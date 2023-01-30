The PGA Tour wraps up its California Swing this week with the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which tees off Thursday. It's another week featuring more than one course, with Monterey Peninsula, Spyglass Hill and Pebble Beach all on the agenda. Three-time major winner Jordan Spieth leads the field, and he'll face the likes of 2022 U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick and world No. 11 Viktor Hovland. Defending champion Tom Hoge, who surged past Spieth on the final three holes in 2022, also is part of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2023 field. The short layout and small greens will put the emphasis on the scoring clubs, and the weaker field could lead to a surprise winner. NFL stars Josh Allen and Aaron Rodgers are among the celebrities scheduled to compete, along with the ever-present Bill Murray.
Caesars Sportsbook lists Spieth as the 9-1 favorite in its latest 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Open odds, with Fitzpatrick (10-1) and Hovland (10-1) right behind. McNealy (16-1), Hoge (17-1) and Seamus Power (19-1) are the only other golfers shorter than 20-1 in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2023 field. Before making any 2023 At&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am picks, be sure you check out the PGA Tour predictions and best bets from SportsLine golf insider Patrick McDonald.
McDonald takes a measured approach to his outright selections and is having a profitable 2022-23 season. He nailed last week's Farmers Insurance Open, backing Max Homa (25-1) as his top choice. The expert also just missed a massive 130-1 score at the Sony Open when Hayden Buckley finished as runner-up. He hit another 25-1 shot at the Houston Open, taking Tony Finau to win at 25-1.
McDonald is up more than 33 units this season, for a profit of more than $3,300 for $100 bettors. He also has been on the money on his matchup plays and cashed in huge on Brendan Steele (80-1) as the first-round leader at the Zozo Championship. The expert finished the 2021-22 season up 42 units on his outrights, including a monster 250-1 payout on Hudson Swafford at The American Express. Anyone who follows McDonald's advice has been cashing in.
Top 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am expert picks
In one stunning prediction, McDonald is fading Spieth, even though he has three straight top-10 finishes at Pebble Beach. The tournament favorite won the event in 2017, but he had three victories that season before his prolonged slump. The 29-year-old has had an up-and down start to the season, posting a top-15 finish at the Sentry but missing the cut at the Sony. He held the lead after a first-round 64 at Waialae before heading home early. He has been shaky on his approach shots, ranking 174th in strokes gained, so McDonald isn't comfortable backing him.
On the other hand, the expert is eager to see if Hovland can finally break through for more victories this season. The Norwegian typically excels on courses where he has had previous success, with two victories at both Mayakoba and the Hero World Challenge. He tied for 12th in the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach, and while he finished T-38 in the 2020 Pro-Am, he was done in by a disastrous final-round 77. The 25-year-old hasn't finished lower than 21st in his four tour events this season, posting top-10's in two, and ranks in the top 20 in scoring average. You can see who he is backing this week at SportsLine.
McDonald has locked in his best bets for the 2023 Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and he loves four massive long shots, all coming in at well over 50-1. One of these golfers is priced at more than 80-1 and has the short game to have a lot of success on courses like he'll see at Pebble Beach.
2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds, field, top contenders
Jordan Spieth +900
Matt Fitzpatrick +1000
Viktor Hovland +1000
Maverick Mcnealy +1600
Tom Hoge +1700
Seamus Power +1900
Justin Rose +2400
Andrew Putnam +3100
Joel Dahmen +3300
Keith Mitchell +3300
Denny McCarthy +3400
Matt Kuchar +3700
Taylor Pendrith +4800
Thomas Detry +4800
Alex Smalley +5000
David Lipsky +5500
Lanto Griffin +5500
Ben Griffin +5500
Scott Stallings +5500
Davis Riley +6500
Kevin Kisner +6500
Brendon Todd +7000
Will Gordon +7000
Kurt Kitayama +7000
Trey Mullinax +7000
Nick Taylor +7000
Taylor Moore +7000
Webb Simpson +7500
Erik Van Rooyen +7500
S.H. Kim +7500
Troy Merritt +8500
Russell Knox +8500
Dean Burmester +8500
Robby Shelton +9000
Greyson Sigg +9000
Beau Hossler +9000
Ryan Palmer +10000
Byeong Hun An +10000
Matthew NeSmith +10000
Nick Hardy +10000
Justin Suh +12000
Kevin Streelman +12000
Garrick Higgo +12000
Scott Piercy +13000
Joseph Bramlett +13000
Ben Taylor +14000
Nate Lashley +14000
Doug Ghim +16000
Danny Willett +18000
Callum Tarren +18000
Brandon Wu +18000
Harry Higgs +18000
Charley Hoffman +18000
Kevin Yu +18000
Austin Smotherman +19000
Lucas Glover +19000
Erik Barnes +19000
Jimmy Walker +21000
Matthias Schmid +21000
Zac Blair +21000
Peter Malnati +21000
Aaron Baddeley +21000
Luke Donald +21000
Mark Hubbard +21000
Satoshi Kodaira +21000
Vaughn Taylor +21000