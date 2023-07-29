The 2023 3M Open may be the most consequential edition of this tournament in its brief history as it marks the second-to-last event before the start of the FedEx Cup Playoffs. In what will only be the fifth playing of the event, this year's tournament will welcome veterans jostling for postseason position, rookies looking to make a run and a two-time major champion searching for the type of golf that carried him to his past successes.

Well, that man in question, Justin Thomas did not find that type of golf and subsequently found himself outside the cut line after Round 2 on Friday. The 15-time PGA Tour winner entered his first 3M Open sitting 75th in the FedEx Cup standings, five spots removed from the coveted top 70 that gains entry into the playoffs. After another poor performance, Thomas' chances of making not only the FedEx Cup Playoffs but also the U.S. Ryder Cup team are in serious jeopardy.

Heading into the weekend at TPC Twin Cities, it's Lee Hodges who sits atop the leaderboard, though a host of golfers are not far behind on the chase as en exciting final two days looks to be headed our way.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 3 - Saturday



Round starts: 8 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday

Round starts: 8 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio