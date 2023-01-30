The 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am gets underway from a trio of courses on Thursday, Feb. 2. Experienced and amateur bettors alike will lock in wagers for this event, which features a great mix of proven champions and budding superstars eager to make their mark on the PGA Tour. Major champions like Jordan Spieth, Matt Fitzpatrick and Justin Rose are expected to be in the mix at the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, with 500 FedEx Cup points going to the winner.
Tom Hoge is the defending champion, and he's going off at 17-1 to repeat according to the latest 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds. Spieth, the 2017 champion, is going off as the 9-1 favorite on the PGA odds board. Before locking in your 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, the model is up over $8,600 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.
McClure's model predicted Jon Rahm to finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. The model also included J.T. Poston in its best bets to win the 2022 John Deere Classic. That bet hit at +5500, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned almost $1,100. At the 2022 Masters, McClure's model was all over Scottie Scheffler's first career major championship victory heading into the weekend.
In addition, McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright at the 2021 Open Championship, even though he was listed as a massive 40-1 long shot. The model was also all over Jon Rahm's (10-1) first career major championship victory at the 2021 U.S. Open. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, but the model still projected him as the winner.
This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.
Now that the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field is locked, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.
Top 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Tom Hoge, the defending champion and one of the favorites at 17-1, stumbles this week and doesn't even crack the top-five. Hoge secured his first and only victory on the PGA Tour with an impressive performance in 2022, making birdies on three of his final five holes to beat Spieth by two strokes.
However, Hoge has been extremely inconsistent around the green this season. In fact, Hoge enters this week's event ranked 197th in strokes gained: around-the-green (-.502). In addition, he's finished T-32 or worse in two consecutive starts after recording a third-place finish at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2023 field.
Another surprise: Justin Rose, a 24-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. Rose has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.
Rose certainly has the game to finish near the top of the leaderboard this week. The 42-year-old has won 10 times on the PGA Tour, and he's coming off a T-18 finish at the Farmers Insurance Open. Rose is currently ranked 11th in driving accuracy percentage (68.95%) and 16th in scoring average (69.794). If he's striking the ball well this week, he'll have a great shot at finishing on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. See who else to pick here.
How to make 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am picks
The model is also targeting three other golfers with odds of 24-1 or longer who will make surprising runs, including a massive 48-1 longshot. Anyone who backs these longshots could hit it big. You can only see the model's PGA picks here.
So who will win the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2023? And which longshots stun the golfing world? Check out the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed eight golf majors, including last year's Masters.
2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds, field
Jordan Spieth +900
Matt Fitzpatrick +1000
Viktor Hovland +1000
Maverick Mcnealy +1600
Tom Hoge +1700
Seamus Power +1900
Justin Rose +2400
Andrew Putnam +3100
Joel Dahmen +3300
Keith Mitchell +3300
Denny McCarthy +3400
Matt Kuchar +3700
Taylor Pendrith +4800
Thomas Detry +4800
Alex Smalley +5000
David Lipsky +5500
Lanto Griffin +5500
Ben Griffin +5500
Scott Stallings +5500
Davis Riley +6500
Kevin Kisner +6500
Brendon Todd +7000
Will Gordon +7000
Kurt Kitayama +7000
Trey Mullinax +7000
Nick Taylor +7000
Taylor Moore +7000
Webb Simpson +7500
Erik Van Rooyen +7500
S.H. Kim +7500
Troy Merritt +8500
Russell Knox +8500
Dean Burmester +8500
Robby Shelton +9000
Greyson Sigg +9000
Beau Hossler +9000
Ryan Palmer +10000
Byeong Hun An +10000
Matthew NeSmith +10000
Nick Hardy +10000
Justin Suh +12000
Kevin Streelman +12000
Garrick Higgo +12000
Scott Piercy +13000
Joseph Bramlett +13000
Ben Taylor +14000
Nate Lashley +14000
Doug Ghim +16000
Danny Willett +18000
Callum Tarren +18000
Brandon Wu +18000
Harry Higgs +18000
Charley Hoffman +18000
Kevin Yu +18000
Austin Smotherman +19000
Lucas Glover +19000
Erik Barnes +19000
Jimmy Walker +21000
Matthias Schmid +21000
Zac Blair +21000
Peter Malnati +21000
Aaron Baddeley +21000
Luke Donald +21000
Mark Hubbard +21000
Satoshi Kodaira +21000
Vaughn Taylor +21000