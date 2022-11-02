Just three PGA Tour events remain in the 2022 calendar year, the first of which will tee off from Mexico on Thursday. The 2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba will take place at El Camaleon Golf Club, a course which is conducive to low scores, with an average winning score of 20-under-par since 2013. Viktor Hovland is aiming for a three-peat at the tournament, while reigning PGA Tour Player of the Year, Scottie Scheffler, is playing in just his second event of the 2022-23 PGA Tour season.

Hovland and Scheffler enter this week's event as the 19-2 co-favorites according to the latest 2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba odds. Tony Finau (14-1), Collin Morikawa (16-1), Billy Horschel (20-1) and Aaron Wise (20-1) are next in line on the PGA odds board. Before locking in your 2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Top 2022 World Wide Technology Championship predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba: Tony Finau, a four-time PGA Tour champion and one of the top favorites at 14-1, fails to finish on top of the leaderboard and barely cracks the top-five. Finau recorded two wins and seven top-10 finishes last season, but he's struggled at Mayakoba in recent years.

In fact, Finau has finished T-45 or worse in two of his last three starts at Mayakoba. In addition, the 33-year-old was inconsistent with his putter last season, ranking 108th in overall putting average (1.610), 116th in one-putt percentage (39.08%) and 135th in total putting (246.8), which doesn't bode well for his chances to win this week. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba 2022 field.

Another surprise: Seamus Power, a massive 37-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. No one will have the momentum that Power has for this tournament as he's coming off a win last week in Bermuda. The Irishman shot three rounds of 65 for his second PGA Tour victory as he's now ranked a career-best 32nd in the world.

Last year, Hovland won due to the strength of his putting as he ranked 10th in putts per round. The greens are also where Power excels and he grades out even higher than Hovland with his putting. Power ranks fifth in putting average (1.635), 12th in strokes gained: putting (1.026) and 13th in overall putting average (1.528).

Apart from his recent success and a game that suits this course well, Power also has the experience from playing El Camaleon four times previously. His best finish came last year when he finished 11th, breaking par all four rounds. Power has everything needed to exceed expectations and is a steal at his long odds for any 2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba bets. See who else to pick here.

2022 World Wide Technology Championship odds, field

Scottie Scheffler +950

Viktor Hovland +950

Tony Finau +1400

Collin Morikawa +1600

Billy Horschel +2000

Aaron Wise +2000

Maverick Mcnealy +2600

Taylor Montgomery +2600

Tom Hoge +2700

Jason Day +3400

Emiliano Grillo +3400

Seamus Power +3700

Kyoung-Hoon Lee +4200

Brendon Todd +4200

Brian Harman +4200

Alex Noren +4500

Thomas Detry +4500

Keith Mitchell +5000

Russell Henley +5000

Patrick Rodgers +5000

Adam Hadwin +5500

Harris English +5500

Aaron Rai +6000

Robby Shelton +6500

Mark Hubbard +6500

Justin Lower +6500

Justin Rose +6500

Hayden Buckley +6500

Sepp Straka +6500

Andrew Putnam +6500

Matt Kuchar +7000

Dean Burmester +7000

Francesco Molinari +7000

Sebastian Munoz +7500

Cameron Champ +7500

Nick Hardy +7500

Russell Knox +8000

Lee Hodges +8000

Greyson Sigg +8000

Joel Dahmen +8000

Davis Riley +8000

Chris Kirk +8500

Kevin Streelman +8500

J.T. Poston +9000

Brandon Wu +10000

Erik Van Rooyen +10000

Adam Long +10000

Garrick Higgo +10000

Chun-an Yu +10000

Danny Willett +10000

Matt Wallace +10000

Justin Suh +10000

Nick Taylor +10000

Beau Hossler +10000

J.J. Spaun +11000

Adria Arnaus +11000

Seonghyeon Kim +11000

Martin Laird +11000

Adam Svensson +11000

Byeong Hun An +11000

Dylan Frittelli +12000

Ben Griffin +12000

James Hahn +12000

Austin Eckroat +12000

Will Gordon +12000

Austin Smotherman +12000

Troy Merritt +12000

Ryan Palmer +12000

David Lipsky +14000

Lucas Glover +14000

Ze-Cheng Dou +16000

Callum Tarren +16000

Harrison Endycott +16000

Ryan Armour +16000

Charley Hoffman +16000

Travis Vick +16000

C.T. Pan +16000

John Huh +16000