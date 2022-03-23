This week's 2022 WGC-Dell Match Play provides some of the most unique viewing experiences of the year with 32 matches in each of the first three days that set the table for a super Saturday, which will include 12 Round of 16 and quarterfinal matches from the hottest players of the week.
With nearly all of the top 50 players in the world in attendance -- this week's field is the second-best of the year behind only The Players Championship -- there will be loads of terrific matchups including pool play tilts involving Patrick Reed and Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa and Sergio Garcia, Viktor Hovland and Will Zalatoris, Dustin Johnson and Max Homa and Jordan Spieth and Adam Scott.
Austin Country Club is always a great venue for this event and, as many players have noted, a terrific match play golf course. The back nine coming home provides a lot of risk-reward shots, which should make for fun matches and great viewing throughout the week.
All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated
Pool Play – Wednesday
Round starts: 10:30 a.m.
PGA Tour Live (four streams): 10:30 a.m. - 8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Live TV coverage: 2-8 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 2-8 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and GolfChannel.com
Radio: 2-8 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Pool Play – Thursday
Round starts: 10:30 a.m.
PGA Tour Live (four streams): 10:30 a.m. - 8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Live TV coverage: 2-8 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 2-8 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and GolfChannel.com
Radio: 2-8 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Pool Play – Friday
Round starts: 10:30 a.m.
PGA Tour Live (four streams): 10:30 a.m. - 8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Live TV coverage: 2-8 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 2-8 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and GolfChannel.com
Radio: 2-8 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Round of 16 and Quarterfinals – Saturday
Round starts: 8:30 a.m.
PGA Tour Live (four streams): 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Early TV coverage: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on NBC
Live simulcast: 2-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Semifinals and Finals – Sunday
Round starts: 10 a.m.
Early TV coverage: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on NBC
Live simulcast: 3-7 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio