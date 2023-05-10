Scottie Scheffler gets back to work this week and headlines the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson field as he has his sights set on the world's top ranking. The second-ranked golfer took three weeks off after the RBC Heritage and will be among the PGA Tour stars preparing for next week's PGA Championship. The Dallas resident is the clear favorite, but a strong 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson field is set, considering it's the week before a major. Jordan Spieth had to withdraw with a wrist injury, but players like Hideki Matsuyama and past Byron Nelson winners Jason Day and Adam Scott are set to tee off Thursday at TPC Craig Ranch. K.H. Lee, the two-time defending champion, goes for the first three-peat on the PGA Tour since 2011 after going 51-under par in winning the past two years.
Scheffler is the clear +450 favorite in the latest 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Tyrrell Hatton (+1400), Day (+1800) and Lee (+1800) are next in line, followed by Tom Kim (+2000), Matsuyama (+2500), Scott (+3500) and Matt Kuchar (+3500) in the AT&T Byron Nelson 2023 field. Before making any 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson picks, be sure you check out the PGA Tour predictions and best bets from SportsLine golf insider Sia Nejad.
Nejad specializes in betting and DFS in golf, among other sports. He's had incredible success in the outright market, first-round leader market and betting head-to-head matchups. Last week, he had Wyndham Clark among his longshot outrights, backing the 75-1 shot before he dominated at Quail Hollow for his first PGA Tour victory.
In 2022, he hit six first-round leaders in a 12-week span while peppering in tournament outrights throughout the year. In 2023, Sportsline debuted "The Early Wedge," and in the first three months of the show, he hit two FRLs and three outright winners. Nejad also had a winning head-to-head record in eight of 10 weeks (including full tournament sweeps on head-to-head plays). He was up more than 70 units over that three-month span.
Top 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson expert picks
In one shocking move, Nejad is fading Scheffler, mostly because the odds are "simply too short." There are 155 other golfers in the AT&T Byron Nelson field, and Nejad is looking for players who will contend at double-digit odds. "It's difficult to look away" from Scheffler, Nejad says, but the 26-year-old has finished T-11 and T-10 in his past two tournaments. He also could show some rust after his break, and he'll want to work out any kinks before next week's PGA Championship. Scheffler tied for 47th in the first edition of the AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch and improved to T-15 last year. He can win, but Nejad is banking on someone else to finish on top.
One player Nejad likes for this week is Tom Kim, as the expert says his game "is finally starting to round into the form that we witnessed last summer." The 20-year-old had a run of three top-10 finishes in five weeks, culminating in his Wyndham Championship victory last August. That was Kim's second PGA Tour win, and Nejad knows that if he can get his putter going, he can contend every week. Kim tied for 23rd at Quail Hollow and finished T-16 at the Masters. Nejad thinks Kim is trending toward another victory, and it could come this week. See who he is backing at SportsLine.
2023 AT&T Byron Nelson odds, field, top contenders
Scottie Scheffler +450
Tyrrell Hatton +1400
Jason Day +1800
K.H. Lee +1800
Tom Kim +2000
Hideki Matsuyama +2500
Adam Scott +3500
Matt Kuchar +3500
Aaron Wise +4000
Si Woo Kim +4000
Taylor Montgomery +4000
Min Woo Lee +4000
Seamus Power +4500
Maverick McNealy +4500
Tom Hoge +5000
Adam Hadwin +5000
Davis Riley +5500
Byeong Hun An +5500
Stephen Jaeger +6000
Will Gordon +6000
Christian Bezuidenhout +6500
J.J. Spaun +6500
Joseph Bramlett +7500
Brandon Wu +7500
Scott Stallings +8000
Ben Griffin +8000
S.H. Kim +9000
Alex Smalley +9000
Justin Suh +9000
Garrick Higgo +9000
Michael Kim +10000
Davis Thompson +10000
Adam Schenk +10000
Sam Stevens +10000
Mark Hubbard +10000
Mackenzie Hughes +10000
Cameron Champ +10000
Eric Cole +10000
Harry Hall +12500
Robby Shelton +12500
Ryan Palmer +12500
Aaron Rai +12500
Patton Kizzire +12500
Jimmy Walker +12500
Luke List +12500
Trey Mullinax +15000