A spot on the PGA Tour calendar typically reserved for Quail Hollow Golf Club, this week's Wells Fargo Championship will take to a new venue. TPC Potomac at Avenel Farms will have the privilege of welcoming the world's best as Quail Hollow is busy preparing to host the Presidents Cup this upcoming fall.

TPC Potomac, located just outside the nation's capital, has gone through extensive renovations after drawing criticism in the early 2000s during its Booz Allen Classic days. Now just a par 70, it continues to be a staple on the PGA Tour, as it was last seen in the summer of 2018 for the Quicken Loans National.

The PGA Tour is not the only tour to take advantage of this golf course, as the Senior Players Championship was contested here in 2010 and the Korn Ferry Tour's Mid-Atlantic Championship in 2012 and '13.

While different tours have utilized TPC Potomac, one thing has remained constant: the high level of difficulty. With the exception of Francesco Molinari's 21-under performance in 2018, the tournament's winning score has often struggled to reach double digits under par.

I am of the belief that players will be able to get around TPC Potomac in a relatively effective fashion this year, which is an opinion not held by all. The competitive course record sits at 8-under 62 -- shot by Abraham Ancer, Kevin Streelman, and Molinari in 2018 -- and with the tournament being held in early May as opposed to early July, some bite may be taken out of the golf course as rain and chilly temperatures are expected throughout the week.

Let's take a closer look at this week's 2022 Wells Fargo Championship with odds provided via Caesars Sportsbook.

Event Information

Event: Wells Fargo Championship | May 5-8

Location: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm – Potomac, Maryland

Par: 70 | Yardage: 7,160 | Purse: $9,000,000

Rick Gehman (RickRunGood) is joined by Sia Nejad and Greg DuCharme to preview the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship from a DFS perspective. Follow & listen to The First Cut on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

2022 Wells Fargo Championship field, odds

Rory McIlroy (17/2): The defending champion returns to action after a dramatic Sunday finish to his Masters in early April. Nearly a month removed from competition, McIlroy is without the good vibes of Quail Hollow but does possess fond memories in the Washington D.C. area, having captured the 2011 U.S. Open just down the street at Congressional Country Club. It will be the Northern Irishman's first stroll around TPC Potomac, and despite being the betting favorite, the par 70 consistently takes his best club -- the driver -- out of his hands and will thus test his patience.

Corey Conners (20-1)

Tony Finau (22-1): What a difference a week makes. We fancied Finau's chances at a wide-open Vidanta Vallarta, and had he not putted like me the first two days, it would have been him instead of Jon Rahm raising the Mexico Open trophy Sunday evening. Despite posting the best tee to green numbers of his career, the stark contrast between Vidanta and TPC Potomac has me feeling indifferent towards his Wells Fargo Championship prospects.

Matt Fitzpatrick (22-1): The 27-year-old is inexplicably still without a victory on the PGA Tour but appears to be on the cusp of finally breaking through. He has quietly added length this season, ranking 27th on Tour in strokes gained off the tee, and it has paid dividends as he's racked up seven top-20 finishes in only 11 starts. Some may be scared off due to his missed cut at the RBC Heritage, but the field, the course and the conditions should play right into Fitzpatrick's hands and allow him to contend for his maiden title.

Abraham Ancer (30-1)

Cameron Young (35-1)

Russell Henley (35-1)

Seamus Power (35-1)

Paul Casey (35-1): He was a pre-tournament withdrawal at the Masters due to back spasms, so there is inevitable trepidation when looking in his direction. It seems like ages ago, but Casey did find the podium at The Players Championship after opening his week at TPC Sawgrass with a triple bogey. His iron play has been impressive the first quarter of 2022, and should translate to success at TPC Potomac, but the status of his health leaves me second-guessing.

Gary Woodland (35-1)

Tyrrell Hatton (35-1)

Keegan Bradley (35-1)

Marc Leishman (40-1): The 38-year-old is one of the few players to successfully navigate TPC Potomac on more than one occasion. Finishing in a tie for 5th in 2017, the Virginia Beach, Virginia resident followed up this performance with a tie for 13th in 2018. A winner at TPC River Highlands, a course with many parallels to this week's venue, Leishman should find a nice comfort level around the property. It has been a subtle but consistent 2021-22 season for the Australian thus far, connecting on 13 of 14 cuts and nabbing a pair of top-five finishes in the process.

2022 Wells Fargo Championship picks



Abraham Ancer Winner (30-1): There are some question marks with Ancer -- how healthy is he, did the Mexico Open drain him of his energy, will he partake in Cinco de Mayo celebrations on Thursday? -- but one of those is not his fit for TPC Potomac. He proved in 2018 to have the game to get around this property when he not only tied the course record but ultimately finished in a tie for 4th. Having played TPC Potomac myself, I know firsthand you cannot miss left off the tee, and Ancer is one of the best in that category, ranking second in this field in left avoidance with the driver over the last three months.



Si-woo Kim Contender (40-1): If I told you Si Woo Kim was one of the most consistent golfers on the PGA Tour, you would probably slap me silly. 15 of 17 making it through to the weekend this season, the South Korean has been able to play himself inside the top 20 on seven occasions. Driving the ball like a stallion, the iron play is finally beginning to follow suit, and so should the results. Despite having the reputation of being sporadic, Kim has often played his best golf on courses which require accuracy when looking at TPC Sawgrass, Sedgefield Country Club and Harbour Town Golf Links.



Sepp Straka Sleeper (50-1): It is about time to put some respect on Straka's name as the big Austrian is becoming a mainstay on the PGA Tour. Breaking through for the first victory of his career at the Honda Classic, he has since contended at The Players Championship and was a 72nd hole par away from joining Jordan Spieth and Patrick Cantlay in a playoff at the RBC Heritage. His approach play can get sloppy at times, but since the onset of the Florida swing, he has proven to have the game and gumption to threaten leaderboards on a weekly basis.



