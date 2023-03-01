For the first time this season, the PGA Tour will hold multiple events on the same weekend. The 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational is the headliner, while the Puerto Rico Open will also take place simultaneously. But with the former being a designated tournament with a $20 million purse, all of the top golfers are flocking to Bay Hill Club and Lodge for the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2023. The course is owned by the Palmer family, and the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational will be the 45th edition of the tournament to take place there.

Play begins on Thursday with the top 30 players in FedEx Cup standings in the field. Jon Rahm is the 7-1 favorite in the latest 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational odds. A total of 10 golfers have odds shorter than 30-1, including Rory McIlroy (19-2), Scottie Scheffler (11-1) and Justin Thomas (23-1). Before locking in any 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, the model is up over $8,300 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model predicted Jon Rahm to finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, the American Express and the Genesis Invitational. The model also included J.T. Poston in its best bets to win the 2022 John Deere Classic. That bet hit at +5500, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned almost $1,100. At the 2022 Masters, McClure's model was all over Scottie Scheffler's first career major championship victory heading into the weekend.

In addition, McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright at the 2021 Open Championship, even though he was listed as a massive 40-1 long shot. The model was also all over Jon Rahm's (10-1) first career major championship victory at the 2021 U.S. Open. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, but the model still projected him as the winner.

This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now that the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational field is locked, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

Top 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2023: Morikawa, a two-time major champion and one of the top favorites, stumbles this week and doesn't even crack the top 10. Morikawa has finished T-6 or better in three of his last four starts on the PGA Tour and he secured a T-9 finish in his last start at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

However, Morikawa has struggled mightily with his putter this season, ranking 94th in strokes gained: putting (.063), 110th in putts per round (29.08) and 159th in total putting (287.6). He also ranks 213th on the PGA Tour in approaches from inside 100 yards, which doesn't bode well for his chances to finish on top of the leaderboard this week. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2023 field.

Another surprise: Tony Finau, a 28-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. Currently No. 8 in FedEx Cup standings and the 12th-ranked player in the world, Finau hasn't had a bad tournament in over three months. He enters the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational with seven straight top 25s, including four top 10s over that stretch and his fifth career victory back in November.

Finau's metrics back up his performances as he ranks second on the PGA Tour in strokes gained: total (2.358) and fifth in strokes gained: approach to green (1.002). The latter is an important stat for this week as Scheffler won this event last year while finishing first in that statistic, while Tyrrell Hatton won it in 2020 while finishing second in the stat. Given Finau's strengths, and the fact that he's in the top five on tour in birdie average (5.08), he has all the tools needed for success at Bay Hill. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational picks

The model is also targeting four other golfers with odds of 24-1 or longer who will make surprising runs, and his best bets to win include a massive longshot higher than 80-1. Anyone who backs these longshots could hit it big. You can only see the model's PGA picks here.

So who will win the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2023? And which longshots stun the golfing world? Check out the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed eight golf majors, including last year's Masters.

2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational odds, field

See the full Arnold Palmer Invitational 2023 picks, best bets, and predictions here.

Jon Rahm +700

Rory McIlroy +950

Scottie Scheffler +1100

Max Homa +1900

Collin Morikawa +2100

Justin Thomas +2300

Xander Schauffele +2400

Will Zalatoris +2400

Tony Finau +2800

Patrick Cantlay +2800

Jason Day +3100

Viktor Hovland +3100

Tyrrell Hatton +3600

Matthew Fitzpatrick +3600

Sungjae Im +4100

Jordan Spieth +4100

Cameron Young +4600

Sam Burns +4800

Tom Kim +5000

Sahith Theegala +5500

Hideki Matsuyama +5500

Keith Mitchell +5500

Chris Kirk +6500

Shane Lowry +6500

Corey Conners +7000

Tommy Fleetwood +7000

Keegan Bradley +7500

Adam Scott +8500

Billy Horschel +8500

Rickie Fowler +8500

Justin Rose +9000

Adam Hadwin +9000

Seamus Power +9000

Gary Woodland +9000

Min Woo Lee +11000

Luke List +11000

Taylor Montgomery +11000

Tom Hoge +12000

Wyndham Clark +12000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +12000

Aaron Wise +12000

Alex Noren +12000

Ryan Fox +13000

Si Woo Kim +13000

Lucas Herbert +14000

Nick Taylor +14000

Adrian Meronk +15000

Thomas Detry +16000

Russell Henley +16000

Brian Harman +17000

Beau Hossler +17000

Sepp Straka +18000

K.H. Lee +19000

J.J. Spaun +19000

Harris English +19000

Byeong Hun An +20000

Justin Suh +21000

Patrick Rodgers +21000

Taylor Pendrith +21000

Joel Dahmen +21000

Sam Ryder +21000

Taylor Moore +22000

Emiliano Grillo +22000

Kurt Kitayama +22000

Joseph Bramlett +23000

Danny Willett +23000

Ben Griffin +24000

Garrick Higgo +24000

Francesco Molinari +25000