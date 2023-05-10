Two-time defending champion K.H. Lee comes into the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson off one of his best finishes of an up-and-down season. The South Korean has dominated the first two editions of the AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch, going 26 and 25-under par on the McKinney, Texas course. He will tee up Thursday coming off a T-8 finish at Quail Hollow, his first top-10 finish since early January. Should Lee be a target for your 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson fantasy golf picks? World No. 2 Scottie Scheffler headlines a AT&T Byron Nelson 2023 field that is pretty strong, considering it's a week before the PGA Championship. The Dallas native, who could seize the world's top ranking from Jon Rahm with a victory, is the clear +450 favorite in the latest 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

Scheffler's price might be too steep to have him as the anchor for your AT&T Byron Nelson fantasy lineups, so who else can you look to? Tyrrell Hatton (+1400) tied for third last week, while Jason Day (+1800) and Adam Scott (+3500) are former Byron Nelson champions.

Holliman has been a writer and editor for nearly 25 years and has been playing and following the game closely for more than three decades. The Florida-based writer knows what it takes to win on the PGA Tour and how the players' games fit the courses. Holliman has been on a roll since last season. He nailed the 2023 Masters, backing Rahm as his top choice, despite his uninspired run at Match Play. "The Spaniard wants a green jacket badly. Who doesn't?," Holliman said. "But Rahm will get it at some point, and I expect it to be this year." The Spaniard showed how much he wanted it, storming to a four-shot victory and his second major title.

At the Players Championship, he was all over Scheffler to win at 10-1, and at Bay Hill, 11 of his picks finished in the top 15 and three of his top seven posted top-five finishes. The golf expert also was behind Chris Kirk at the Honda, backing the 25-1 shot to get his first victory since 2015. Anyone who has followed Holliman's predictions is way up on their golf picks.

Holliman is strongly backing Hatton this week, and not just because he shared the 36-hole lead at the Wells Fargo. The expert says the Englishman "has one of the most well-rounded games in the field." Hatton is seventh on tour in strokes gained total, 11th in total driving and 27th in strokes gained putting. The 31-year-old also is 26th in scoring average (69.68), so he can go low. He has just one victory on the PGA Tour but has seven top-three finishes and has six career victories worldwide. Hatton is 22-under par over his past two PGA Tour outings.

Meanwhile, Scheffler is the clear favorite, but Holliman is slightly fading him at Craig Ranch. The 2022 Masters champion has finishes of T-10 and T-11 in his past two tournaments. He also was T-47 and T-15 in the first two editions of this tournament in McKinney. The six-time PGA Tour winner could be looking toward next week's PGA Championship at Oak Hills. Holliman knows Scheffler will have motivation to go after the world's top ranking but says "a top-10 finish might be enough for him here." With a price this short, Scheffler might not be worth backing this week. You can see who else to back this week at SportsLine.

