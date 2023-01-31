Tom Hoge will try to continue his roll this week as the PGA Tour heads to California's Monterey Peninsula for the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Hoge surged past Jordan Spieth on the final three holes last year to win by two strokes. It was his first – and only – PGA Tour title. The 33-year-old was also in the final group in 2021 but faded to a tie for 12th. Spieth headlines the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2023 field, and he won this event in 2017 and has three straight top-10 finishes, which means he'll likely be ranked near the top of the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am fantasy golf rankings. The tournament is played over three courses – Monterey Peninsula, Spyglass Hill and Pebble Beach – and celebrities playing alongside can make for long but entertaining rounds.

Spieth is the 9-1 favorite in Caesars Sportsbook's latest 2023 Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds, with Matt Fitzpatrick (10-1) and Viktor Hovland (10-1) right on his heels. Maverick McNealy (16-1), Hoge (17-1) and Seamus Power (19-1) are the only other golfers shorter than 20-1 in the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2023 field. Before setting your fantasy golf rankings or making any 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am picks, you need to see the fantasy golf projections and lineup advice from SportsLine fantasy expert Jim Holliman.

Holliman has been a writer and editor for nearly 25 years and has been playing and following the game closely for more than three decades. The Florida-based writer knows what it takes to win on the PGA Tour and how the players' games fit the courses. The golf expert has been on a roll on his picks since last season. And at the Sony Open, his bargain pick Matt Kuchar ($7,900) posted a top-10 finish and two more were in the top 15. Fading Hideki Matsuyama was also the right move, as the defending champion barely cracked the top 50. Last week, four of his selections finished in the top 26.

Last season, he nailed the Tour Championship, saying Rory McIlroy was the only player capable of making up a six-stroke deficit to get past Scheffler. "He has a lot of ground to make up," Holliman said, "but he is the most well-rounded player in this field, so if anyone can do it, he can." The Northern Irishman was actually down by 10 through two holes Sunday but stormed back to claim the title. Anyone who has followed Holliman's predictions is way up on their golf picks.

2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am fantasy golf picks

One player Holliman is strongly backing this week is Viktor Hovland, as the expert is anticipating the 25-year-old going on a winning run. The Norwegian has seven professional victories, including three on the PGA Tour. He has a tendency to have success at the same courses, winning twice at Mayakoba and also taking the Hero World Challenge in back-to-back years. He won that event in December and hasn't finished lower than 21st in any of his four official events. Hovland has the all-around skill to conquer Pebble Beach, where he was T-12 in the 2019 U.S. Open.

On the other hand, Holliman is surprisingly fading Spieth, who has only finished lower than 22nd once in 10 appearances at this event. He tied for 65th at 6-over par in the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach in 2019. The 29-year-old's 2017 victory started a run of three during that season before he fell off the map. He has turned things around quite a bit but has still been inconsistent. The Sony Open was the perfect example, as he stormed to the lead with a first-round 64 then missed the cut. Spieth doesn't have a top-10 finish in his first three events and ranks 147th in scoring average. You can see who else to back this week at SportsLine.

