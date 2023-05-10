The Texas stars will be out in full force this week at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch. While most will use the week before the 2023 PGA Championship to hone in on their craft and fine tune any shortcomings, those who reside in the Lone Star State and the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex will instead seek competitive reps.

They are led by world No. 2 Scottie Scheffler. Arriving in his backyard fresh off a three-week break from tournament golf, Scheffler should be rested and ready to get back to his winning ways. Twice a winner already this season at the WM Phoenix Open and the Players Championship, the Texan aims to enter the winner's circle for the second time in his home state.

Putting together an admirable title defense at the 2023 Masters, Scheffler will head to New York seeking his second major championship. Meanwhile, his good friend, fellow Texan and Longhorn alum, Jordan Spieth will have eyes on his fourth but may be questionable for next week's proceeding after withdrawing from the AT&T Byron Nelson with a left wrist injury.

Spieth became the sixth-youngest player to make the cut when he did so as a 16-year-old in 2010 at the AT&T Byron Nelson. Yet to win this Texas trophy, Spieth will have to wait another season to try his hand at the title. In his place, two-time defending champion K.H. Lee, Dallas residents Tom Kim and Si Woo Kim and major champions Jason Day and Hideki Matsuyama round out a stout field in the final stop before the PGA Championship.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 1 - Thursday



Round starts: 7:45 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7:45 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 4-7 p.m. on Golf Channel

Radio: 1-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 2 - Friday



Round starts: 7:45 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7:45 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 4-7 p.m. on Golf Channel

Radio: 1-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 - Saturday



Round starts: 8 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday



Round starts: 8 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio