The PGA Tour wraps up its three-event California swing this week with the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2023, which is set to tee off on Thursday, Feb. 2 in Northern California. Three-time major champion Jordan Spieth headlines the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field. Spieth is list as the 9-1 favorite in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds, and is followed by Matt Fitzpatrick (10-1), Viktor Hovland (10-1), Maverick Mcnealy (16-1), and Tom Hoge (17-1). Other top contenders in the Pebble Beach field include Seamus Power (19-1), Justin Rose (24-1), and Andrew Putnam (31-1).

Top 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am prop picks

One of McClure's favorite prop bets this week for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2023 is world No. 11 Viktor Hovland finishing in the top-20 of the final leaderboard at +110 odds (risk $100 to win $110). Hovland, a three-time PGA Tour winner, burst onto the professional golf scene and is now considered to be one of the most talented overall players in the world. The 25-year-old has a proven track record that shows he is a threat to win any tournament he enters.

In his last five starts dating back to October, Hovland has yet to finish worse than 21st place. In that span, Hovland has three top-10's and a win at the Hero World Challenge. The former Oklahoma State standout ranks 39th on the PGA Tour in strokes gained around the green (0.330), 45th in strokes gained off the tee (0.363), and 53rd in strokes gained tee to green (0.675). If he gets his putter working this week, Hovland will be in contention when Sunday comes around and McClure sees huge value in taking him to finish in the top-20 this week. You can see the rest of McClure's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am prop bet picks at SportsLine.

2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds, field, top contenders

Jordan Spieth +900

Matt Fitzpatrick +1000

Viktor Hovland +1000

Maverick Mcnealy +1600

Tom Hoge +1700

Seamus Power +1900

Justin Rose +2400

Andrew Putnam +3100

Joel Dahmen +3300

Keith Mitchell +3300

Denny McCarthy +3400

Matt Kuchar +3700

Taylor Pendrith +4800

Thomas Detry +4800

Alex Smalley +5000

David Lipsky +5500

Lanto Griffin +5500

Ben Griffin +5500

Scott Stallings +5500

Davis Riley +6500

Kevin Kisner +6500

Brendon Todd +7000

Will Gordon +7000

Kurt Kitayama +7000

Trey Mullinax +7000

Nick Taylor +7000

Taylor Moore +7000

Webb Simpson +7500

Erik Van Rooyen +7500

S.H. Kim +7500

Troy Merritt +8500

Russell Knox +8500

Dean Burmester +8500

Robby Shelton +9000

Greyson Sigg +9000

Beau Hossler +9000

Ryan Palmer +10000

Byeong Hun An +10000

Matthew NeSmith +10000

Nick Hardy +10000

Justin Suh +12000

Kevin Streelman +12000

Garrick Higgo +12000

Scott Piercy +13000

Joseph Bramlett +13000

Ben Taylor +14000

Nate Lashley +14000

Doug Ghim +16000

Danny Willett +18000

Callum Tarren +18000

Brandon Wu +18000

Harry Higgs +18000

Charley Hoffman +18000

Kevin Yu +18000

Austin Smotherman +19000

Lucas Glover +19000

Erik Barnes +19000

Jimmy Walker +21000

Matthias Schmid +21000

Zac Blair +21000

Peter Malnati +21000

Aaron Baddeley +21000

Luke Donald +21000

Mark Hubbard +21000

Satoshi Kodaira +21000

Vaughn Taylor +21000