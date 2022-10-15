It has been a long three years for Rickie Fowler and on Sunday at the 2022 Zozo Championship he has an opportunity to squash all his past critics. Getting around Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club with a 4-under 66 on Saturday, Fowler stands at 14 under through three rounds and commands a slim lead over Keegan Bradley at 13 under, Andrew Putnam at 12 under and Viktor Hovland at 11 under.

Playing in the final pairing alongside Putnam in the third round, Fowler hardly looked as if he was a year removed from his last contention run. Two birdies on his outward half were accompanied by three on his inward half and only one bogey -- his lone blemish over his last 36 holes.

While the collective golf public will be at the back of Fowler in the final round of the Zozo Championship, his return to prominence will not come without stress. Fowler has struggled as a 54-hole leader throughout his tenure on the PGA Tour, converting only two of eight prior chances into victories including his last triumph at the 2019 WM Phoenix Open.

Last in this position at the 2021 CJ Cup at The Summit Club, Fowler struggled early and often 51 weeks ago and ultimately gave way to Rory McIlroy. There is no McIlroy in this field, but that is not to say his pursuers can be glanced over. Bradley can ball-strike with the best of them, Putnam is in the midst of a stellar seven-tournament stretch and Hovland is well, Hovland and capable of just about anything.

"It's been a while since I've been in this situation. Last year at CJ [CUP] was in a similar situation, but other than that, there hasn't been much the last few years," Fowler said. "Obviously remember being in those situations before, but no, it will be tough tomorrow, but also fun. I'm looking forward to the challenge. I'm going to have to play well and continue to do what I've been doing the last three days. Keegan [Bradley], Putty [Andrew Putnam] on down the list, there's plenty of guys within a few shots. I'm out front, in control, but that can change if I don't execute like I have been."

The leader

1. Rickie Fowler (-14)

Fowler began the week congratulating Tom Kim and his former caddie Joe Skovron on their victory at the Shriners Children's Open and now he finds himself in position to grab a trophy of his own. Motivation has never been fleeting for Fowler as critics run wild and his recent swing changes only empowered those to come out of the woodworks.

The iron play has looked extremely sharp through three rounds, but more importantly, he is starting to putt like vintage Fowler again. While many like to point to his full swing as the cause of his poor play, it has actually been the flat stick which has let the 33-year-old down. Losing strokes on the greens the last two seasons on the PGA Tour, he has quickly rectified this situation. While the full swing will surely come under pressure in the heat of contention -- and the driver should be on the eyes of viewers -- with Fowler it has and always will come down to the putter.

Other contenders

2. Keegan Bradley (-13)

3. Andrew Putnam (-12)

4. Viktor Hovland (-11)

T5. Maverick McNealy, Cameron Champ, Hayden Buckley (-10)

T8. Sahith Theegala, Taylor Moore, Tom Hoge, Ryo Hisatsune, Joel Dahmen, Matthew NeSmith (-9)

Earlier this week, a question was posed on the First Cut Podcast whether Collin Morikawa, Cameron Young or Hovland will capture the most victories in the 2022-23 season. My CBS Sports colleague Kyle Porter was the lone man to select Hovland and must be grinning at the moment.

Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club is an exquisite fit for the Norwegian as he is one of the best ball strikers in this field and has displayed this through 54 holes. Hitting all 18 greens in regulation in Round 3, if Hovland is able to keep things this stress free on Sunday, it may be him and not Fowler who notches a win for Oklahoma State.

"It's just kind of simple golf. Like there's not too much water, but there's just some really good tee shots out here. Not the widest fairways and the rough is penal, so you've got to drive it well," Hovland said. "If you put it in the fairway, you're going to have a lot of good short irons with the greens being so soft and pure, so you can really attack the pins, and if you get the putter going, you can make some birdies."

2022 Zozo Championship updated odds and picks



Rickie Fowler: 11/5

Keegan Bradley: 12/5

Viktor Hovland: 6-1

Andrew Putnam: 15/2

Maverick McNealy: 20-1

Cameron Champ: 25-1

Hayden Buckley: 40-1

Sahith Theegala: 40-1

Tom Hoge 45-1

Matthew NeSmith: 60-1

Taylor Moore: 75-1

Joel Dahmen: 80-1

The heart says Fowler gets off the schneid and wins the Zozo Championship. His price is relatively fair and I don't mind indulging just for the fact it is Fowler. Unfortunately, golf has a way of ripping hearts out and Hovland may be the player to do just that.

The world No. 11 will need to hit a few more fairways, but for a driver of his caliber, this should be achievable. He has quietly become one of the best putters in the world dating back to last summer and combined with his ball-striking prowess, he will put a ton of pressure on Fowler, and possibly enough to break him.