A handful of the top stars on the PGA Tour are making the trek south of the border to take on El Camaleon Golf Course in the 2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba. The tournament tees off Thursday in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, and Viktor Hovland returns as a two-time defending champion. The world's 11th-ranked golfer got his second tour victory at Mayakoba in 2020, then went 23 under to win by four strokes last year. World No. 2 Scottie Scheffler is the highest-ranked player in the World Wide Technology Championship 2022 field, and two-time major champion Collin Morikawa also is scheduled to compete. They will be joined by players like Tony Finau, Billy Horschel and Seamus Power, who won last week's Bermuda Championship. In addition to Hovland, six other former Mayakoba winners are in the field, including Brendon Todd, Matt Kuchar and Harris English.

Top 2022 World Wide Technology Championship expert picks

One major surprise from McDonald: The expert is fading McNealy, saying "his name simply does not belong in this portion of the odds board." The former world No. 1 amateur hasn't recorded a PGA Tour victory yet and finished in the top 10 four times in 27 events last season. He has three straight top-20 finishes in this campaign but hasn't been scoring particularly low. He is 17 under par over his past two tournaments, shooting 69 or higher in five of eight rounds. McNealy also can get wild off the tee, which will get him into some trouble on El Camaleon.

On the other hand, the expert likes what he sees from Morikawa and thinks this just might be the place to end his victory drought. The PGA and Open champion has gone almost a year without a worldwide victory, but he was in the top 10 eight times, including two runner-up finishes, last season. He hasn't cracked the top 25 in two events so far this fall, but this course can hide the problems he has in the short game and on the greens. Morikawa was sixth in strokes gained tee to green at the CJ Cup, where he slipped to T-29 with a final-round 72. See who else to pick at Mayakoba here.

2022 World Wide Technology Championship odds, field, top contenders

Scottie Scheffler +950

Viktor Hovland +950

Tony Finau +1400

Collin Morikawa +1600

Billy Horschel +2000

Aaron Wise +2000

Maverick Mcnealy +2600

Taylor Montgomery +2600

Tom Hoge +2700

Jason Day +3400

Emiliano Grillo +3400

Seamus Power +3700

Kyoung-Hoon Lee +4200

Brendon Todd +4200

Brian Harman +4200

Alex Noren +4500

Thomas Detry +4500

Keith Mitchell +5000

Russell Henley +5000

Patrick Rodgers +5000

Adam Hadwin +5500

Harris English +5500

Aaron Rai +6000

Robby Shelton +6500

Mark Hubbard +6500

Justin Lower +6500

Justin Rose +6500

Hayden Buckley +6500

Sepp Straka +6500

Andrew Putnam +6500

Matt Kuchar +7000

Dean Burmester +7000

Francesco Molinari +7000

Sebastian Munoz +7500

Cameron Champ +7500

Nick Hardy +7500

Russell Knox +8000

Lee Hodges +8000

Greyson Sigg +8000

Joel Dahmen +8000

Davis Riley +8000

Chris Kirk +8500

Kevin Streelman +8500

J.T. Poston +9000

Brandon Wu +10000

Erik Van Rooyen +10000

Adam Long +10000

Garrick Higgo +10000

Chun-an Yu +10000

Danny Willett +10000

Matt Wallace +10000

Justin Suh +10000

Nick Taylor +10000

Beau Hossler +10000

J.J. Spaun +11000

Adria Arnaus +11000

Seonghyeon Kim +11000

Martin Laird +11000

Adam Svensson +11000

Byeong Hun An +11000

Dylan Frittelli +12000

Ben Griffin +12000

James Hahn +12000

Austin Eckroat +12000

Will Gordon +12000

Austin Smotherman +12000

Troy Merritt +12000

Ryan Palmer +12000

David Lipsky +14000

Lucas Glover +14000

Ze-Cheng Dou +16000

Callum Tarren +16000

Harrison Endycott +16000

Ryan Armour +16000

Charley Hoffman +16000

Travis Vick +16000

C.T. Pan +16000

John Huh +16000