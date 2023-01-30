The 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am gets underway from a trio of courses on Thursday, Feb. 2. Experienced and amateur bettors alike will lock in wagers for this event, which features a great mix of proven champions and budding superstars eager to make their mark on the PGA Tour. Major champions like Jordan Spieth, Matt Fitzpatrick and Justin Rose are expected to be in the mix at the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, with 500 FedEx Cup points going to the winner.

Tom Hoge is the defending champion, and he's going off at 17-1 to repeat according to the latest 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds. Spieth, the 2017 champion, is going off as the 9-1 favorite on the PGA odds board. Before locking in your 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, the model is up over $8,600 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model predicted Jon Rahm to finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. The model also included J.T. Poston in its best bets to win the 2022 John Deere Classic. That bet hit at +5500, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned almost $1,100. At the 2022 Masters, McClure's model was all over Scottie Scheffler's first career major championship victory heading into the weekend.

In addition, McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright at the 2021 Open Championship, even though he was listed as a massive 40-1 long shot. The model was also all over Jon Rahm's (10-1) first career major championship victory at the 2021 U.S. Open. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, but the model still projected him as the winner.

This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Top 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Tom Hoge, the defending champion and one of the favorites at 17-1, stumbles this week and doesn't even crack the top-five. Hoge secured his first and only victory on the PGA Tour with an impressive performance in 2022, making birdies on three of his final five holes to beat Spieth by two strokes.

However, Hoge has been extremely inconsistent around the green this season. In fact, Hoge enters this week's event ranked 197th in strokes gained: around-the-green (-.502). In addition, he's finished T-32 or worse in two consecutive starts after recording a third-place finish at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2023 field.

Another surprise: Justin Rose, a 24-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. Rose has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Rose certainly has the game to finish near the top of the leaderboard this week. The 42-year-old has won 10 times on the PGA Tour, and he's coming off a T-18 finish at the Farmers Insurance Open. Rose is currently ranked 11th in driving accuracy percentage (68.95%) and 16th in scoring average (69.794). If he's striking the ball well this week, he'll have a great shot at finishing on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am picks

2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds, field

Jordan Spieth +900

Matt Fitzpatrick +1000

Viktor Hovland +1000

Maverick Mcnealy +1600

Tom Hoge +1700

Seamus Power +1900

Justin Rose +2400

Andrew Putnam +3100

Joel Dahmen +3300

Keith Mitchell +3300

Denny McCarthy +3400

Matt Kuchar +3700

Taylor Pendrith +4800

Thomas Detry +4800

Alex Smalley +5000

David Lipsky +5500

Lanto Griffin +5500

Ben Griffin +5500

Scott Stallings +5500

Davis Riley +6500

Kevin Kisner +6500

Brendon Todd +7000

Will Gordon +7000

Kurt Kitayama +7000

Trey Mullinax +7000

Nick Taylor +7000

Taylor Moore +7000

Webb Simpson +7500

Erik Van Rooyen +7500

S.H. Kim +7500

Troy Merritt +8500

Russell Knox +8500

Dean Burmester +8500

Robby Shelton +9000

Greyson Sigg +9000

Beau Hossler +9000

Ryan Palmer +10000

Byeong Hun An +10000

Matthew NeSmith +10000

Nick Hardy +10000

Justin Suh +12000

Kevin Streelman +12000

Garrick Higgo +12000

Scott Piercy +13000

Joseph Bramlett +13000

Ben Taylor +14000

Nate Lashley +14000

Doug Ghim +16000

Danny Willett +18000

Callum Tarren +18000

Brandon Wu +18000

Harry Higgs +18000

Charley Hoffman +18000

Kevin Yu +18000

Austin Smotherman +19000

Lucas Glover +19000

Erik Barnes +19000

Jimmy Walker +21000

Matthias Schmid +21000

Zac Blair +21000

Peter Malnati +21000

Aaron Baddeley +21000

Luke Donald +21000

Mark Hubbard +21000

Satoshi Kodaira +21000

Vaughn Taylor +21000