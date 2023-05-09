The PGA Tour heads to the Lone Star State this week, and that means a solid field will be on hand for the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson. Dallas resident Scottie Scheffler is among the many PGA Tour players with ties to the state and is the headliner of the Byron Nelson 2023 field. Others with Texas ties include Scheffler's Texas Longhorns teammate Doug Ghim, as well as Harry Higgs, Jimmy Walker and Ryan Palmer. The tournament tees off Thursday at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas. The course has hosted the tournament the past two years, and K.H. Lee has blitzed it both times, going a total of 51 under par in winning consecutive Byron Nelson titles. Among the other stars in the 2023 Byron Nelson field are former winners Jason Day (2010) and Adam Scott (2008), as well as Tyrrell Hatton, Hideki Matsuyama and Tom Kim. Jordan Spieth (wrist) withdrew on Monday.

Caesars Sportsbook lists Scheffler as the 9-2 favorite in the latest AT&T Byron Nelson odds, with Hatton (14-1) next in line. Day (18-1) and Lee (18-1) are the only others shorter than 20-1. Kim (20-1), Matsuyama (25-1), Scott (35-1) and Matt Kuchar (35-1) also are among the top contenders in the AT&T Byron Nelson 2023 field.

In one major shocker: The expert is fading Scheffler, as the expert says "it's difficult to look away from" him, but the price is "simply too short." In this top-heavy field, Nejad is looking for a golfer closer to high double-digits, and while Scheffler is clearly the class of this field, he also could stumble. The 2022 Masters winner might be more concerned with getting ready for next week's PGA Championship. His only drawback so far this season has been in his long iron play, and that will be critical this week. Scheffler can surely win, but Nejad will back someone else.

On the other hand, Nejad believes Kim showed last week that he is starting to come around. His putting remains an issue, but Nejad is looking for a good week for him on the greens. The South Korean already has two tour victories at 20 years old and has four top-10 finishes this season. He tied for 23rd at Quail Hollow and finished T-7 alongside Si Woo Kim at the Zurich Classic. He also tied for 16th at the Masters, so he is trending up. Nejad says Kim's "game is finally starting to round into the form that we witnessed last summer," and he expects good things this week. See who he is backing at SportsLine.

Scottie Scheffler +450

Tyrrell Hatton +1400

Jason Day +1800

K.H. Lee +1800

Tom Kim +2000

Hideki Matsuyama +2500

Adam Scott +3500

Matt Kuchar +3500

Aaron Wise +4000

Si Woo Kim +4000

Taylor Montgomery +4000

Min Woo Lee +4000

Seamus Power +4500

Maverick McNealy +4500

Tom Hoge +5000

Adam Hadwin +5000

Davis Riley +5500

Byeong Hun An +5500

Stephen Jaeger +6000

Will Gordon +6000

Christian Bezuidenhout +6500

J.J. Spaun +6500

Joseph Bramlett +7500

Brandon Wu +7500

Scott Stallings +8000

Ben Griffin +8000

S.H. Kim +9000

Alex Smalley +9000

Justin Suh +9000

Garrick Higgo +9000

Michael Kim +10000

Davis Thompson +10000

Adam Schenk +10000

Sam Stevens +10000

Mark Hubbard +10000

Mackenzie Hughes +10000

Cameron Champ +10000

Eric Cole +10000

Harry Hall +12500

Robby Shelton +12500

Ryan Palmer +12500

Aaron Rai +12500

Patton Kizzire +12500

Jimmy Walker +12500

Luke List +12500

Trey Mullinax +15000