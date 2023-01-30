The PGA Tour wraps up its California Swing this week with the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which tees off Thursday. It's another week featuring more than one course, with Monterey Peninsula, Spyglass Hill and Pebble Beach all on the agenda. Three-time major winner Jordan Spieth leads the field, and he'll face the likes of 2022 U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick and world No. 11 Viktor Hovland. Defending champion Tom Hoge, who surged past Spieth on the final three holes in 2022, also is part of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2023 field. The short layout and small greens will put the emphasis on the scoring clubs, and the weaker field could lead to a surprise winner. NFL stars Josh Allen and Aaron Rodgers are among the celebrities scheduled to compete, along with the ever-present Bill Murray.

Caesars Sportsbook lists Spieth as the 9-1 favorite in its latest 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Open odds, with Fitzpatrick (10-1) and Hovland (10-1) right behind. McNealy (16-1), Hoge (17-1) and Seamus Power (19-1) are the only other golfers shorter than 20-1 in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2023 field. Before making any 2023 At&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am picks, be sure you check out the PGA Tour predictions and best bets from SportsLine golf insider Patrick McDonald.

McDonald takes a measured approach to his outright selections and is having a profitable 2022-23 season. He nailed last week's Farmers Insurance Open, backing Max Homa (25-1) as his top choice. The expert also just missed a massive 130-1 score at the Sony Open when Hayden Buckley finished as runner-up. He hit another 25-1 shot at the Houston Open, taking Tony Finau to win at 25-1.

McDonald is up more than 33 units this season, for a profit of more than $3,300 for $100 bettors. He also has been on the money on his matchup plays and cashed in huge on Brendan Steele (80-1) as the first-round leader at the Zozo Championship. The expert finished the 2021-22 season up 42 units on his outrights, including a monster 250-1 payout on Hudson Swafford at The American Express. Anyone who follows McDonald's advice has been cashing in.

Top 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am expert picks

In one stunning prediction, McDonald is fading Spieth, even though he has three straight top-10 finishes at Pebble Beach. The tournament favorite won the event in 2017, but he had three victories that season before his prolonged slump. The 29-year-old has had an up-and down start to the season, posting a top-15 finish at the Sentry but missing the cut at the Sony. He held the lead after a first-round 64 at Waialae before heading home early. He has been shaky on his approach shots, ranking 174th in strokes gained, so McDonald isn't comfortable backing him.

On the other hand, the expert is eager to see if Hovland can finally break through for more victories this season. The Norwegian typically excels on courses where he has had previous success, with two victories at both Mayakoba and the Hero World Challenge. He tied for 12th in the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach, and while he finished T-38 in the 2020 Pro-Am, he was done in by a disastrous final-round 77. The 25-year-old hasn't finished lower than 21st in his four tour events this season, posting top-10's in two, and ranks in the top 20 in scoring average. You can see who he is backing this week at SportsLine.

2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds, field, top contenders

