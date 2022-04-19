It's time for something a little different on the PGA Tour this week, with the golfers playing in pairs when the 2022 Zurich Classic of New Orleans tees off Thursday at TPC Louisiana. The tournament has been a team event since 2017, and this year it will include 80 teams that will compete in two rounds of best ball and two of alternate-shot. Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman are the defending champions, and several big-name players like World No. 1 and Masters champion Scottie Scheffler will be in the Zurich Classic field. RBC Heritage runner-up Patrick Cantlay is teaming with Xander Schauffele, while world No. 2 Collin Morikawa will play alongside fifth-ranked Viktor Hovland. Those two teams are the 8-1 co-favorites in the latest 2022 Zurich Classic odds from Caesars Sportsbook, with Smith-Leishman at 9-1 and the team of Scheffler and Ryan Palmer priced at 11-1.

Will pedigree win out and make Morikawa-Hovland worth paying the premium for when making your 2022 Zurich Classic Fantasy golf picks? Would a team with solid rapport like Chilean stars Joaquin Niemann and Mito Pereira (25-1) be a better value and put you in a great spot to win? Before making any Fantasy golf picks or bets on the 2022 Zurich Classic, be sure you check out the Fantasy golf projections and rankings from SportsLine fantasy expert Riley Gates.

Gates is a writer for 247Sports and has covered a range of sports for nearly five years. He has followed golf closely for much longer and has a profound knowledge of the sport. He also knows what it takes to win, on the course and in fantasy sports.

He has been on a roll on his picks all season. At the Masters, eight of his 20 picks finished in the top eight, including Scheffler and runner-up Rory McIlroy. In fact, the top four golfers on the final leader board were among his picks. He noted that Scheffler was playing the best of anyone and that he expected him to be a contender. And of course he was, winning his fourth tournament in less than two months.

At the Valspar Championship, seven of his picks finished in the top 12. He was on the money at Phoenix, where his five top selections all ended up in the top 10. And he nailed his picks at the Sentry, with four of his top seven picks posting top-five finishes, and he duplicated that at the Hero World Challenge. Anyone who has followed Gates is way up.

Now, Gates has ranked his top golfers for the 2022 Zurich Classic, and you'll really want to see what he has to say. His picks, predictions and fantasy projections are only available at SportsLine.

2022 Zurich Classic golf expert picks

For this week's team event, Gates isn't overthinking things and is backing the team with the best credentials – Morikawa and Hovland. Two top-five players on the same team "almost feels too unfair," the expert says. Morikawa has six top-10 finishes in nine events this season, including a fifth at the Masters, and he finished 69-68 last week at RBC. Hovland has four top-10's and two victories, including the unofficial Hero World Challenge. Both are in the top 11 in strokes gained off the tee and on approach and in the top 20 in greens in regulations (both over 70 percent).

Shockingly, the expert is fading Smith and Leishman, even though they made an excellent team last season. Smith missed the cut at the RBC Heritage on the heels of a tough final day at the Masters. Still, he has established himself as one of the game's top players and won the Players and was third at Augusta. But he will have to carry this team, as Leishman has three top-10 finishes this season, but the last one was in early January. His stats are decent, but his only real strength is his putter. Smith is third in strokes gained putting, so that isn't going to make a huge impact.

How to set your 2022 Zurich Classic Fantasy golf rankings

For the 2022 Zurich Classic, the fantasy expert is backing two long-shot teams ahead of Smith-Leishman that come in at more than 25-1. Gates says both of these teams are made up of players in excellent form, and the golfers should play well off each other. You can find out who it is, and check out all of Gates' top Zurich Classic of New Orleans fantasy golf picks at SportsLine.

Who wins the 2022 Zurich Classic at TPC Louisiana? Who are the top PGA Tour players to target for your Fantasy picks? And which overlooked players can help you win your league this week? Visit SportsLine now to get Riley Gates' Fantasy golf rankings for the 2022 RBC Heritage, all from the fantasy expert who has been on fire with his picks, and find out.