scheffler's first career major championship victory heading into the weekend. In addition, McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright at the 2021 Open Championship, even though he was listed as a massive 40-1 long shot.

This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now that the Wells Fargo Championship 2022 field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected 2022 Wells Fargo Championship leaderboard.

The model's top 2022 Wells Fargo Championship predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship: Tony Finau, a two-time PGA Tour champion and one of the top favorites, stumbles this week and doesn't even crack the top five. The 32-year-old is coming off his best finish of the season, a runner-up showing at last week's Mexico Open.

However, Finau has struggled mightily this season, finishing T-29 or worse in eight of his last nine starts on the PGA Tour, which includes three missed cuts during that time frame. In addition, Finau has been extremely inconsistent with his putter all season, ranking 206th in total putting (388.9), 195th in strokes gained: putting (-.562) and 178th in overall putting average (1.632), which doesn't bode well for his chances to win this week. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the Wells Fargo Championship 2022 field.

Another surprise: Seamus Power, a 40-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he is a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

The 35-year-old has not won a tournament so far this season, but he has been knocking on the door on several occasions. Power finished in fourth at the RSM Classic and came in third at the Sony Open in Hawaii. He also finished in a tie for fifth at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play several weeks ago.

Power has been excellent on the green, ranked inside the top 40 in strokes gained: putting. He is playing against a weaker field this week, giving him a great chance to win as a long shot at the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship.

How to make 2022 Wells Fargo Championship picks

The model is also targeting four other golfers with odds of 30-1 or higher who will make surprising runs. Anyone who backs these long shots could hit it big. You can only see them here.

So who will win the Wells Fargo Championship 2022? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected 2022 Wells Fargo Championship leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed eight golf majors and is up nearly $7,500 since the restart.

2022 Wells Fargo Championship odds

Rory McIlroy +700

Corey Conners +2000

Matt Fitzpatrick +2000

Tony Finau +2200

Tyrrell Hatton +2800

Abraham Ancer +3000

Russell Henley +3500

Patrick Reed +3500

Paul Casey +3500

Marc Leishman +3500

Gary Woodland +3500

Keegan Bradley +3500

Max Homa +4000

Si-Woo Kim +4000

Seamus Power +4000

Sergio Garcia +4000

Webb Simpson +4000

Cameron Young +4000

Jason Day +4500

Matt Kuchar +5000

Jhonattan Vegas +5000

Aaron Rai +5000

Brian Harman +5500

Keith Mitchell +5000

Kevin Streelman +6000

Davis Riley +6000

Matt Jones +6000

Sepp Straka +6000

Doug Ghim +6500

Brendan Steele +6500

Troy Merritt +6500

Matthew NeSmith +6500

C.T. Pan +7000

Brandon Wu +7000

Mark Hubbard +8000

Rickie Fowler +8000

Dylan Frittelli +8000

Francesco Molinari +8000

David Lipsky +8000

Denny McCarthy +8000

Alex Smalley +8000

Taylor Moore +8000

Russell Knox +8000

Lanto Griffin +8000

Adam Long +8000

Anirban Lahiri +8000

Matthias Schwab +8000

Joel Dahmen +6500

Luke List +9000

Cam Davis +9000

Lucas Glover +9000

Nate Lashley +9000

Kurt Kitayama +9000

Beau Hossler +10000

J.T. Poston +10000

Branden Grace +10000

Scott Piercy +10000

Martin Laird +10000

Stewart Cink +10000

Matthew Wolff +10000

Chad Ramey +10000

Tyler Duncan +12500

Sam Ryder +12500

Doc Redman +12500

Kyoung-Hoon Lee +12500

Sung Kang +12500

Adam Svensson +12500

Chez Reavie +12500

Brian Stuard +12500

Mackenzie Hughes +12500

Hank Lebioda +12500

Zach Johnson +12500

Austin Smotherman +12500

Greyson Sigg +12500

Pat Perez +12500

Stephan Jaeger +12500

Rory Sabbatini +15000

Joseph Bramlett +15000

Matt Wallace +15000

Ryan Armour +15000

Harry Higgs +15000

Danny Lee +15000

Brice Garnett +15000

Kiradech Aphibarnrat +15000

Charl Schwartzel +15000

Nick Taylor +15000

Andrew Putnam +15000

Kramer Hickok +15000

Lee Hodges +15000

Andrew Novak +15000

Peter Malnati +15000

Chase Seiffert +17500

Peter Uihlein +17500

John Huh +17500

Michael Thompson +17500

Justin Lower +20000

Charley Hoffman +20000

Hayden Buckley +20000

Vince Whaley +20000

Satoshi Kodaira +20000

Trey Mullinax +20000

Roger Sloan +20000

Cameron Percy +20000

Luke Donald +20000

Kevin Chappell +20000

Dylan Wu +20000

Adam Schenk +20000

Ben Martin +20000