The 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will welcome some of the biggest names in not only golf, but the world of entertainment this week. With PGA Tour members teaming up with various celebrities, sports figures and corporate executives, yet another fun pro-am event is in store.

Founded in 1937 by Bing Crosby, the event formerly known as Crosby's Clambake has continued to persist with stars such as Bill Murray, Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen and Jake Owen participating on an annual basis. While these stars make up the class of their various industries, this week they will play second fiddle to the professionals.

Headlining the main action will be world No. 16 Jordan Spieth, who has played in this event every year since 2013. Winning the tournament in 2017, Spieth came agonizingly close to adding a second AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am trophy to his collection last season. Ultimately falling short to Tom Hoge, the Texan will look to exact revenge and continue his torrid stretch on the Monterey Peninsula.

Hoge will join Spieth with aspirations of continuing his solid play in the area, as will U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick and 2018 U.S. Amateur champion Viktor Hovland, who captured the biggest title of his amateur career at this very golf course. FedEx Cup No. 5 Seamus Power and former major champions Justin Rose and Webb Simpson round out the field.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 1 - Thursday

Round starts: 11:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 12-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 2 - Friday

Round starts: 11:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 12-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 - Saturday

Round starts: 11:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 11:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Early streaming: 1-3 p.m. on Peacock

Live TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-7 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 2-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday

Round starts: 10:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 10:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Early streaming: 1-3 p.m. on Peacock

Live TV coverage: 3 - 6:30 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3 - 6:30 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1 - 6:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio