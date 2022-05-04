The Presidents Cup will be played at Quail Hollow in September, which means the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship is taking place at TPC Potomac this week. Defending champion Rory McIlroy is facing a tougher field than Jon Rahm did in his win at the Mexico Open last week, but it is still a weakened field as the second major of the season rapidly approaches. Caesars Sportsbook has McIlroy priced as the 7-1 favorite in the latest 2022 Wells Fargo Championship odds. Corey Conners and Matt Fizpatrick are next in line at 20-1, while Tony Finau is 22-1.
Finau finished as a co-runner up during the Mexico Open, where he was listed at 20-1.
One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship: Tony Finau, a two-time PGA Tour champion and one of the top favorites, stumbles this week and doesn't even crack the top five. The 32-year-old is coming off his best finish of the season, a runner-up showing at last week's Mexico Open.
However, Finau has struggled mightily this season, finishing T-29 or worse in eight of his last nine starts on the PGA Tour, which includes three missed cuts during that time frame. In addition, Finau has been extremely inconsistent with his putter all season, ranking 206th in total putting (388.9), 195th in strokes gained: putting (-.562) and 178th in overall putting average (1.632), which doesn't bode well for his chances to win this week. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the Wells Fargo Championship 2022 field.
Another surprise: Seamus Power, a 40-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he is a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.
The 35-year-old has not won a tournament so far this season, but he has been knocking on the door on several occasions. Power finished in fourth at the RSM Classic and came in third at the Sony Open in Hawaii. He also finished in a tie for fifth at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play several weeks ago.
Power has been excellent on the green, ranked inside the top 40 in strokes gained: putting. He is playing against a weaker field this week, giving him a great chance to win as a long shot at the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship.
2022 Wells Fargo Championship odds
Rory McIlroy +700
Corey Conners +2000
Matt Fitzpatrick +2000
Tony Finau +2200
Tyrrell Hatton +2800
Abraham Ancer +3000
Russell Henley +3500
Patrick Reed +3500
Paul Casey +3500
Marc Leishman +3500
Gary Woodland +3500
Keegan Bradley +3500
Max Homa +4000
Si-Woo Kim +4000
Seamus Power +4000
Sergio Garcia +4000
Webb Simpson +4000
Cameron Young +4000
Jason Day +4500
Matt Kuchar +5000
Jhonattan Vegas +5000
Aaron Rai +5000
Brian Harman +5500
Keith Mitchell +5000
Kevin Streelman +6000
Davis Riley +6000
Matt Jones +6000
Sepp Straka +6000
Doug Ghim +6500
Brendan Steele +6500
Troy Merritt +6500
Matthew NeSmith +6500
C.T. Pan +7000
Brandon Wu +7000
Mark Hubbard +8000
Rickie Fowler +8000
Dylan Frittelli +8000
Francesco Molinari +8000
David Lipsky +8000
Denny McCarthy +8000
Alex Smalley +8000
Taylor Moore +8000
Russell Knox +8000
Lanto Griffin +8000
Adam Long +8000
Anirban Lahiri +8000
Matthias Schwab +8000
Joel Dahmen +6500
Luke List +9000
Cam Davis +9000
Lucas Glover +9000
Nate Lashley +9000
Kurt Kitayama +9000
Beau Hossler +10000
J.T. Poston +10000
Branden Grace +10000
Scott Piercy +10000
Martin Laird +10000
Stewart Cink +10000
Matthew Wolff +10000
Chad Ramey +10000
Tyler Duncan +12500
Sam Ryder +12500
Doc Redman +12500
Kyoung-Hoon Lee +12500
Sung Kang +12500
Adam Svensson +12500
Chez Reavie +12500
Brian Stuard +12500
Mackenzie Hughes +12500
Hank Lebioda +12500
Zach Johnson +12500
Austin Smotherman +12500
Greyson Sigg +12500
Pat Perez +12500
Stephan Jaeger +12500
Rory Sabbatini +15000
Joseph Bramlett +15000
Matt Wallace +15000
Ryan Armour +15000
Harry Higgs +15000
Danny Lee +15000
Brice Garnett +15000
Kiradech Aphibarnrat +15000
Charl Schwartzel +15000
Nick Taylor +15000
Andrew Putnam +15000
Kramer Hickok +15000
Lee Hodges +15000
Andrew Novak +15000
Peter Malnati +15000
Chase Seiffert +17500
Peter Uihlein +17500
John Huh +17500
Michael Thompson +17500
Justin Lower +20000
Charley Hoffman +20000
Hayden Buckley +20000
Vince Whaley +20000
Satoshi Kodaira +20000
Trey Mullinax +20000
Roger Sloan +20000
Cameron Percy +20000
Luke Donald +20000
Kevin Chappell +20000
Dylan Wu +20000
Adam Schenk +20000
Ben Martin +20000