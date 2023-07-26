The 2023 3M Open is set to get underway on Thursday, July 27, and a number of players will enter TPC Twin Cities confident they can secure the victory. Tony Finau has recorded two wins this season and he enters the 3M Open 2023 as the defending champion. Finau currently ranks fifth in birdie average (4.29), seventh in strokes gained: approach to green (0.816) and 15th in scoring average (69.57). However, Finau has finished T-45 or worse in five of his last six starts, which includes three missed cuts.

Meanwhile, Cameron Young is coming off a top-10 finish at the Open Championship. Young has yet to win on the PGA Tour, but he's secured five top-10 finishes this season. The latest 2023 3M Open odds list Finau as the 12-1 favorite, while Young is going off at 14-1. Other 2023 3M Open contenders include Sungjae Im (16-1), Hideki Matsuyama (18-1) and Justin Thomas (20-1). Before locking in your 2023 3M Open picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Top 2023 3M Open predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 3M Open 2023: Im, a two-time PGA Tour winner and one of the top favorites at 16-1, stumbles and fails to crack the top 10. The 25-year-old South Korean was the 2018-19 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year and he's currently ranked No. 27 in the OWGR.

However, he was ranked as high as 17th earlier this year and has missed the cut in four of his last eight worldwide starts. His best finish during that span was T-20 at the 2023 Open Championship last week and his current run of form doesn't seem to justify his status as one of the top favorites.

Another surprise: Stephan Jaeger, a 35-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. Jaeger has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

In order to score well at TPC Twin Cities, players will need to be extremely accurate with their irons and few do it better than Jaeger. In fact, the 34-year-old enters this week's event ranked 13th in greens in regulation percentage (69.09%). Jaeger has also finished T-13 or better in two of his last three starts on the PGA Tour, making him a strong value pick for your 2023 3M Open bets this week. See who else to pick here.

2023 3M Open odds, field

Tony Finau 12-1

Cameron Young 14-1

Sungjae Im 16-1

Hideki Matsuyama 18-1

Justin Thomas 20-1

Emiliano Grillo 28-1

Sepp Straka 30-1

Ludvig Aberg 35-1

Stephan Jaeger 35-1

Gary Woodland 35-1

Sahith Theegala 35-1

Adam Hadwin 40-1

Keith Mitchell 40-1

Patrick Rodgers 40-1

Cam Davis 40-1

Beau Hossler 45-1

Mark Hubbard 45-1

Aaron Rai 50-1

Vincent Norrman 50-1

Akshay Bhatia 50-1

Ryan Fox 50-1

J.T. Poston 50-1

Nicolai Hojgaard 50-1

J.J. Spaun 50-1

Lucas Glover 55-1

Eric Cole 55-1

Taylor Pendrith 60-1

Tom Hoge 65-1

Peter Kuest 65-1

Matt Kuchar 65-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 65-1

Justin Suh 70-1

Alex Noren 70-1

Adam Svensson 70-1

Garrick Higgo 75-1

Austin Eckroat 75-1

K.H. Lee 75-1

Taylor Montgomery 75-1

Cameron Champ 75-1

Lee Hodges 80-1

Brandon Wu 80-1

Sam Bennett 80-1

Doug Ghim 80-1

Ryan Palmer 90-1

Ben Griffin 90-1

Chez Reavie 100-1

Sam Stevens 100-1

Nate Lashley 100-1

Nick Hardy 100-1

Kevin Yu 100-1