It's not a designated PGA Tour event, but the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson boasts a strong field, led by world No. 2 Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth. Both were standouts for the University of Texas and have been PGA Tour stars since leaving Austin. They also will be among the premium options for anyone building 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson fantasy golf lineups. The AT&T Byron Nelson 2023 tees off Thursday at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, and K.H. Lee is the two-time defending champion. He tied for eighth last week, so Lee should also be popular for 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson fantasy picks. Yet, his Byron Nelson victories are the only two of his career, and his effort at Quail Hollow was his first top-10 of the season. Can you count on Lee this week for your 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson Fantasy golf picks?

Seven golfers are shorter than 30-1 in the latest 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson odds from Caesars Sportsbook, led by Scheffler at 15-2. Spieth (9-1) and Tyrrell Hatton (14-1) also are favorites, but can you build a better AT&T Byron Nelson fantasy lineup if you turn to Jason Day (18-1)? Would another surging veteran like Adam Scott (35-1) or Matt Kuchar (35-1) be more valuable to your 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson fantasy picks? Before setting your fantasy golf rankings or making any 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson picks, you need to see the fantasy golf projections and lineup advice from SportsLine fantasy expert Jim Holliman.

Holliman has been a writer and editor for nearly 25 years and has been playing and following the game closely for more than three decades. The Florida-based writer knows what it takes to win on the PGA Tour and how the players' games fit the courses. Holliman has been on a roll since last season. He nailed the 2023 Masters, backing Rahm as his top choice, despite his uninspired run at Match Play. "The Spaniard wants a green jacket badly. Who doesn't?," Holliman said. "But Rahm will get it at some point, and I expect it to be this year." The Spaniard showed how much he wanted it, storming to a four-shot victory and his second major title.

At the Players Championship, he was all over Scheffler to win at 10-1, and at Bay Hill, 11 of his picks finished in the top 15 and three of his top seven posted top-five finishes. The golf expert also was behind Chris Kirk at the Honda, backing the 25-1 shot to get his first victory since 2015. Anyone who has followed Holliman's predictions is way up on their golf picks.

Now, Holliman has ranked his top golfers from the 2023 AT&T Bryon Nelson field. You can only see his fantasy golf rankings and AT&T Byron Nelson picks at SportsLine.

2023 AT&T Byron Nelson fantasy golf picks

One player Holliman loves this week is Spieth, who came up just short last year and also tied for ninth at the 2021 Byron Nelson. Spieth missed a birdie putt inside 10 feet on 17 last year and almost chipped in for eagle on 18 as he fell one stroke short. The expert isn't terribly concerned about Spieth missing the cut at Quail Hollow. That came after the 29-year-old lost in a playoff at the RBC Heritage, his third straight top-five finish before the misstep last week. "It's Texas, so he'll be in the middle of it," Holliman says, "and he'll want to finish what he couldn't here last year."

On the other hand, Holliman is expecting Scheffler to have one eye on next week at Oak Hills, so the expert is slightly fading him this week. The world's second-ranked player has a chance to reclaim the No. 1 spot, but he might be more concerned with winning another major. Holliman knows Scheffler is the class of the field, as evidenced by his 11 straight top-25 finishes since October. He finished in the top 10 in eight of those, with two victories. But the favorite barely cracks Holliman's top five, as the expert says "a top-10 finish might be enough for him here." You can see who else to back this week at SportsLine.

How to set your 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson golf rankings

For the AT&T Byron Nelson 2023, Holliman is backing several longshots, with three players in his top 10 priced well over 30-1. He's also high on a golfer who comes in at more than 80-1 who has the off-the-tee and putting skills to pull off a stunner. You can find out who it is, and check out all of Holliman's PGA picks, only at SportsLine.

Who wins the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson? Who are the top PGA Tour players to target for your AT&T Byron Nelson fantasy picks? And which overlooked players can help you win your league this week? Visit SportsLine now to get Jim Holliman's fantasy golf rankings for the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson, all from the fantasy expert with his finger on the pulse of the game, and find out.