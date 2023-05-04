Spectators at next week's AT&T Byron Nelson are set to encounter a revamped experience on the par-3 17th hole when the PGA Tour heads to TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas. The Salesmanship Club of Dallas -- the nonprofit organization hosting the tournament -- announced Thursday the debut of "Ranch17" along the 17th in an effort to create golf's next premiere stadium environment.

Hospitality tents were previously located along the 17th during Craig Ranch's first two years hosting the Nelson, but changes for 2023 will significantly expand the spectator capacity for the hole. Changes include the addition of bleachers behind the green and 41 new hospitality units, bringing to the total to 145 units along the hole. Approximately 6,000 spectators will be able to watch action on the 17th at any given time.

"At Ranch17, spectators will be able to experience all of the excitement of the tournament, from the most coveted views available," the release from the Salesmanship Club read. "Nearly 6,000 fans will be able to watch at a given time, bringing an electric energy to an area that is a fan favorite."

The Ranch17 title pays tribute to the late Byron Nelson, a 52-time winner on the Tour and the namesake of the annual Dallas-area tournament. Nelson, as detailed in the Salesmanship Club's release, longed to own a ranch before he saw that dream realized. He purchased land outside Dallas following his retirement from golf, where he resided until his death in 2006.

The reimagined 17th isn't the first par 3 on the Tour to boast a stadium-like atmosphere. The Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale is best known for its par-3 16th, fully enclosed by hospitality units and grandstands that make for arguably the most raucous environment in professional golf. While not quite a "party hole" in the way Scottsdale ranks, the iconic island par-3 17th at TPC Sawgrass also gives off a stadium-like setup that spectators flock to during The Players Championship held at the course.

This year's Nelson marks its third year at Craig Ranch. K.H. Lee enters as the two-time defending champion, prevailing in each of the event's first two years at the course. The Nelson previously had a two-year run at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas from 2018-19 -- the 2020 tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic -- after a lengthy stay at TPC Las Colinas in Irving.