This week's 2022 WGC-Dell Match Play provides some of the most unique viewing experiences of the year with 32 matches in each of the first three days that set the table for a super Saturday, which will include 12 Round of 16 and quarterfinal matches from the hottest players of the week.

With nearly all of the top 50 players in the world in attendance -- this week's field is the second-best of the year behind only The Players Championship -- there will be loads of terrific matchups including pool play tilts involving Patrick Reed and Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa and Sergio Garcia, Viktor Hovland and Will Zalatoris, Dustin Johnson and Max Homa and Jordan Spieth and Adam Scott.

Austin Country Club is always a great venue for this event and, as many players have noted, a terrific match play golf course. The back nine coming home provides a lot of risk-reward shots, which should make for fun matches and great viewing throughout the week.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Pool Play – Wednesday

Round starts: 10:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Live (four streams): 10:30 a.m. - 8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 2-8 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 2-8 p.m. on fuboTV and GolfChannel.com

Radio: 2-8 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Pool Play – Thursday

Round starts: 10:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Live (four streams): 10:30 a.m. - 8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 2-8 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 2-8 p.m. on fuboTV and GolfChannel.com

Radio: 2-8 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Pool Play – Friday

Round starts: 10:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Live (four streams): 10:30 a.m. - 8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 2-8 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 2-8 p.m. on fuboTV and GolfChannel.com

Radio: 2-8 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round of 16 and Quarterfinals – Saturday



Round starts: 8:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Live (four streams): 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on NBC

Live simulcast: 2-6 p.m. on fuboTV and NBCSports.com

Radio: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Semifinals and Finals – Sunday



Round starts: 10 a.m.

Early TV coverage: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on NBC

Live simulcast: 3-7 p.m. on fuboTV and NBCSports.com

Radio: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio